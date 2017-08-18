TransCanada - Top-Tier Massive Midstream Company

TransCanada has $24 billion in anticipated growth projects over the next few years. This will provide the company with growing cash flow and enable it to continue increasing its dividend.

TransCanada had incredibly impressive results this past quarter. The company managed to increase its earnings per share by almost 50%.

TransCanada's stock price hasn't done much of anything since the start of the oil crash. Despite that, the company has continued to rapidly grow its strong dividend.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy company headquartered in Alberta, Canada. The company has an incredibly large pipeline network and is one of North America's largest providers of natural gas and oil related services. As we will see throughout this article, TransCanada's strong recent earnings, impressive assets, and growth potential make it a strong investment at this time.

Midstream Pipelines - TransCanada

TransCanada Recent Earnings

TransCanada has had impressive earnings recently, which shows the company's commitment to shareholders and its growth potential.

TransCanada Earnings - TransCanada Investor Presentation

TransCanada has had very strong financial results recently, with the company having earnings of $0.76 per share and fund generation from operations of $1.4 billion. This comes out to a P/E ratio of just over 16 in a market that is currently trading at a P/E ratio of just under 25. The company has used these earnings to declare a dividend of $0.625 per common share.

This represents a very respectable 10% increase in dividends over 2016. On top of that, that dividend puts the company's annual dividend yield of just over 5%. That represents a strong dividend and shows the company's commitment to shareholders.

TransCanada also remained focused on advancing its $24 billion capital program through the quarter. The company's capital program includes $2.2 billion in near-term expansions that should help the company's profits going forward. The company has also raised $2.5 billion to fund its capital program through $1.5 billion in debt and a drop-down to TransCanada Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) valued at almost $0.8 billion.

This shows how TransCanada Pipelines is a win-win situation for TransCanada. The MLP has grown its dividend, which provides TransCanada with growing cash since TransCanada owns 25% of TransCanada Pipelines. Then, the dropdowns to TransCanada Pipelines provide TransCanada with immediate cash when it needs it, becoming, in effect, a vehicle to issue additional debt.

TransCanada Earnings Growth - TransCanada Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of the quarterly financials, we can tell just how much TransCanada's financials have improved over the past year. The company's earnings per share have increased by an astounding 46% increase on the back of a 34% increase in EBITDA and a 33% increase in comparable fund generation. That shows an incredible improvement in the company's finances.

As we can see here, TransCanada has had impressive financials for the quarter. The company has seen its earnings increase significantly overall, and even more on a per-share basis. That has allowed the company to undergo a double-digit dividend increase over the past year, bringing its dividend to over 5% and rewarding shareholders.

TransCanada Impressive Assets

TransCanada has had impressive earnings over the past year, and part of that is on the back of the company's impressive earnings.

TransCanada Asset Overview - TransCanada Investor Presentation

Looking at TransCanada's natural gas pipelines, the core of its strategy, we can see that the company has a highly interlinked network of pipelines throughout Canada and the East Coast of the U.S. The company announced $2 billion of additional expansions in June for its Canadian natural gas pipeline system, expansions that should be supported by increased demand. These expansions in Canadian pipelines should provide a very respectable increase in the company's long-term secure cash flow.

With regard to the company's U.S. natural gas pipelines, the company has continued construction on the Leach XPress and Rayne XPress pipelines, which it anticipates will enter service in the next few months. The company has also continued to advance four other pipeline projects that it anticipates will come online next year. These will all provide a meaningful increase to the company's cash flow.

Lastly, in the Mexican natural gas pipelines, TransCanada is focused on $2.5 billion of expansion projects. Mexico is a country with a significant number of people that's often cast to the wayside in the oil environment over the U.S. and Canada, both oil giants. However, the country has the population and resources to be a significant oil player, and as an investor, I'm glad TransCanada is paying attention to this.

TransCanada LNG Assets - TransCanada Investor Presentation

In terms of West Coast LNG projects, TransCanada is focused on its Coastal GasLink project. The company's Prince Rupert Gas Transmission has been cancelled, but the company anticipates receiving a reimbursement of full costs. It should receive this payment at the end of the year. The company continues to work on its Coastal GasLink project, though the project is currently experiencing delays. Overall, the company's West Coast LNG projects aren't doing much, but they have never been anticipated to be very material to TransCanada.

TransCanada Growth Potential

TransCanada had impressive second-quarter assets and an impressive asset base. The company plans to utilize these assets to achieve growth going forward.

TransCanada Keystone XL Pipeline - TransCanada Investor Presentation

TransCanada's major and most controversial project of late is the company's Keystone XL pipeline, which removes a significant amount of length from the company's Keystone pipeline. The company has launched an open season on bidding for its pipeline and anticipates this open season ending Sept. 28, 2017. The company anticipates a regulatory decision from Nebraska in November 2017.

The company's Keystone pipeline currently moves more than half a million barrels of oil per day and is a major oil pipeline. A significant portion of the pipeline is supported by long-haul contracts, which means continued profits. And the Keystone XL pipeline should cut costs while significantly cutting the length of the pipeline. With Donald Trump as president, this project stands a good chance of passing. As a result, the Keystone XL pipeline should mean strong earnings growth for TransCanada and respectable rewards for shareholders.

TransCanada Growth Projects - TransCanada Investor Presentation

Overall, Transocean anticipates a $24 billion near-term capital program, with the majority of it coming online in the coming few years. This $24 billion capital program is a very significant one, noticeably larger than the capital program of the largest publicly traded midstream company, Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI). That means significant growth for TransCanada going forward.

The two largest of TransCanada's projects are the company's Columbia and NGTL projects, which are anticipated to cost $7.2 and $7.1 billion, respectively. The company has invested $3.9 billion to date in these projects and will be spending several billion more per year until the early 2020s. These two projects together mean several hundred million a year in increased annual cash flow for TransCanada. TransCanada's dividend expenses cost it almost $2 billion a year at the present time. Several hundred million dollars in additional annual cash flow increases should allow the company to continue its double-digit dividend increases.

Conclusion

Shares of TransCanada haven't done much of anything since the start of the oil crash. However, the company has continued to pay its incredibly strong dividend, which should reward shareholders. And the company has continued its double-digit dividend increases, rewarding shareholders. TransCanada has also had incredibly strong earnings recently, with its cash flow increasing by almost 50%.

TransCanada also has incredible growth ahead of it. The company has $24 billion in anticipated growth projects in the next several years, equivalent to roughly half of the company's entire market cap. These projects, funded through debt and drop-downs, should increase the company's cash flow significantly. That should enable the company to continue its policy of dividend increases. As we can see from all of these items, TransCanada is an impressive investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, TCP, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.