Intel's Dividend: Do Your Homework

We delve into two key areas that any long term dividend investor needs to look at.

Intel's (INTC) current dividend yield of 3% makes the chipmaker an attractive dividend play for the long term. But why does Intel, which saw its revenue grow at a decent pace in the last four quarters, continue to trade at ten times earnings? What risks does an investor need to accept in exchange for the above-3% yield the company offers?

For any dividend investment, I believe there are two key things that an investor needs to take into account: whether or not revenue growth is possible over the long term, and how strong the balance sheet is so that the company can get through any short- to medium- term headwinds and keep the dividends flowing.

We will address both these issues one by one, with respect to Intel Corp.

Revenue Growth

Intel's revenue growth stagnated during the 2015-2016 period before picking up speed in the last four quarters. The reason for the stagnation was the slowdown in the PC market taking its toll on Intel's Client Computing Group, which still accounts for a major portion of Intel's revenues. With hopes for future PC sales becoming bleaker with each passing year, Intel had no choice but to look at other areas to take its earnings forward.

Source: Intel BOFA Presentation

The good thing is that Intel didn't try to hide from this reality, but instead accepted that cloud is the future. As we can see from the slide above, Intel is now moving from being primarily a PC-centric company to a more cloud/connected devices-focused company. But the problem Intel is facing is that its Client Computing Group still has sizable presence in Intel's overall sales, accounting for approximately 56% of overall revenues.

Source: Intel Q2-2017 Earnings Release

Source: Business Insider

In the first half of the current fiscal, Intel's revenues grew 8.5% or increased by $2,324 million compared to the same period last year. Normally, high single digit growth would have lifted the stock price considerably; on the contrary, Intel's shares dropped by 1.2% since the start of the year, a good indication that, for some reason, the market is not amused with Intel's recent performance.

The problem with the 8.53% growth in net revenue is that the bulk of it came from the Client Computing Group, which grew 8.75% during this period. Of the $2,324 million increase in sales, $1,302 million was contributed by the Client Computing Group. This growth obviously does not have a long-term future because, as we saw, PC sales have been on an irreversible decline for the past several years, and the worst is yet to come.

The Data Center Group and Internet of Things Group are, indeed, the future of Intel, as they address the fast growing cloud computing and connected devices industries. Together, both these segments accounted for 34% of Intel's revenues during the first half the current fiscal, and grew 8.61% compared to last year, a tad lower than the Client Computing Group.

I strongly believe that the slower growth of these two segments compared to that of the Client Computing Group is the reason behind Intel continuing to trade at a lowly thirteen times earnings, pushing the yield to a higher level. Intel's sub double digit growth in the fast growing cloud and IOT segments will continue to weigh heavily on the company, because they not only need to take care of increasing Intel's revenues in the future, but also need to get into a position from where they can offset any future slowdown in the Client Computing Group.

The first step in that direction will be to get DCG and IoTG as big as the Client Computing Group, and that means 50% growth from current levels. If these two segments continue their high single digit growth rates, Intel will need more than five years to get the combined revenues of DCG and IoTG, to match the Client Computing Group's current size.

Balance Sheet

Now, we'll address the second part of the dividend play equation: the strength of Intel's balance sheet.

At the end of second quarter 2017 Intel had $11,687 million in cash and $3,158 million in short term investments, against long term debt of $27,855 million. The company paid $1,287 million in dividends during the quarter, which is 45% of their net income or 34% of their operating income.

Interest expense was only $342 million during the quarter, and the company has enough strength to keep its dividends flowing over the next several years.

Investment Case

Intel's dividends are safe in the short to medium term, but it is the long term future of the company that the market is worried about, thus assigning low valuations for the company. Intel does have a clear path towards revenue growth, but that is not going to happen as quickly as we want it to.

Five years is a long time in the world technology, and it exponentially increases the risks involved. Things would drastically change if Intel manages to grow DCG and IoTG at a faster rate, because it will bring parity with the Client Computing Group that much closer. The stock will rise and the yield will drop, but it's preferable to take the lower yield at a later date than a higher yield right now at the cost of unpredictable growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.