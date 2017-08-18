VXX: The VIX Is Back

Whether it’s one of these events, or a Black Swan, or an Orange one, turbulence in markets is likely to continue as clouds of volatility gather over the horizon.





The VIX surged by roughly 30% on Thursday, with shares of iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) gaining an impressive 15% in the meantime. This huge surge followed increasing uncertainty regarding the Trump’s team ability to carry out any meaningful tax-related and infrastructure agenda. Further elements such as extremely rich stock valuations, geopolitical risks, worsening economic data and suggested FED tightening have all contributed to the recent surge in VXX shares.

About VXX

VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (The VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants’ views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. An important note to make is that due to a phenomenon known as contango VXX decays heavily over time. In addition, VXX is a derivative of VIX futures contracts which are themselves derivatives of the VIX.

Last Week’s VXX Trade & Basic Dynamics

We recommended selling $15 September 15th calls on August 11th, which went down over 67% in one day, providing the potential for enormous gains to our guests and readers. More details are available in this article we published last week. If you are not familiar with trading VXX, please read the following article on the basic dynamics of this unique trading instrument.





Problems at the Trump Administration?

The Trump administration appears to be losing credibility in some key political and geopolitical areas. Steven Cohen's departure may be looked upon as a major detrimental element concerning Trump's economic agenda.

Any way you look at it, things are just not looking that great for our President. His health initiative failed, the geopolitical stage is a mess, no meaningful legislation has been passed, infrastructure plans are stalling out and tax reform is nowhere to be seen. Furthermore, key members of Trump's economic team are resigning and tax reform is nowhere to be seen.





Current Issues on the Horizon

High Valuations

Geopolitical Risks

Political Uncertainty

Worsening Economic Data

Executive Economic Panel Departures

Concerns about Tax Agenda

Trump Administration’s lack of efficiency

FED Tightening

FED Balance Sheet Tightening

Upcoming Debt ceiling Debate



The VXX Trade & Analysis



Many of the underlying factors appear to be legitimate reasons that could impact volatility going forward. Furthermore, it is entirely possible that some of these fundamental issues could lead to a 5%-10% correction in the S&P which would then cause a spike in the VIX to over 20-25. In such a scenario, VXX shares could fly up as much as 50% in a matter of days and the call options pertaining to VXX would appreciate by 1000s of %.



However, here is the trade on the way down. Once VXX shares and options had shot up, it may be wise to short those options and shares. As VXX decays quickly, it often rapidly loses its value. Therefore, going short call options or buying put options in VXX can quickly make money. This is a strategy we have been using for a long time and it is easily one of the best we’ve ever seen.



If a big pop in VXX occurs tomorrow morning I will short calls and perhaps even buy some longer term puts.



VXX Chart



VXX finished the day up over 16%, on record volume as investors rushed to purchase option protection, and shorts ran for every door they could find. We are not there yet, but on a technical level, extremely overbought levels are not far. The stock could shoot up a bit a higher but there is great likelihood prices will drop significantly from current levels due to contango and the VIX’s tendency to revert to its mean.



(Stockcharts.com)



VIX Chart

You can see just how detrimental contango is to VXX. The VIX is up over 20% in the last year, while VXX is down roughly 65% in the same time period.







The Takeaway

The bottom line is that volatility may come back next week, in fact, it’s here big today already. This phenomenon provides enormous opportunity to make money in VIX related products whether the market goes up or down. Markets feel a somewhat heavy for several reasons such as rich valuations, geopolitical uncertainties, political problems, worsening economic data, public departures, concerns about the tax agenda, and all coupled with a FED tightening cycle. So, whether it’s one of these events or a Black Swan from North Korea or an Orange Swan from right here at home, something could continue to provide more turbulence as volatility winds gather on the horizon.

Disclaimer: We sold our VXX short position Wednesday, August 16th, and we are looking to go long or short volatility via VXX options going forward. The next likely move will be to short October VXX call options perhaps as soon as tomorrow.

If you do not have capital or ability to short calls you can buy put options, however they decay over time.

Warning: Trading VXX or any other options comes with significant risk to your capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We plan to initiate a short position in VXX via sale of call options. It is possible we may go log VXX options to hedge our position or to profit from increased volatility.