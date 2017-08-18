Cabot Corporation - Positive Outlook

Cabot Corporation (CBT) is undervalued if you believe the company's own stated goal of growing by seven to ten percent annually. We believe the company will meet or exceed this annual growth target on average over the next five years. In its press release for the third quarter, CEO Keohane said Cabot remains focused on delivering value by growing adjusted EPS by 7-10% and expect it to be towards the higher end of that range this year. It appears that achieving these growth estimates should be possible given the global demand outlook for its products along with their global presence. To determine how achievable the growth targets are, we will start by taking a look at the operating segments before getting to our valuation.

Cabot's chemicals and performance materials are used across a broad range of industries including transportation, infrastructure, environment and consumer goods. Per the 2016 annual report, the company has 44 manufacturing facilities in 21 countries. The balanced geographic exposure is fundamental to Cabot's plans of capturing opportunities globally to fuel growth. An avenue to spur growth mentioned in the annual report are so called bolt-on acquisitions in areas where the company has a track record of success and can realize synergies. Cabot plans to invest 50% of free cash flow in growth and return the other 50% to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The company operates in four main business segments including Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, Purification Solutions, and Specialty Fluids.

Reinforcement Materials

This segment deals with rubber blacks and elastomer composites. Carbon black is used to reinforce and optimize the performance of rubber products such as tires, hoses, belts, and molded goods. Since a large portion of the rubber blacks are used in tires the company will be impacted by the cyclical nature of the automotive industry. However, a large portion of this market is for replacement tires which are not as cyclical. Sales to three major customers make up a large portion of the revenues for this segment. Of course, this is a risk to consider given that losing any one of these customers would have a material impact on the financial results. However, the global demand for carbon black is expected to see steady growth in the coming years and surpass $25 billion by 2020. This outlook is especially good news given Cabot's reliance on this segment. The main competitors for Cabot in regards to carbon black include Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIY) of Essen, Germany and South Korean chemicals company OCI (KRX:010060). Both of these competitors also have a global presence. This segment is by far the biggest revenue contributor for Cabot accounting for 48% of revenues in 2016. However, the recent trend is that this segment is accounting for a slightly smaller portion of total revenues each year. Reinforcement Materials accounted for 54% and 59% of revenues in 2015 and 2014, respectively. We think the company becoming less reliant on a single sector is a positive even if the shift has been gradual so far.

Performance Chemicals

The Performance Chemicals segment consists of specialty carbons and formulations as well as metal oxides. These specialty additives enable performance in plastics, wire, toners, coatings, adhesives and sealants, and electronics to name a few. 2016 was the third straight year of record earnings for this segment. Since this segment also uses carbon black, the main competitors are the two companies mentioned in the Reinforcement Materials section as well as other companies with a regional presence. This segment has grown as a percentage of revenue over the last several years. It accounted for 37%, 33%, and 29% of revenues in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively. The global specialty carbon black market size was $1.64B in 2015. Industries that act as end-users such as packaging, automotive, paints and coatings are expected to continue to drive growth in this market.

Purification Solutions

This segment uses activated carbon for purification in air, water, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The company is continuing to see an improved future for this segment as mercury removal volumes continue to ramp up although a court ruling discussed later provided a substantial setback in 2015. This segment has a longer list of global competitors. Other producers of activated carbon include Carbo Tech, Calgon Carbon (CCC), and Desotec to name just a few. The global activated carbon market is projected to reach $8.12B by 2021 (CAGR: 9.4%) and we expect Cabot to maintain or grow its market share. Similar to the Performance Chemicals segment, the Purification segment has also been slowly growing its percentage contribution to Cabot's total annual revenue. It grew to 13% of revenues in 2016 from 11% and 9% in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Specialty Fluids

The Specialty Fluids segment provides advanced cesium products for use in oil and gas well drilling, glass, catalysts, and titanium oxides to name just a few of the applications. The main focus in this segment is cesium formate used as a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction. Formate fluids compete with traditional fluid technologies. The advantage of using cesium formate is that is minimizes damage to producing reservoirs and is readily biodegradable in accordance with guidelines set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Cabot owns a substantial portion of the world's known reserves of the principal raw material used, pollucite (cesium ore). This segment has remained a fairly small contributor to Cabot overall revenue numbers. Specialty Fluids accounted for just 2% of revenue in 2016 and 2015 and 3% in 2014.

Valuation

The average analyst estimate for Cabot Corporation's long term growth rate is 9.33%. This is near the upper range of the company's own forecasts and too optimistic for us. One reason we would not use the upper end of the growth forecasts is that we should note that Cabot's trailing five year EPS growth rate is actually negative. Cabot's 2012 EPS was 5.99 while the trailing twelve month EPS came in at 3.58. They also do not have the earnings consistency required for a purely defensive investor. The company actually had negative earnings in 2015. The negative earnings in 2015 can be blamed on long lived asset and goodwill impairment charges of $562 million associated with the Purification Solutions segment. The reason for this impairment charge was the 2015 Supreme Court ruling related to Mercury Air Toxics Standards. The court found that the EPA had unreasonably failed to consider costs in determining whether it is necessary to regulate hazardous air pollutants emitted by coal-fired utilities. This ruling was a victory for some utilities and a blow to public health and Cabot Corporation. This ruling impacted the models related to the Purification Solutions segment due to the impact on demand for mercury removal products.

Moving on with our valuation, we will discuss our discounted cash flow model to derive a target buy price. We used the lower end of the company's growth forecast, 7% on average over the next five years. Additionally, we assumed the PE in 5 years to be 15 which is similar to the current PE ratio of 14.89. Cabot has had a PE as low as 12.97 and as high as 22.43 in the past five years so assuming a PE of 15 in the DCF calculation is fairly conservative. We also did not account for any share buybacks in the model since Cabot's total shares outstanding has remained fairly constant the past several years. Using a 10% discount rate, we arrive at a target price of $52.18. This does not provide much room for error given the current price of $51.21. We will discuss a possible way to initiate a position in Cabot with a bigger discount in the Options section below. Keep in mind that in deriving this target price we used the lower end of the growth estimate and a fairly conservative future PE ratio of 15 and did not assume any share buybacks. All of these make the estimate more conservative. However, the DCF model shows us that Cabot is not extremely undervalued but is at least fairly valued, especially compared to the overall market. Cabot will need to make good on its forecast of minimum 7% annual EPS growth to continue to be considered a good value at current levels. We think it will achieve its target of an average 7% plus annual growth rate. Cabot also pays a significant dividend with the current yield coming in at 2.38% with a fairly comfortable payout ratio of 33.78.

The table below highlights some of the main financial and performance metrics and compares them to the industry averages.

Source: Reuters

One of the main takeaways from the graph above is that the performance metrics for the past twelve months look much better than the five year averages. Therefore, an investor needs to believe that Cabot will maintain its performance of the past year or at least not slide back towards the five year average values. Additionally, while we mainly focus on the DCF analysis, we also like to see that Cabot trades at a discount based on the price to sales and price to cash flow metrics compared to the industry averages. Source: Reuters

Options

Since our valuation showed us that Cabot is trading close to our target buy price, we think it makes sense to look at how options can help increase the margin of safety. The way to do this is by selling cash secured puts. There are two potential puts to sell that we think provide a decent return. The first is the one expiring on October 20th with a strike price of $50. Selling this option would provide the investor with $110 in premium for each contract sold. This equates to a return of 2.04% in 2.1 months or 11.64% annualized. If the investor has to buy 100 shares at $50 because the share price drops below this by expiration, she or he would have saved about 4.3% compared to buying the same shares at the current price of $51.21.

The other put option worth considering is the one expiring on January 19th with the same strike price of $50. An investor selling this put option would receive $245 per contract sold which is 4.74% in 5.1 months or 11.16% annualized. If this investor has to purchase the shares at $50 at expiration, she or he would save almost 7% compared to buying the shares at the current price.

Final Thoughts

After looking into Cabot's operating segments and global footprint, we like the long term outlook for the company. We think the company can achieve its growth targets which is why we view the company as undervalued at the current price. As noted in our valuation section, while we think the company is undervalued, it is trading close to our target buy price. We rate Cabot a buy. However, while we think now is good opportunity to initiate a position by buying the shares outright, we also like the idea of selling cash secured put options in situations like this, where the stock is trading close to our target buy price. In the case of Cabot there are two different put options that can be sold which provide attractive returns as highlighted in the Options section above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.