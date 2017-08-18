Whiting's Redtail Wells Begin Producing... Barely

The State of Colorado updated its records and Whiting's (NYSE:WLL) 65 completed DUCs are beginning to trickle some oil after 30 days. The key word here is trickle. Recall from my prior articles on Whiting's folly in Colorado. Refer to Whiting Petroleum's Redtail Wells in Colorado are a Serious Red Flag for Equity Investors as well as the follow-on piece: Whiting's Redtail DUC Deception Continues: Q2 Update. These articles contain the future gory details on the Redtail assets. Redtail production is bleak at best based on historical information and the quality of the acreage the company owns there. To recap the DUC completion program for 2017, Figure 1 below highlights the locations of all 105 DUCs. The "new" six wells than began flowing oil in June are all located on pads 12G and 12H to the left (light blue boxes). Whiting has not released any information at all on the Horsetail DUCs, which constitute the majority of the DUC completion program. These wells are located further east on the diagram, or to the right-hand side of the black boundary line.

Figure 2 below shows where the six new producing wells are tracking on an EUR curve basis. The data looks unusually weak, coming out of the gate following a 150 MBOE or 200 MBOE curve as I predicted earlier. As a convenient reference, I plotted the new June 2017 data (just one point or "X") against Whiting's same 2015 vintage Razor wells located in sections 30 and 31, a mile or two down the road. Look in the far left-hand lower corner of the graph in Figure 2 to see the actual six wells, each with a different colored "X". Granted, this period of flowback will have a tendency to show lots of water and lower amounts of oil, but I would have expected at least two or three wells to show 10,000 barrels or more after 30 days. Even Whiting's older well completions from 2015 and 2016 showed some 30-day results that were 6,000 or 8,000 barrels on a wellbore in the first 30 days. Whiting has the advantage of holding the July data in its tiny deceiving hands (to be released in September by Colorado), but if there was a clear performance improvement, relative to 2016 data, or relative to the lower frac sand loadings, you would think the company would have plotted some type of figure or chart after 30 days. Maybe the next energy conference in NYC or Denver will reveal more information on the Redtail DUCs. The press releases lately have been very thin, except when the company is liquidating assets.

As we know from prior presentations since 2015, 2016, and earlier this year, Whiting is always quick to plot 30-day data, especially in the Bakken as evidenced by this slide from its current presentation (Figure 4). It usually does this when early well data runs above the line of a 900 MBOE curve or 1,200 MBOE curve.

Recall Whiting and its presentations claim it is "targeting" 450-655 MBOE curve performance in Colorado for 5 MM lbs sand loadings and 8 MM lbs sand loadings, respectively. Well, at this stage, it might want to ship that sand to Miami Beach to fight shore erosion, as it does not seem to be making a discernible difference from a data set of six wells. The exact details are tabled in Figure 3 and Table 1 which show the sand loadings on each well, as listed in FracFocus.com. The data looks all the same, 5 MM lbs, 8 MM lbs, or even 12 MM lbs. Please call the sand suppliers and send those trucks back to the plant.

Let's take a closer look at the early data from Redtail. Note that Well # 38546, the largest frac sand loading at 12,154,000 lbs of sand on a 7,000' lateral produced the same amount of oil at 30 days than #38544 which only had 5,251,988 lbs of sand. Is it the sand or is it the rock geology? Which factor is in control here? After examining all 200 of Whiting's historical production rates in Redtail, it looks to be geology, and the fact that Pads 12G and 12H are a full 1,280 acres farther north than the Razor production from 2015 and 2016 should signal the oil is going to flow poorly. Recall from the maps in the prior article that the top of Razor butts up against Runway and TwoMile, sections that have NO production whatsoever. It appears there is a steep dropoff in geology in the northern/western sections of Razor. Likewise in Horsetail, as you move east or north, the numbers become alarmingly low.

The six wells in aggregate are only flowing an average of 166 BOE/day. This is a very scary number to fathom early on from such a highly touted drilling/completion program that is the number two "core" production in the company's portfolio. In fact, the well with the highest rate of 199.2 BOE/day received just 5.2 MM lbs of sand!

Let's hope these are only flowback effects, and Whiting has a big surprise in the July data and the 15 days of August. Wouldn't you think it would be tooting its horn by now on inflated performance after having a full 75 days of data from Redtail? After all, it only spent $360 million in Capex since January or nearly 40% of its budget. Management should just run down to the local 7-11 in Denver there and purchase some colored pencils and a few sheets of paper and illustrate for the investing community where these wells are going to produce. If they are 250 MBOE performers so be it, but tell it like it is like Carrizo (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Noble (NYSE:NBL) do. Whiting knows what the answers to Redtail performance are. The picture isn't pretty, which helps explain now why it went ahead and frac'd nearly all 60 of the Horsetail wells with only 5 MM lbs of sand. It didn't want to waste another $50 million writing checks to the frac sand suppliers. Maybe it's the best decision yet it made in Redtail. Fiscal restraint is a good thing for Whiting. It's the new buzz word in the world of $45 WTI lower for longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.