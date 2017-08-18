Big Oil Stocks Nearing Capitulation - Get Your Buying List Ready

The Saudi's will continue to do their part to prop up oil prices for the Saudi Aramco IPO in 2018.

The last week has been ugly for anyone bullish on oil stocks. Wednesday's nine-million-barrel drawdown in crude inventory was a bullish signal, but it quickly turned into what I view as a sell-the-news, short-term head fake to the downside. The stock market is toppy, as many are calling for a steep correction while others are sitting on the sidelines, salivating for a good buying opportunity. So, what happens when that buying opportunity presents itself? Do you buy or let behavioral finance (fear) keep you out of the game?

On Thursday, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was making a new low for the year. The stock is trading at $76.51 as I wrote this article. Correct that -- it's $76.25 as I finish.

Take a look at this one-year daily chart:

Exxon Mobil is clearly under pressure; the share price is in shakeout mode. From this chart it looks oversold, but that does not mean it can't stay that way. Investors on margin can be wiped out quite quickly, which can pressure any stock, so pick your spots wisely.

Dividend plays

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is currently paying a 6.8% dividend. The stock chart below shows the trading range. Technically speaking, Royal Dutch Shell is trading stronger than the chart of Exxon Mobil, but nonetheless they are both in sell-off mode.

At its current share price, BP (NYSE:BP) is paying a 7% dividend, offering what I believe is a very good entry point.

Check out the YTD chart on BP:

BP is a stock I am recommending as a buy here at this level. I love it at $33.50 if it gets there; the stock was trading at $36.80 a week ago. I have no idea exactly what will happen, but if a gap down occurs I would be buying the plunge. This little shakeout to $34 is overdone, in my view. BP is ramping up major projects, producing more oil and lowering its break-even point every quarter. The Q2 report, which beat estimates, will only get better as the year progresses, even if oil does not rally from here.

Investors are facing a sell-off that could continue for some time, or be erased with a strong rally. Times are uncertain, so what is an investor to do? Be patient, don't panic. Try to raise some cash for the stocks you really want to own.

Trump meltdown trade will likely be over soon

In my opinion, many investors felt a chill this week from Trump's press conference gone wrong. The disbanding of the different business councils and the avalanche of negative press could pressure the markets for a while. Shorts have been run over time and time again betting against this market, so they might be too weary to get excited about the coming market collapse.

A calm President Trump would be much better for the markets and the business community. A positive news conference with reassurances that his cabinet will be staying would also be a positive counterbalance for the fear trade we saw on Thursday.

Is this the shakeout before the breakout?

I believe this is the shakeout before the breakout. The oil giants are proving that they can make money with lower oil prices. The question is: How long does the shakeout last?

The market is on edge, Thursday's action at the close was negative and could pave the way to a gap down and margin calls for some weak-handed players. These types of situations can last awhile and some of the high-flyers of this year could be taken out to the woodshed for a good old-fashioned whipping.

Today's option expiration could bring even more volatility as option expiry days often do. Look for a big spike in the VIX and have your shopping list ready to buy your favorite stocks.

Conclusion

Oil is in shakeout mode, as many oil stocks are at the lows of the year or close to them. The economy is clipping along and demand for oil is up. Some large money players are betting against oil right now. Talk on The Street is to short oil back to the low end of the range.

On the flip side, those same deep pockets will be scooping up these good-quality oil giants in capitulation, while others are being flushed out. That is the way the market works.

Exxon sold off hard in the final hour of trading, testing those long the stock. Today's action will be telling for the coming weeks -- a gap down and a higher close from yesterday could signal a near-term bottom for oil.

I am an owner of BP. I think it is undervalued and will close the year much higher. I like the 7% dividend and increased oil projects that are bringing low-cost oil to the market.

One caveat: Oil needs to hold the $45.50 level. If it doesn't, then we could witness a slide to the low-$42 area. Yesterday's action was ugly, and capitulation is near.

Disclaimer: As always, do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before putting your hard-earned money to work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP,LYG,CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.