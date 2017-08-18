American Homes 4 Rent: I'm Still Perplexed

I can be a bit stubborn on the short side and have been holding on diligently to my American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) short for about nine months now. In my prior research on the firm, I highlighted a number of issues, particularly around customer complaints and the accelerating rate of fees and charge-backs to renters. Nothing has changed there – chargebacks remain elevated, albeit down a touch (11.8% of 2017 revenue), and the complaints are still there. The macroeconomic issues are still there as well; home ownership rates are still down, and rental rates are up, and rental costs continue to rise despite weak wage growth. Given the company is taking the opportunity to (once again) fund growth with equity versus debt issuance, I think it's worth highlighting another aspect of American Home 4 Rent’s overvaluation – this time within the context of cap rates.

The Current Pulse Of The Single-Family Rental Market

2016 marked a clear point of change in the single-family rental market, as for the first time in years, overall share of single-family homes bought by investors stopped contracting. Investor-to-investor activity increased as well. It was definitely an interesting shift that many did not foresee, myself included, given real estate prices had been trending up, and cap rates down – if slowly. Broadly, the institutional holders are shifting as well, as the bottom-buyers who bought underpriced homes early on in the recovery (private equity, hedge funds) and are now looking to recover their capital and move on to greener pastures, selling to endowments and REITs. Cap rates are contracting, and the industry is now dominated, size-wise, by players in a sort of reverse bell curve: small investors (who own a handful of properties) and extremely large investors (hedge funds, endowments, REITs). There is very little in between. The recent merger-of-equals between Invitation Homes (INVH) and Starwood Waypoint (SFR) is just another example of the wave of consolidation going on among larger players, who (given the tight spreads between borrowing rates and cash flow) are trying to eke out efficiency gains from scale. In that light, American Homes 4 Rent seems like it is in a favorable position.

Cap rates in the single-family space obviously vary by market, with some markets trading at near-illogical levels (Seattle single family cap rates at a rather astounding 2%), to higher yielding markets like Cleveland (11.5%) that offer more opportunity. On average nationally, cap rates were in the 5.5% range going into the end of last year (not much data out for 2017), and that data seems to echo management’s commentary (see David Singelyn below) from the most recent conference call:

Yeah. In general and there are some markets where we go a little lower cap rate and some a little higher, but in general, we're right around in minimum 5.5% yield based on our pro forma expenses and income and we're achieving somewhere right around 6%.

With cap rates that low, the company continues to be highly reliant on cheap sources of debt. In the past, this was through non-recourse asset-backed securitizations to secure funding at favorable terms. In these securitizations, pools of homes are conveyed into a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) that obtains a loan from a third-party lender, who then sells beneficial interests to investors. Homes in these pools are generally unable to be sold and are generally highly restrictive. While the company doesn’t use these as much anymore, a substantial portion of debt ($2,024M) remains on these securities. The company paid off all outstanding principal on the AH4R 2014-SFR1 facility using common stock issuance. American Homes 4 Rent was paying just 2.31% in interest costs at the end of 2016 on this facility. In the short term, this transaction was beneficial; cost of equity is low because American Homes 4 Rent pays a dismal dividend (0.87% yield), and isn’t increasing it. At any reasonable yield level, this transaction would be dilutive. How long will investors put up with getting paid 0.87% by a REIT? No wonder management is ringing the cash register on common/preferred stock versus traditional debt issuance. Is it a surprise that they are pricing another secondary offering of 11.5M shares? Common shareholders seem content to get taken to the woodshed.

Valuing The Portfolio On Cap Rate

Current run rate for 2017 on net operating income (“NOI”) is $320M, excluding any future home purchase activity. For those interested in tracking this themselves, this is essentially the company’s “core FFO” metric, which is essentially GAAP net income, with add-backs for depreciation and amortization expense, as well as acquisition fees and non-cash charges (primarily share-based compensation). If I was being particularly picky, I would back out share-based compensation (as it is an expense that should hit net operating income), but American Homes 4 Rent is not a particularly aggressive user of share-based compensation. Why does this matter? The implication for the current cap rate value of the portfolio (given current enterprise value of $7,082M) is 4.5%. Now, the company’s portfolio is concentrated in many strong Southeastern property markets (Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas-Fort Worth), so you can make the case for fair market value down in that range, but it is still on the low side. Cap rates bottomed in 2006 at around 4% nationally, and we all know what happened next. Ironically, rental affordability isn’t much different than it was before the bottom fell out in 2008 and 2009, as shown below with HUD’s new Rental Affordability Index:

Upside is incredibly limited in my opinion here. Sure, maybe American Homes 4 Rent is potentially trading at asset value – but in a liquidation scenario where the company sells 48,422 homes it owns (which it can’t, given those homes locked up in the securitizations, but stay with me), it is a stretch to say the company is going to be able to achieve a 4.5% cap rate on average portfolio-wide.

At the end of the day, this company is simply too expensive today. The single-family rental market is looking toppy, cap rate upside appears limited, and investors are getting paid nothing to get exposure to this market. Meanwhile, management continues to dilute their share via common stock issuance, and if the company is ever going to pay a healthy dividend, the cost of that capital is well above rates it could find in the bond market. Investor interest here is illogical to me, as there are a zillion other ways to get indirect exposure to the American housing market to capture any potential upside there. For those that are preferred shareholders, there isn’t much risk there. In fact, all these secondary common stock offerings to pay off debt is a highly favorable situation to you.

