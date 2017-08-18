Investing In The MLP Space: Active Vs. Passive Real Returns

MLPQ beats out AMZA on a IRR and NPV basis considered over the 18-month life of MLPQ but vice versa pertains over the past 12 months.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) is a hot stock right now on Seeking Alpha with any article attracting a substantial volume of comments. With a +/- 20% yield the stock is hugely attractive to income investors. Pay-outs comprise a mix of underlying income from holdings which maybe levered up to 25%, option writing, gains on trading positions and return of capital (ROC). The anxiety investors have, whilst enjoying the yield, is that a chunk of the yield is simply ROC which over the medium term will erode the NAV. The ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) on the other hand is a 2x index tracker with the leverage and counter party risk though both these risks are not in fact what they seem. A true comparison between the two approaches and candidates can only consider an internal rate of return and NPV which in one swoop eliminates noise such as ROC interpretation, as well as an assessment of the inherent risks of each approach.

Underlying Index

Articles on AMZA loosely tend to make comparisons to the ETF AMLP or the Index AMZ. However, the correct index to compare to is AMZI (the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index). Commodity HQ.com clarifies this as follows:

Alerian MLP Index

When it comes to MLPs, the benchmark index in the sector has to be the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), with over $21 billion dollars tied to the vehicles tracking the index. That index is made-up of 50 prominent large- and mid-cap energy master limited partnerships and captures approximately 75% of available market capitalization of the asset class.

In order to be included in the benchmark, an MLP must be engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, or production of energy commodities.

As for buying the Alerian, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is the most popular way.



Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index

The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) tracks only those firms that earn the majority of their cash flow from the transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities, which means we're looking at pipeline companies, those with gathering assets or natural gas fractionation capacity. Nothing else. That makes the AMZI a pure-play on the thousands of miles worth of pipelines crisscrossing North America. The focus solely on midstream firms cuts the number of included firms down to just 25

The easiest way to play the AMZI is through the UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI).

(MLPI is the unleveraged version of MLPQ).

Infracap state on their website:

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund invested primarily in the U.S. midstream energy infrastructure sector, a vital component of the overall oil & gas industry.

UBS state:

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B is an Exchange Traded Note linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index.

AMZA currently has 97% by overall weight of the holdings of MLPQ, though the individual weights are different.

Risks

MLPQ

There are 2 basic risk in investing in MLPQ. Since this is an ETN, it carries counter party risk, in this case the collapse of UBS (NYSE:UBS). UBS is now the biggest bank in Switzerland (Wikipedia). During the subprime crisis, it received a capital injection from the Swiss government, which reading between the lines means too big to fail. One can also be sure that their act has been cleaned up following lessons learnt. The risk of UBS defaulting must be so low you can start with 0.1% and select a couple of zeroes to put in front of the 0.1%.

The biggest risk by far is the 2x leverage. This means that in a falling market severe NAV losses will be incurred and could therefore trigger liquidation in terms of the rules of the fund. The predecessor to MLPQ, namely MLPL, (ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Long Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN) (YAHOO: MLPL) was indeed liquidated at the height of the oil price crash, which dragged MLPs along with it, though not to the same degree.

At that stage Acceleration was defined as follows:

Acceleration upon Minimum Indicative Value:

If, at any time, the indicative value for any series of the Securities on any Trading Day (1) equals $5.00 or less or (2) decreases 60% in value from the closing indicative value of that series of the Securities on the previous Monthly Valuation Date (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities of that series will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS (even if the indicative value of that series would later exceed $5.00 or increase from the -60% level on such Acceleration Date or any subsequent Trading Day during the applicable Measurement Period) for a cash payment equal to the Acceleration Amount.

It was the 60% drop over 1 month that killed the fund. However, UBS issued a replacement fund, MLPQ where the 60% clause has been dropped:

If, at any time, the indicative value of the Securities on any Index Business Day equals $5.00 or less (the "Indicative Value Acceleration Trigger") (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS (even if the indicative value would later exceed $5.00 on such Acceleration Date or any subsequent Index Business Day) for a cash payment equal to the Acceleration Amount.

Another key point here is that MLPQ was issued at virtually the bottom of the MLP infrastructure market. A fall in price to $5 or less would mean the ETN price would have to drop by no less than 87% (equal to a drop in overall NAV of 43% of the underlying holdings from the present beaten down prices) which seems very unlikely considered that the MLP space has barely started to recover.

AMZA

AMZA has its own set of risks. Although the leverage is about half that of MLPQ (see below, leverage was at 22% for the half year ending 4/30/2107 from Morningstar), all of the funds active management carry risks. There is no guarantee that tampering with the market forces that define the AMZI index by allocating different weights to holdings, selling options, creating long and short trading positions, dealing with dividend scalpers forcing the creation of large numbers of new shares, and then trying to maintain a steady distribution which may involve ROC doesn't in effect constitute the same risk effect of another 25% leverage. It's great if they're right, but not so great if they're wrong.

Source: Morningstar

MLPQ vs AMZA: IRR and NPV

NPV was solved using the formula for a monthly cash flow:

=NPV((1+Rate)^(1/12)-1,range of projected values)+Time 0 investment amount

IRR was solved using the formula [(1+IRR)^12]-1, where IRR is the IRR calculated for monthly cash flows using Excel's IRR function.

- 18 Months

The performance of the two funds was directly compared by calculating the internal rate of return and net present value (@10%) over the longest possible period, which is 18 months as MLPQ was only issued on 2/9/2016.

To derive these calculations, it was assumed $1000 of shares were bought at the start date, then sold at the end of the period. All distributions were calculated based on the number of shares bought and entered into the cash flow. (Note that for some reason MLPQ had a subpar distribution in period 3, so its case is probably marginally better than the results indicate.)

Source: Nasdaq Charts

As can be seen from MLPQ performed better than AMZA over this period by 12% (74% vs 62%) together with a 37% better positive NPV ($963 vs $700).

These are very substantial returns, which be attributable to the recovery in oil prices, which in turned lifted the MLP space. However, to have got these, one's timing would have needed to be impeccable.

- 12 Months

The same calculations for the last 12 months:

Source: Nasdaq Charts

Over this shorter period, AMZA outperformed MLPQ by 5% (8.24% vs 3.33%). In both cases NPV was negative at 10%, with AMZA performing best.

Whilst on going 12-month comparisons will of course have different outcomes, it does illustrate that in current terms with a stagnate oil price we are not looking at 15-20% returns but more likely 5-10%.

Summary

There is some interesting takeaway in this brief analysis. Firstly, it would pay to keep a watch on the UBS ETRACS offerings for any fund closures. That will probably mean a new fund will be issued in about 14 days at an excellent buy in point with lighter Acceleration clauses.

MLPQ has been greatly de-risked by the removal of the 60% clause.

Whilst MLPQ has double the leverage risk of AMZA, AMZA carries the many implied risks of active management which may or may not be successful and the steady distribution policy may imply some NAV destruction through ROC.

All noise can be eliminated by simply computing an IRR taking into account opening and closing share prices and issued distributions for the period.

Since inception of MLPQ, it has beaten out AMZA on these comparison bases.

Over 12 months the reverse is true, but it does illustrate that the true returns with oil struggling to make it past $50/bbl are more in the order of 5-10% rather than the 10-20% for both funds which investors are banking on. Any movement in oil prices are dampened anyhow when it comes to the MLP infrastructure space, roughly only 50% of the movement ends up reflected in MLP share prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA MLPQ.

