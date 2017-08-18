The 8% Income Portfolio:  Why It Deserves A Place In Your Retirement Strategy

We performed some extensive back-testing all the way from 1995, using a CEF-based portfolio to compare its performance with S&P500. The results were interesting, to say the least.

Usually, many people associate Closed End Funds (NYSEMKT:CEF) with high-risk, high-fees and high leverage. Many argue that they have no place in a conservative or a retirement portfolio. We tend to differ. We believe that in spite of their obvious risks if used the right way, they can provide high-income, moderate risk and at the same time provide market matching returns. Even so, at times their market prices can be volatile, more than the ETFs or dividend stocks. So, we do not advocate a very large allocation to CEFs. It is not about all in or nothing; it is about the right proportions. Appropriateness and the right amount of exposure to a specific type of investment usually depend on several factors including an individual’s goals, risk-tolerance, and personal situation. However, the table below attempts to provide a general idea.





We will go over both the benefits and the associated risks of investing in this kind of portfolio strategy. However, we believe that there are more pluses than the downsides and that’s why it deserves a place in your overall strategy. Again, if your income needs are less than 3-4% of your investment pool, there may not be a need at all to go for a higher income portfolio. But as you will see from our back-testing examples below, it may still be of interest to all income seeking investors.

We will run several back-testing examples to provide you a glimpse of benefits versus risks in comparison to the broader market-index. In fact, if used in the right proportions in terms of allocation, a CEF portfolio may provide higher income, lower risk, and the longevity to an income-focused portfolio. In the end, we will provide some updates on our 33-month old model portfolio ‘The 8% Income CEF Portfolio’, as a continuation of regular series here on SA.

Back-Test # 1: (10-CEF Portfolio)

Starting year: 1995 (January 1995)

Invest over 10 years: 10 years ($10,000 a year)

Total Investment: $100,000

Ending year: July 2017

Benchmark (for comparison): S&P500

Why 1995 as the beginning year?

By selecting 1995 as the beginning year, we would be making purchases at increasingly higher prices, especially in 1997-1999. But the subsequent bear market from 2001-2003 would even out our cost-basis. By selecting the period from 1995-2017, we are able to include two full-blown bear markets and two bull-market periods.

CEFs selection:

We selected 10 CEFs that were introduced in 1994 or earlier. Selecting CEF’s with such a long history was a little tough since a lot of popular CEFs today did not exist before 2004 or 2005. Moreover, we wanted to make sure that each CEF belonged to a different asset-class.

## BlackRock Muni Yield Fund is a TAX-FREE Municipal Fund. It will not be suitable inside a 401K or IRA account. However, one can choose a taxable Municipal fund.

Portfolio Performance from 1995-2017:

Assumptions:

We invested $10,000 every year from 1995 to 2004 (first trading day, every January).

Over ten years, total original investment amounted to $100,000.

We would withdraw 6% income from this portfolio (on a yearly basis at the year-end) on the invested capital and take an increase of 2.5% per year for inflation adjustment.

The begin-date is January 1st, 1995. End-date is July 31st, 2017.

10-CEF Portfolio Return & Income Calculations:



S&P500 Return & Income Calculations:

Performance comparison of the 10-CEF portfolio with S&P500:





Over nearly 23 years, our 10-CEF portfolio performed very well, provided inflation adjusted 6% income every year and still provided nearly 6% compounded return in terms of capital appreciation. The total return on an annualized basis was 11.16%. However, if you had put the same amount in S&P500, after taking inflation adjusted 6% income every year, S&P500 did not perform nearly as well and ended up providing no appreciation in the capital.

Back-Test # 2: (10-CEF Portfolio)

We wanted to remove the beginning-year bias if there was any; so we decided to perform the same test for our 10-CEF portfolio and S&P500, with every commencement-year starting 1995.

Here are the results, in a summarized form. The results turned out to be really one sided, until the year 2009 favoring the 10-CEF portfolio. Only after the year 2010, S&P500 started outperforming the 10-CEF portfolio slightly for a few years, but not by a whole lot. The winner is highlighted in GREEN. To keep the table small and crisp, we have omitted some years, but you can still get the picture. However, we present every starting year in the chart from 1995-2016.



The table form is a little boring, so here is the chart:

Note: In the graph, starting years from 2009 to 2016, the investment was less than 100,000 (10K per year). However, they were normalized to a base of 100,000.

Up until the year 2008-2009, the 10-CEF portfolio beat S&P500, irrespective of the year you may have started the portfolio. After 2010, both have performed almost even, more or less. It also shows that if you were a buy-and-hold income investor, investing in S&P500 index during 1995-2001 was not such a good idea.

Here is the graph if we had not drawn any income. The performance of S&P500 is much smoother in this graph. Apparently, this was because we were not drawing income at the worst times.

We do agree that there is some element of selection bias as to the kind of CEFs we picked. One possibility could be that since we were looking for CEFs that had 23+ years of history, a majority of them probably had better than average track record, and the ones with bad track records did not survive for this long, so never made to our list. That said, we picked CEFs from every asset-class, including Energy and Natural resources, which we all know have done quite poorly in the last few years.

In our view, the success of 10-CEF portfolio boils down to the following factors:

Wide diversification among varied asset classes, some of them have low correlation with the stocks.

Wide diversification among varied asset classes, some of them have low correlation with the stocks. Investment over long periods (in a staggered manner), preferably ten years or so. By doing so, even though we bought at the very peak prices during 1996-1999, but we also bought at the bottom during the recession of 2001-2003 at the bottom.

Investment over long periods (in a staggered manner), preferably ten years or so. By doing so, even though we bought at the very peak prices during 1996-1999, but we also bought at the bottom during the recession of 2001-2003 at the bottom. Selection of CEFs that have good track record maintaining their NAVs. We need to be careful to be selective about which CEFs we buy into. Not all are equal in terms of quality.

Selection of CEFs that have good track record maintaining their NAVs. We need to be careful to be selective about which CEFs we buy into. Not all are equal in terms of quality. Selected CEFs should have yields in excess of 6-8% and possibly have positive UNII ( Undistributed Net Investment Income). This may not apply to some categories of CEFs.

Risks to CEFs Investing:

There are well-known risks to investing in closed end funds. They are generally known for high fees and using high leverage to be able to support high distributions. Many times, the high distribution may consist of ROC (return of capital), and it is difficult to separate a good ROC from a bad one. Their market prices normally differ from their NAV (net asset values), and this difference is known as discount or premium. To an investor, a discount is obviously better as you would be buying it less than what it is worth. But sometimes, a CEF may be trading at a large discount for a valid reason, for example, its UNII is negative and is not sufficient to support the distribution and a distribution cut is imminent, or its track record in terms of NAV has been less than desirable.



So, as you can see, there can be many variables. In our view, the track record of a fund matters, especially with regards to its NAV. Of course, the comparison should be made within the asset class that the CEF invests in. For example, we know that all Energy related CEFs have performed poorly in the last few years, but still, there will be some who have performed better than others within that class. Also, when we talk about performance, it is better to compare NAV performance rather than the market-price.

Our Current “8% Income CEF Portfolio”:

We started this model portfolio in October of 2014, and since then we have published several periodic updates on SA. At the start, this portfolio had twin-goals, first to provide 8% income (by way of dividends and distributions) and secondly, provide some capital appreciation over the long-term. For income-seeking investors, 8% income will allow a withdrawal rate of up to 6% and leave 2% for growth.

In this model portfolio, we allocated $100,000 initially, and another $100,000 was allocated in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). Thus the total cost basis for the portfolio stands at $200,000 (excluding the reinvested dividends).

Cash added/contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1st, 2014 until Oct 1st, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333. 33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000

To achieve a high current income, we utilized a diversified group of CEFs for this income-centric portfolio. Initially, we selected 12 funds to provide us a broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as Equity, Bonds/Credit Securities, Utility, Infrastructure, Energy MLPs, Preferred Income, Floating-rate Income, Healthcare, etc. Currently, we have two individual company stocks, one ETF, one ETN and 11 CEFs.

Here is the most recent portfolio composition:

Fund Name SYMBOL Fund's composition 1 DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) DNP Utility (80%) 2 Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE: KYN) KYN (MLP - Master Limited Partnership) 3 Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (NYSE: GOF) GOF Equity CEF fund 4 Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth (NYSE: STK) STK Equity CEF fund (Technology) 5 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NYSEMKT: NMZ) NMZ Muni Tax-Free (Tax-free yield) [for IRA accounts, should select Taxable Munis] 6 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (NYSE: PCI) PCI Global Income, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities 7 PIMCO DYNAMIC INCOME FD (NYSE: PDI) PDI Debt obligations and other income-producing securities 8 ISHARES US PREFERRED STOCK ** ETF ** (NYSEARCA: PFF) PFF Preferreds 90% (This is an ETF, not CEF) 9 COHEN & STEERS TOTAL RETURN REALITY Fund (NYSE: RFI) RFI REIT (Real Estate) CEF 10 COHEN & STEERS REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: RNP) RNP Preferred is 48%, 50% REIT 11 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE: UTF) UTF Utility+Infrastructure (50% is International) 12 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) HQH Healthcare and Medical Technology 13 UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) CEFL Exchange Traded Note (based on the index of CEFs) 14 Annaly Capital Management, Inc (NYSE: NLY) NLY mREIT 15 Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE: MAIN) MAIN BDC (Business Development Co)

Recent Purchases:

We recently added Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) and bought 245 shares and investing roughly $6,000. This helped to bring down our cash from 49K to 44K. This investment represented about 2.4% of our portfolio. If the market price of HQH happens to come down further 10-12% from current levels in the future, though seems unlikely, we will buy more. HQL currently provides roughly 8.19% distribution, however mostly from capital gains. At the time of our buy, its discount was -3.60% which was better than the 52-week average of -2.80%.

Performance:

The table below shows the funds in the portfolio in the order of performance (from worst to best) as of August 15, 2017. The performance has been calculated and sorted after including the dividends.

Dividends:

Total dividends earned in 2017 until 8/15/2017: $10,551

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $37,422*

(*this includes $1,382 from securities already sold)

For the year 2017, the projected yield is in the range of $17,000, which will be 8.5% yield on cost.

1 Dividends collected in 2017 $10,551 2 Net Cash position (08/15/2017) $44,416 3 Cost basis excluding dividends (08/15/2017) $200,000 4 Portfolio balance (08/15/2017) $249,659 5 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (08/15/2017) $49,659 6 Total Return on deployed capital (excluding dividend) Return on total contributed capital, including un-deployed funds 26.05% 24.83%

Here is the portfolio as of 08/15/2017. The gains/losses shown below are without counting dividends, as they are not re-invested into original securities, but get deposited as cash.

Comparison with 60:40 Stock-Bond portfolio:

This portfolio has held up pretty well when compared to the broader market. Our goals for this portfolio are simple enough:

1 Earn current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide better performance overall when compared to Stock-Bond balanced portfolio. 3 Provide at least 2% capital appreciation over the long term.

We have fared quite well so far in our first two goals. Now let’s compare this portfolio with 60/40 Stocks/Bond allocation portfolio, which mirrors the invested amounts at different times. The hypothetical stock/bond portfolio has a 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA: VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (NYSEARCA: EFA), and (Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (NYSEARCA: BND). So far, the 8% Income Portfolio has beaten the Stock/Bond (60/40) portfolio on both total return and income for the majority of the time.

As of 08/15/2017 Total value Dividends (since inception) 8% Income portfolio $249,658 $37,422 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio $229,899 $10,570

Closing Remarks:

We believe, this portfolio presents a viable alternative to an all-stock or a balanced stock-bond portfolio, however as part of a broader strategy and allocation model. One of the great benefits of this portfolio is the constant stream of cash income that it generates, and one does not need to sell shares to withdraw income. It appears that in good times (bull market), this portfolio, after including the dividends, should at least match or beat the broader market performance. However, more importantly, during tougher times, the cash dividends would help protect the downside considerably, as is evident from back-testing models.

We have tried to demonstrate thru’ our back-testing and the current model portfolio that this 8% model will likely perform better than an index fund like S&P500, especially when we need to withdraw high levels of income on a consistent basis. So, we believe this portfolio would have a special appeal to income seeking investors.

Please note that this portfolio will not protect from a broader market crash or correction. To avoid getting caught in a situation like 2008, an investor should invest gradually over a period of time, adding equal sums of money every time, which would hopefully smoothen the ride.

Disclaimer: This article is for information and educational purposes only. The intent of this article is not to provide any financial advice or any recommendations to buy or sell any securities and should not be construed as such. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, MON, ADM, MO, PM, KO, DEO, MCD, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VTR, CVX, XOM, VLO, HCP, O, OHI, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, UTF, EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ, NBB, HQH, JPS, JRI, TLT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.