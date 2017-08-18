PCM Has PIMCO's Strongest CEF Distribution Coverage. Is It A Buy?

In yesterday's review of net investment income (NII) and distribution coverage ratios from PIMCO's monthly CEF report for July 2017 (PCI: Coverage Slides. What To Do?), we saw that only one of the PIMCO taxable funds is now consistently positive for its coverage ratios and UNII. While I agree with those who say that one can make too much of this metric, I cannot completely dismiss the stress that the poor coverage ratios place on the funds that have been falling short. So, as I noted yesterday, I am taking a close look at the single fund that stands out on the positive side: PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM).

Distribution Coverage and UNII

These charts (from yesterday’s article) show the coverage for the 11 taxable PIMCO CEFs.

Undistributed net investment income (UNII) for the funds is shown in the next charts as absolute amount per share and the UNII as a ratio of the monthly distribution.

From these charts, it’s clear that PCM is the standout fund when it comes to earning its keep. Coverage of the distribution is running about 12% in excess of what is being paid out, and the full value of undistributed investment income is two full months’ worth of distributions. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is the only fund that comes close on the UNII, but its coverage of its recent distributions is, like the other PIMCO CEFs, worrisomely negative.

Performance

PCM’s performance also sets it at the top of the PIMCO CEF lineup. Its 25.8% total return through the last 12 months puts it not only at the top of the PIMCO CEFs but also at the top of all 132 taxable bond CEFs listed on etfscreen's CEF pages. Here is a ranking of the PIMCO taxable bond CEFs within their cohort and among the full spectrum of taxable bond CEFs:

It’s obvious the PIMCO CEFs, except for PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), fare well against their category although in recent time frames, they have shown some pullback from that leadership position. And, among the PIMCO funds, PCM and PCI stand out has having had excellent years. For a convenient, albeit inappropriate benchmark, consider that SPY’s 12-month total return is 13.8% while PCM and PCI are at nearly twice that mark. And the high yield bond fund, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), is only half of SPY’s return.

While the market gains are impressive, let's note that a portion of those gains have come from growth of the fund’s premium. A year ago, PCM’s premium was 1.1%; the return numbers shown here are based on Wednesday (Aug. 16) close when they stood at 8.22%. If we take out the premium factor, we see that on a NAV basis, PCM gained 19.23% over the last year, still impressive but that ranks near the bottom of the PIMCO funds (9th of 11), edging out only PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) at 11.4% and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) at 18.64%.

About PCM

PCM is the oldest of the PIMCO taxable CEFs. Its inception date is Sept. 2, 1993. It is one of the smaller funds with only $206M net assets. Like all the PIMCO funds, it is leveraged. For PCM, the effective leverage is 44.2%.

Daniel J. Ivascyn had been managing the fund since 1998. June 2017, Alfred Murata, Russ Gannaway and Bryan Tsu began as co-portfolio managers, “sharing responsibilities” with Ivascyn. Murata is familiar to PIMCO followers especially for his expertise in asset-backed securities investing. He’s been on the management team of PDI since the fund’s inception, joined the PCI management team when the fund changed its name and objectives to put a greater emphasis on mortgage debt, and manages several other PIMCO CEFs and OEFs as well, notably the hugely successful PIMCO Income Fund (MUTF:PIMIX).

Asset-backed securities dominate PCM’s portfolio at 74%, of which 37% is in mortgage debt. The remainder consists of corporate bonds and various debt instruments.

Pricing and Yield

PCM is priced at a premium but that premium is coming down. Barely a week ago (Aug. 8), PCM’s premium was 13%; today it’s 8.22%.

Its distribution yield is 8.76%, near the bottom of the PIMCO taxable bond CEFs, on a NAV yield of 9.17%.

Summary

PCM’s major appeal is precisely what led me to look closely at the fund: Its outstanding UNII and distribution coverage sets it apart from its peer funds from PIMCO. Anyone who would like to tap PIMCO expertise in managing asset-backed securities but is dissuaded by the recent downturns in distribution coverage may find PCM especially appealing.

It has an excellent recent return performance record, but that record reaches premier status in its categories largely from increases in premium. Those increases are unlikely to be repeated in the near-term future. To the extent that premiums are driven my NAV yields, PCM looks to be at near-equilibrium with the trend for that correlation.

NAV return is strong, but that strength characterizes the vast majority of the PIMCO CEFs, so, on that basis, PCM lags slightly. Appealing as the NAV performance may be, it does not set the fund apart from the others in its cohort. On the other hand, it does suggest that an investor can place strong confidence in the fund being in good management hands.

Distribution is well over 8%, which is certainly a strong yield, particularly as there are no apparent concerns about that yield being threatened. Indeed, the high level of UNII in the fund’s coffers has it performing on track to pay out a special distribution near 15% of the fund’s annual distribution.

The premium is the sticking point I cannot get past at this time. I’ll not be investing in the fund at its current premium valuation. While I am concerned about the coverage issues for PCI and PDI, I continue to find both of those attractive investments and am not inclined to trade them for or add an essentially similar fund with a large premium. Consider, however, that the PCM's premium has been falling and may continue to fall, in which case I may take another look at the fund.

Much has been made among followers of PIMCO CEFs in recent months on the falling coverage ratios. That discussion has kicked up a notch with the most recent report. PCM’s unique status as the one PIMCO fund that is covering its distribution and holding UNII is likely to attract new money to the fund. If so, the rate of decline of the premium could slow, if not completely reverse and head back to where it was a week ago. So, it’s not at all clear that there is a catalyst to continue driving premium reduction; indeed, there may well be one that will take it in the opposite direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.