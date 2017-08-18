Merchant Refiners Didn't Expect To Break This Record In 2017

It is possible to tally merchant refiners' potential RIN expenditures now that Q2 earnings have been released, and they could not be more different from the estimates made back in Q1. The price of the largest [D6] category of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which are the tradable credits that refiners must submit to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] every year to demonstrate their compliance with the country's biofuels blending mandate, crashed following President Trump's November election victory (see figure). A major driver of this price decline was Mr. Trump's appointment of investor and CVR Refining (CVRR) owner Carl Icahn as his incoming administration's special adviser on "regulatory reform." As an early supporter of Mr. Trump's presidential campaign Mr. Icahn had pushed a reform to the blending mandate that would reduce merchant refiners' compliance costs. While this proposal would not have directly weakened RIN prices, the uncertainty that Mr. Icahn's appointment created had that effect, at least in Q1.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

Q2 and Q3 to date have presented a very different story. RIN prices broadly increased from their Q1 lows near the end of the quarter before rallying strongly (especially D6 prices) at the beginning of May. The average D6 price in Q2 was nearly 100% higher than Q1's low price, and it has nearly tripled over the last several months. Much as Mr. Icahn's appointment to the Trump administration caused the initial RIN price decline, his subsequent failure (as reported in the financial media) to convince the White House to adopt his proposal has been a major contributor to the subsequent rebound. Indeed, this reversal of expectations in the merchant refining sector has been part of a much larger trend as the "Trump bump" has faded.

This year's RIN price volatility has left merchant refiners' executives wary of making predictions about what their total expenditures in 2017 will be and investors should take those estimates that have been made with a grain of salt as a result. However, enough data is now available for investors to get a feel for where the prices that have prevailed since June will take merchant refiners in the event that they continue for the rest of the year. Put simply, they are ugly: barring a major decline to D6 RIN prices that persists through Q4, the merchant refining sector as a whole is on track to break last year's then-record combined expenditures.

The numbers

Let's start by taking a look at the estimates that are available. The D6 RIN price has averaged $0.82 in Q3 to date, which was also its approximate value when merchant refiners held their Q2 earnings calls in late July and early August. PBF Energy's (PBF) management stated that it expects to spend up to $375 million on RINs this year, breaking last year's record of $348 million. Mr. Icahn's CVR Refining placed its expected figure at up to $250 million compared to the then-record $206 million last year. Valero (VLO) will spend an estimated $850 million this year, according to its management, up from last year's record of $749 million. Note that these estimates do not include those of Western Refining (WNR) and Alon USA Energy (ALJ), both of which were forecasting record expenditures in 2017 based on their Q1 results (expected YoY increases of 13.1% and 5.9%, respectively), before being acquired by industry peers.

Several of the other merchant refiners have not released expected 2017 expenditures but have provided enough information for investors to make their own estimates. HollyFrontier (HFC) recorded expenditures of $66 million in Q1 and $83 million in Q2. Assuming that the Q2 figure is repeated in Q3 and Q4, its annual expenditure will be $315 million, up from $242 million last year. An estimate of $181 million (up from $171 million YoY) can be similarly calculated for Delta Air Lines (DAL). Only Calumet Specialty Partners (CLMT) and Delek US Holdings (DK) are expected to record YoY reductions via this methodology. In all four cases, however, the full estimate is probably low since the average D6 RIN price in Q3 to date is fully 30% higher than the average value used to arrive at those values. This makes it all the more notable that the combined 2017 RIN expenditure estimate for the aforementioned merchant refiners is $2.2 billion, up from a reported $2.0 billion last year.

Annual RIN expenses for select merchant refiners. 2017 value is an estimate. Sources: 10-Q filings, 2017 quarterly earnings reports, 2017 quarterly earnings calls.

Mitigating costs

The above assessment includes two important exclusions that have been included in prior-year calculations that I have published in previous articles on the subject. First, I was unable to find any RIN data for Andeavor (ANDV), which spent $126 million on them in 2016 while still known as Tesoro. It is true that Andeavor has purchased advanced biofuels company Virent and invested in its own renewable diesel capacity, although neither is expected to generate separated RINs before 2018 at the very earliest. The company has also been acquiring logistics MLPs with RIN-generating wholesale and retail capacity, however, and these will be a more immediate source of the credits. I suspect that the company will still record RIN purchases at the end of the year, but its silence at this point likely reflects the combination of past investments made to reduce its RIN expenditures and the resulting uncertainty over just how many RINs it will still need to purchase by the end of the year.

Second, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) had the following extremely interesting comment to make in its earnings call about its own RIN expenditures as of Q2:

"The LLS-based blended crack spread increased from $7.66 per barrel in 2016 to $9.18 per barrel in the second quarter of this year. This increase was offset by several unfavorable impacts during the quarter. First, higher RIN prices produced a $70 million unfavorable RIN/CBOB crack adjustment. This increase in cost was considered in our pricing decision and passed on to consumers, thus an equivalent offset resides in the product portion of our other gross margin."

I have written in the past about how a growing body of academic literature identifies a positive correlation between RIN prices and crack spreads, which in turn indicates that refiners are passing their nominal RIN costs to consumers in the form of more expensive fuel. This is in keeping with the American Petroleum Institute's claims that increased blending requirements result in higher costs for consumers. However, many in the merchant refining sector dispute the uniformity of this finding, countering that small refiners, especially those that feed into the Colonial pipeline, lack the market power of their larger peers and are therefore less able to pass the costs on. This view has been most publicly argued by Mr. Icahn with his statements that high RIN prices will cause merchant refiners to declare bankruptcy. Marathon Petroleum is one of the larger independent refiners in the U.S. with a market cap that is 26x larger than that of CVR Refining, so it is not all that surprising in this context that it has been able to pass its higher RIN costs to its consumers. Still, this is one of the few times that I have seen a merchant refining executive explicitly state as much.

Conclusion

The Q2 2017 earnings season strongly suggests that the U.S. merchant refining sector will set another (unwanted) record for RIN expenditures this year, breaking last year's then-record by a solid margin. This is an especially notable development given that the sector expected much lower expenditures for the year as recently as Q1. The latest earnings season did show that some refiners, specifically Andeavor and Marathon Petroleum, are either making sizable investments intended to reduce their RIN purchase obligations or successfully passing the costs down the supply chain. Until more do the same, however, recent developments in Washington DC make it likely that the sector's expenditures will continue to remain high as a whole.