Understanding (And Trying To Play) Viacom's Increasingly Bizarre Spread

The spread almost certainly will narrow - but with no borrow on Class A shares, a pure short VIA/long VIAB trade is unavailable.

This is one of the weirder things I've seen in the market in a while:

Viacom Class A (VIA) and Viacom Class B (VIAB) shares have diverged dramatically over the past month. But the divergence makes essentially no fundamental sense. Class B shares are non-voting, so there's potentially an argument for some sort of Class A premium. But 90% of Class A shares are owned by chairman Summer Redstone via National Amusements (~80%) and Mario Gabelli via his GAMCO Investors (~10%). Class A shares get a vote - but it's close to meaningless given majority control by Redstone (which is effectively held by his daughter Shari).

Dividends are paid rateably to both classes, per the 10-K. In a buyout, Class A and Class B shares would be treated equally. Volume is higher in Class B shares, and so is the float. There are only about 5 million Class A shares floated (10% of a current count over 49 million) against 347 million Class B shares outstanding. Liquidity is much lower in the Class A shares, but with a 50-day average daily volume of $5 million a day or so, it's not impossible to find. And in theory, lower liquidity should mean lower demand (higher bid/ask spreads, etc. etc.) for VIA, not support a premium.

And yet VIA trades over $42 - a stunning 45% premium to VIAB's close of $29.21. 22 points of that spread (for clarity's sake, please note that 'spread' in this article refers to the premium of the higher-priced security, in this case (1-VIA price/VIAB price) have come just in the last month. But, of course, that in turn means that the spread has existed for some time:

source: author from Nasdaq.com data

Indeed, it has, hovering over 10% for much of last year before blowing out the past few weeks. And the spread itself opened most recently about two years ago:

VIA is blue, VIAB orange

This leads to two questions:

Why is this happening? What can investors do about it?

Neither one has an easy answer - though there are some guesses.

Why Is This Happening?

One theory floated by trader Dennis Dick via Benzinga is that there's basically a short squeeze of traders already long VIAB and short VIA. Dick said on Twitter that VIA is essentially impossible to borrow - which was the case for me as well on Thursday.

Gabelli himself replied to a Tweet Thursday:

Several possibilities ....deal for voting stock ? Short Squeeze? Other ? Add yours — Mario Gabelli (@MarioGabelli)

But, again, it does look like a short squeeze is the most likely possibility. Per NASDAQ data, short interest rose from 141K as of 5/15/2017 to 1.02M as of 7/31. That most recent figure is over 20% of the float - and that may be underestimating 'true' liquidity, given that there may be other long-term holders not listed in the proxy.

To be sure, it may not be pure arbitrage traders on the short side, as VIA may simply have looked like a 'better' target for VIA/VIAB bears given its premium. But the parabolic jump in the spread over the past few weeks, and the rising short interest, both strongly suggest that a short squeeze is the proximate cause.

What Can Investors Do About It?

It's worth pointing out that there are similar spreads elsewhere in the market where seemingly worthless voting rights receive a premium. As Benzinga pointed out, Class A shareholders in Alphabet (GOOGL) get 1 vote per share, and Class C shareholders (GOOG) get zero. But Class B shares are held by the founders, and at 10 votes per share retain voting power anyway.

Another interesting example is Under Armour, which has a similar setup. The Class A voting shares (UAA) trade at a premium to the Class C (UA) shares - even though founder/CEO Kevin Plank still controls the company. That premium reached the double-digits, as Benjamin Kwasnick pointed out on this site in May 2016. And it still, somewhat oddly, is at about 9%. The premium for GOOGL, meanwhile, is about 2%.

In the case of UA/UAA, there are liquidity differences - most notably in the option markets. The same is true for GOOG/GOOGL, albeit to a lesser extent. And in this day and age, one imagines that index funds can impact those spreads, depending on which class of stock they choose. But in neither case has the spread stayed so stubbornly high - and, quite obviously, neither Under Armour nor Alphabet has seen a spread of 40%+.

The most obvious trade here is to go long VIAB at $29 and short VIA at $42. Fundamentally, there's very little difference between the two stocks (and note the trade even offers a bonus in the form of a net dividend payment of almost 1% a year). The problem, as noted, is that there's no borrow. That aside, trying to time the end of the squeeze also is a good way to wind up insolvent before the market turns rational (it was convergence arbitrage that blew up Long Term Capital Management, after all).

For retail investors willing to take on the squeeze risk, there is modest liquidity in VIA options, which can create a synthetic short (buy put and sell call at the money). But, again, liquidity is thin and spreads are wide, and that requires very nimble trading in addition to the risk of being blown out with the actual shorts.

From a fundamental standpoint, if the two securities are mispriced relative to one another (as almost certainly appears to be the case), the question is: in which direction? In other words, is VIA overvalued, or VIAB undervalued? Obviously, the answer can be a little bit of both, but the nature of the trading suggests that it's VIA shorts getting squeezed rather than VIAB longs being pressured by a forced liquidation. That doesn't mean VIAB is fairly valued or overvalued (it looks somewhat intriguing to my eye, though I do see real concern in the cable business), simply that the 'correct' price for VIA is further from $42 than VIAB's is from $29.

For aggressive traders, there are opportunities here - including just buying A shares to keep the squeeze going, if indeed that's the case. And given the sheer size of the spread, the liquidity and bid/ask issues in the options market might be worth dealing with. The VIA/VIAB spread is simply too big, and it's going to reverse at some point. When that occurs, and what do about it, is where it gets tricky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VIA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may put on some version of the arbitrage trade over the next few sessions, if a borrow is available. At the moment, however, that is unlikely.