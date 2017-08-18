Diving Into Home Depot's Phenomenal Dividend Growth

How has Home Depot been able to grow its dividends at such high rates, and so consistently for this many years?

Home Depot (HD) has been increasing its dividends at a furious pace. In the last seven years, dividends have more than tripled, increasing from $0.90 in 2009 to $2.76 in 2016. And if that wasn’t enough, the company announced a 29% hike for 2017. Has HD run out of space to keep doling out double-digit dividend growth over the next several years due to its excessive generosity, or is there more than meets the eye? Let's take a closer look.

In my earlier articles, Home Depot: Best In Home Improvement Just Got Better and Home Depot Shows Lowe's How To Secure The Duopoly's Moat, I spoke about why I thought that HD had already put itself in a position of strength, and how HD and Lowe’s (LOW) have closed the space for any other player in the home improvement market. In this article, we will focus on HD’s financial strength and how much ability the company has to keep its dividends flowing even if the market were to turn against it.



Source: HD Annual Report, 2017 Estimated



As the housing market came out recession, Home Depot, supported by steady increase in sales growth, kept expanding its dividends at double digit rates.



Home Depot paid 2,130 million in dividends during the first two quarters of the current fiscal, which is 45% of net income during the period, and 27% of operating income. But the healthy state of the payout ratio runs contrary to the way Home Depot has increased its dividends at a rate much faster than its net sales growth during the period.



There are a few factors that have helped Home Depot increase its dividends at such high rates without it taking a toll on the company’s balance sheet.



Sales Growth And Operating Margins

As Home Depot’s sales keep steadily expanding, operating margins improved as well. Operating margin has increased from 7.3% in 2009 to 14.2% in 2016. Though the dividend increases look a bit over the top, HD has been consistently paying around 25% of their operating income as dividends over the period.

Source: HD Annual Reports, $ Million

What also helped the dividend raises in a big way is HD’s share buyback plan. Between 2010 and 2016, Home Depot has spent $39,488 million buying back its own shares, reducing the number of shares outstanding from 1,692 million to 1,234 million. Now here’s the interesting part. The way Home Depot has maintained its operating income to dividend ratio made me suspect whether Home Depot expects its margins to improve this year as well.

In the first half of the current fiscal, Home Depot’s operating margin was 15.02%, higher than the 14.58% registered during last year. Home Depot has forecasted its operating margin to expand by only 30 basis points in fiscal 2017, but it's very likely that the company is going to exceed those expectations.



Investment Case



The combination of increasing sales, expanding margins and billions of dollars spent in share buybacks has allowed Home Depot to keep increasing its dividends at such a high pace without taking a huge bite out of their cash flow. Home Depot has long-term debt of $24,422 million, with $4,830 million cash on hand. Though the debt pile may look big, the interest expense of less than $250 million makes it an extremely manageable debt position.



Home Depot’s above 2% dividend yield is definitely attractive, as the company has showed clearly in the last ten years that it has the ability to keep its revenues growing at a steady pace, while maintaining its distance from even its chief competitor. The healthy state of the housing market helped Home Depot in a big way during several of those years, but even during the recession, HD was able to stay profitable, a strength that not many companies can boast of.

With debt at extremely manageable levels, revenue growth showing sustained momentum and operating income on the rise, Home Depot's high rate of dividend growth is justifiable and sustainable.

