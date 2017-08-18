KMG Chemicals: Investors Might Be Too Optimistic

Companies often have to take chances to grow, and KMG Chemicals (KMG) has taken those steps this year. While certainly no small company in its own right, KMG has decided to buy into the pipeline chemicals business, picking up FlowChem from private equity owner Arsenal Capital, which held the business for barely more than three years. The deal will nearly double the size of KMG Chemicals, and propel it above the key $1B enterprise value level. Management has proven to be a stellar buyer of small assets in the past, but will this deal prove to be more than the company can chew?

Business Overview

KMG Chemical is, as you might expect, a chemicals company. While the company can trace its roots back to the 1980's, the company really only came to the forefront after the recession by finally stepping away from its wood treatment roots. KMG reports operating results in two segments: Electronic Chemicals and Performance Materials. Investors really could subdivide the latter segment into two: Wood Treating Chemicals and Pipeline Performance (nearly wholly made up of Flowchem acquisition assets). This will mark a pretty substantial change for KMG, as historically over the past decade, the vast majority of its earnings came from the Electronic Chemicals segment. Given the size of the FlowChem acquisition, the balance of power will shift in how operating earnings are generated.

Electronic Chemicals - Business Description and Trends

Electronic Chemicals specializes in the purification, formulation, blending, and packaging of chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing. The semiconductor business is a great one to be in; while growth has slowed a bit from long-term averages, the proliferation of electronic devices, along with rising complexity, is one of the more compelling long-term trends out there. As node size shrinks, the steps involved in manufacture increase and become more complicated, and the chemicals needed to create chips goes up as well. While it might not be intuitive to some, there are plenty of chemicals used in the process of producing chips, including acids, bases, solvents, etchants, etc. This has been a great segment for KMG in the past, one that produces a relatively high margin profile (17% EBITDA margin through the first three quarters of fiscal 2017).

The reason the margins are so high here is the purities involved; electronics are obviously quite sensitive. KMG controls the entire production process, from raw material sourcing to final packaging, which allows the company to ensure quality and purity down the parts per trillion level on many of these assets. In the grand scheme of things, these chemicals represent a fraction of the cost to produce a chip (KMG management says <1%), but using the wrong formulation can have an outsized impact on defect generation and impacting product yields.

As a result, semiconductor companies are more than willing to pay for quality, and plenty of top chipmakers (Intel (INTC), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNF), Texas Instruments (TXN)) count on KMG as a key supplier. Organic growth in the segment has been healthy, but the company has also picked up a few complementary businesses along the way - including the company's real break into the business in the first place. The 2008 acquisition of Air Products marked KMG's start in high purity process chemicals (HPPC), and the follow-on acquisition of General Chemical in 2010 just cemented the company's position there. OM Group followed several years later, expanding the company's reach globally, making it the only true global HPPC supplier, which is no small potatoes given this is a $1.5B market globally.

Going forward, expect the market here to be favorable. Over the past several years, there has been a wave of consolidation. Qualcomm (QCOM)'s near $50B takeover of NXP (NXPI), the largest semiconductor deal in history, will close soon, which follows Western Digital (WDC) buying SanDisk and Intel (INTC) buying Altera, both of which were massive deals in their own right. Those are just a handful of the multi-billion dollar deals that hit the industry. Now that consolidation and production capacity rationalization has taken place, these large organizations are ramping up capital spending on advanced technology.

While KMG does not benefit from massive capital spending, it does benefit from higher technology processes, which tend to require higher purity chemicals -- as well as more of it. KMG has seen operating leverage benefits in the past through volume growth and operating efficiencies -- 120bps of EBITDA margin expansion year over year in the most recently reported quarter. So there is further opportunity here.

Performance Materials - Wood Treating Chemicals, the Shift to Oil and Gas

Wood Treating Chemicals is what started it all, and what was fundamental to KMG's development and success. This is about as niche of an industry as you can get; KMG is the only major producer of pentachlorophenol (penta), which controls more than 50% of the market for wood treatment of utility poles (chromated copper arsenate, or CCA, holds most of the rest). Pentachlorophenol is highly toxic, and since the early 1980s, the public can not readily buy it; the EPA and other regulator bodies have restricted its use to utility poles and railroad ties. Back in 2015, an international treaty was signed that banned its use, but the U.S. was not a signatory.

There are few alternatives; Penta, CCA, and creosote are the three primary wood preservatives, and all three have adverse effects on both people and the environment. The utility pole market obviously isn't high growth, and there is a very real chance this business goes away at some point due to pressure from environmental groups. That said, this is likely around a $5M/year EBITDA business for KMG, so it is not going to make or break the thesis. There is the potential of legal risk, but so far, KMG has had no lawsuits that I can find filed, and no such claims are mentioned in the company's SEC filings. Nonetheless, this is a risk.

The real meat within Performance Materials is within the Pipeline Performance segment. The company is a leading global provider of drag reducing agents (DRAs), which are chemicals used to in midstream assets to reduce friction and turbulence within the pipeline. By reducing that, pipeline operating costs by increasing pipeline throughput capacity, reducing the pressure output needed by pumping stations. The use of DRAs has basically no downside, but their use is not yet prominent here in North America. The company also makes valve lubricants, cleaners, and sealants, as well as fittings and adapters. There is even a small services business to help with routine and emergency maintenance.

Like Electronic Chemicals, this business was built via strategic purchases. The 2015 purchase of Valtex established the company's position in the lubricant and sealant market, and the 2017 acquisition of Sealweld built out the pipeline services business while also giving the company international presence. The purchase of FlowChem LLC for $495M is, however, substantially larger than any prior acquisition for KMG Chemicals. Private equity doesn't let their assets go cheap often, and the purchase price came in at 11.5x EBITDA pre-synergy estimates, squeezing down towards 10.3x if management can eek out the cost savings they believe they can. Still, these are great assets. Post acquisition, KMG will be the second-largest seller of DRAs worldwide, with a broad family of products that can be used with practically any petroleum-based pipeline, raw or refined.

CFO Marcelino Rodriguez, new to the role at KMG but not to the CFO position, will have his work cut out for him. The company will go from having practically no leverage ($20M in net debt), to one with substantial leverage. Post deal close, net debt/EBITDA leverage is going to be in the 5.5x range, with management looking to get that number down to more reasonable levels quickly. Free cash flow conversion of EBITDA at FlowChem is supposed to be in the 95% range, so even after debt costs, the cash flow will be there to bring that number down.

The debt is being funded via term loan and a revolving credit facility, which will bear interest at varying rates (LIBOR plus margin based on net debt/EBITDA). As of deal close, that level is LIBOR plus 4.25% (so a hair over 5% interest costs), with outstanding borrowings of $550M. Of note, the company does have a shelf registration, so common stock issuance isn't off the table if conditions warrant it.

Valuation, Takeaway

2017 guidance is for adjusted EBITDA of around $52M at the mid-point, although after a strong Q2, that might be a touch light ($55M seems likely by my eye). That puts 2017 consolidated EBITDA, pro forma for FlowChem results, smack dab at $100M. Now that the FlowChem deal has closed, expect enterprise value next quarter to be in the $1,100M range, putting EV/EBITDA at 11x. I don't find that valuation necessarily off-putting, but KMG Chemicals has been an extremely volatile company, particularly after nearly tripling off 2016 lows. Once FlowChem is consolidated, this is going to be one of those highly contentious leveraged picks that is going to look very attractive on free cash flow, but one that could very easily see those numbers evaporate if execution goes wrong.

Its tough to be a buyer here in my opinion. If this was trading down a bit (20%), you could color me interested. Given management's unproven aptitude at integrating larger deals like this one, I would have expected a little caution from the investor base, but that doesn't seem to be the case. There might be an opportunity here if KMG stumbles a bit on approach, or if guidance/outlook appears light in the company's upcoming investor presentations, which will focus more on fiscal 2018 outlook, as well as how FlowChem integration is going. In all, this stock is still worth a watch at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.