Applied Materials Is Facing Headwinds From Competitors And A Waning Semiconductor Equipment Market

Following a huge run-up in equipment stocks and their recent pullback, the specter of further pullbacks could come with a drop in revenues in 2H 2017.

Applied Materials meager 4.1% QoQ growth in its recent FYQ3 report indicates that the company lost market share to major competitors.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported FY Q3, 2017 financials on August 17. Applied Materials shares jumped 2.2% to $43.12 after hours. The equipment manufacturer's net income rose to $925 million, or 85 cents a share, compared to $505 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

That’s the good news for investors and traders. The bad news is that AMAT lost market share to many of its competitors in CY Q2. This article is an update of a May 19, 2017 Seeking Alpha article I wrote entitled “Applied Materials Lost Market Share To Nearly All Major Competitors In Its Recent FYQ2.”

Table 1 below shows that AMAT gained 4.1% QoQ in its semiconductor equipment segment. The company’s main competitor, Lam Research (LRCX) grew 8.9% QoQ in comparison. AMAT competes against KLA-Tencor (KLAC) in process control equipment, which grew 3.1% QoQ, Tokyo Electron (TEL) in deposition-etch, which dropped 8.9%, Hitachi High-Technologies in etch, which grew 16.9%, and ASMI (ASMI) in deposition, which grew 39.8%. I added ASML (ASML) to the table, which sells lithography equipment and doesn’t compete directly against AMAT but grew 8.1% QoQ. These companies listed in Table 1 are among the top 10 semiconductor equipment companies based on revenue.

I also included data for two Korean companies, Wonik and TES, which grew 56.0% and 66.1%, respectively. I discussed these two companies is previous Seeking Alpha articles, because they sell equipment to DRAM and NAND manufacturers Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix. Clearly they are gaining market share against AMAT in the deposition-etch sectors. Also included is Axcelis (ACLS), which competes against AMAT in the ion implant market. Revenues grew 18.3% QoQ. What’s important about this comparison is that current AMAT management came from Varian Semiconductor (NASDAQ:VSEA) when it was acquired by AMAT.

Not only has Applied Materials lost share to competitors and underperformed many semiconductor equipment companies, the company is also facing headwinds as the semiconductor equipment industry record revenue is beginning to wane. I discussed this issue in an August 3, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Stocks - What's Going On?”

I noted in the article that

“Q1 CY 2017 revenue growth averaged about 7% QoQ. Revenues increased on average to about 8% QoQ for Q2 CY 2017. Utilizing guidance from each of these companies, revenue growth for Q3 2017 will average about 3% QoQ.”

Note that AMAT’s Q3 is on a fiscal basis, so it’s revenues equates to Q2 on a calendar basis. Also, Applied Materials didn’t disclose its outlook for the semiconductor systems segment at the time of this writing.

Investor Takeaway

Investors need to look deeper into financial reports from Applied Materials (as well as all companies). On a revenue basis, AMAT reported figures on a YoY basis, stating that FY Q3 revenues grew 41.7%. That may sound great, but revenues actually grew 50.1% for all companies YoY for 1H 2017 compared with H1 2016.

Looking at QoQ revenues, which is the focus of this article as well as the May 19 Seeking Alpha article, AMAT continues to lose market share compared with its key competitors.

Why is this important? Customers, which are semiconductor manufacturers, make equipment purchases based on “best-of-breed” when they move from one technology node to the next (larger to smaller dimensions). If a customer chooses one equipment supplier over another, one of the major factors is the technical capabilities of the equipment. With billions of dollars in chip revenues at stake, a semiconductor company will not make concessions based on equipment sales price or how nice the sales people are.

Once the equipment for the next technology node is installed and production ramps, there will be a time when capacity purchases will be made. This means the same equipment and model purchased to make more chips. Thus, that more equipment from the SAME company will be purchased. Looking forward, market share loses would amplify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.