Pega - The Right Place, The Right Time And The Right Technology

The company has an outsize pipeline of what it describes as "whale" deals teed up to close in the last two quarters of this year and it reported that it had achieved record sales and bookings in July.

Pega - Still doing its own thing in its own way

Pega reported it Q2 earnings about a week ago. The headlines say that the company missed on both EPS and on revenue. The headlines are OK - they are just measuring the wrong things. Pega, by most objective standards, actually had a decent enough quarter, particularly when considered in the context of rising ratable percentages of revenue and the movement of a particularly large transaction from Q2 to Q1. Pega's backlog and ACV metrics, which most investors find useful in measuring this company, showed what can be best described as outsized gains year over year. Much of the balance of the article will be focused on explaining just that point.

Not terribly surprisingly, in the wake of the quarterly earnings announcement, the shares declined by as much as 10% although as I write this, the shares are off about 6% from where they had been. It has been about 8 months since I last wrote about the shares. Back then, the shares had reached $36 and at that price and looking forward, it was relatively easy to write a purchase recommendation.

And now, with the shares up 50% year to date and more than 120% over the past year-how easy it to rate the shares a buy? The growth rate has actually accelerated from what it had been and from what had been projected at the start of the year. Operating margins are improving. The company’s competitive positioning has improved. That said, I think it requires a bit more thorough analysis to rate the shares a buy at this point that was the case at the start of the year. Overall, Pega's business is strong and improving and its share price has reflected that. But I believe, as I will try to point out in this article, that the shares are still a buy. And it is relatively straightforward to suggest that investors take a look at this name and take advantage of its recent pullback.

I have written about several tech names that have had great runs over the past year. There are many reasons why tech shares have shown substantial appreciation-most of them relates to the fundamental trends and not bubbles. But that is a debate i do not choose to join in this article. There will be some readers who may feel I don't try to sort valuations appropriately. But the fact is that in this slow-growth economy with so many transitions in so many other business sectors, the growth acceleration in the IT space is probably more unique than realized.

I have no particular emotional affection for any of the names about which I write. So I am not blinded to the potential that valuation has gotten ahead of itself. Having run a hedge fund and sold research to many large hedge funds, I am as inclined to be as negative as positive. And I do not pretend to know just how high momentum growth shares can reach. Like many investors, I wind up trading my positions from time to time and I have done so with Pega shares. And I have no expectation whatsoever, that Pega shares are going to rise another 120% over the next year. But as I will try to explain in the balance of this article, the company actually has done better in terms of growth and profitability than had been anticipated by most, at least in their published research, and I think that trend is likely to continue over the coming years. That is really the purpose behind writing an article such as this.

Pega is not perhaps the most popular of names about which to write on this site and so far as that goes, it has only 5 brokerage analysts who write on the name and report their ratings and projections to First Call. Indeed, it has been more than 2-years since anyone else has chosen to write about the company on this particular site. That is probably a good thing for prospective investors in the sense that there are many potential investors who might like the metrics and the business model of this company, but who are yet to discover the name. Inevitably, part of the reason the shares get relatively little attention is that half of the outstanding shares are still owned by the founder and CEO, Alan Trefler. With Mr. Trefler owning 53% of the shares, and institutions owning another 44% of the shares, retail investors own just 3% of the outstanding stock or about 2 million shares. Even amongst institutions, owning Pega shares was and remains something of a cult.

The company, over the years, has done a few things to make its shares more broadly attractive to investors including a split 3 years ago and it does pay a minimal dividend. But no income investor is going to buy Pega shares and the payout, in place apparently so that the shares are eligible to be included in some institutional portfolios, is unlikely to be increased while Mr. Trefler runs the business. After all, his dividend income alone exceeds $8 million annually.

Looking at some numbers - lots of numbers really!

Pega’s headline numbers do look like they were disappointing. The headline numbers presented here are all non-GAAP. GAAP comparisons do reflect a material one-time event from the earlier period and are not useful for comparative purposes. Revenue growth for the quarter slowed to 4% and reported revenues declined sequentially. The company’s non-GAAP EPS fell quite sharply in the period on a sequential basis and fell from year earlier levels as well.

I think it is also relevant to mention that calculated bookings during the quarter fell from year earlier results which was not terribly surprising given the movement of a large deal from Q2 to Q1 and the robust growth of bookings seen in Q1. Last quarter, total revenue grew by 26%, far above growth guidance, and backlog rose by 45%, one of the larger increases in that metric that Pega has ever reported. Simply put, the company had a spike in perpetual license transactions in Q1 when they increased by 176%, and that spike was more or less reversed in Q2 when perpetual license revenues fell by 42% although some of that was made up by the growth in term licenses revenues which grew by 63% in Q2. In the years since I have covered this company, it has proven to be more or less impossible to forecast the timing of the large deals that substantially impact bookings numbers as well as reported revenues on a quarter to quarter basis.

The fact is that bookings for the last 6 months remain well above the level necessary to achieve the current First Call consensus revenue consensus and are at an abnormal level of 49% of the revenues the company has projected for the full year. Further, and of unknown importance at this point, the CFO said during the course of the conference call that Pega had achieved the strongest July and the 2nd strongest 1st month to a quarter in the company’s history. Overall, bookings growth has exceeded 20% on a year-to-date basis, and that is a rate that is more than enough to support upsides to current projections for the next couple of quarters.

Pega has a variety of contractual arrangements including cloud, term license and perpetual license that it offers its customers as alternatives to acquire solutions from the company. There is really no way to forecast the mix between the different sources of revenue. For many years now, most analysts and shareholders have been far more interested in bookings and backlog than in reported non-GAAP revenues.

Last quarter, as mentioned, term license revenue increased by 63% and total recurring revenue grew by 21%. That was offset by a concomitant fall in perpetual license revenues of 42%. Overall, that lead to the apparently unsatisfactory revenue performance during the quarter. But the fact is that Pega significantly over-attained its primary sales performance metrics. The company saw an increase of 36% in the value of its term license and cloud backlog compared to the year earlier period. The sequential change in backlog was small but still positive, a bit better than normal seasonal trends that have more often than not seen a consumption of backlog in Q2.

The company presented a new metric-or an old metric presented in a different way that is perhaps most useful in determining the outlook for future growth and cash flows. Annual Contract Value (ACV) as now presented by Pega is made up of two parts; the term license and cloud contract value divided by committed contract years and the current level of quarterly maintenance revenue multiplied by 4. That metric grew by 15% year on year and it represents a bit more than 50% of this year’s expected revenue.

The company constrained expense growth materially in Q2. Overall, GAAP operating expenses rose by 6% year on year and 3% sequentially. Most of the expense growth was in research and development where spend grew 11% year on year but fell marginally on a sequential basis. The company’s margin story remains very much intact.

Were Pega’s business attainments less than the company had forecast or analysts had projected? On a headline basis, inevitably that seems to be the case. But considered objectively and holistically, Pega had a relatively strong quarter and given the way management provides guidance, the company is on track to exceed its current level of expectations. The July results were simply lagniappe in terms of short-term attainment.

PEGA’s competitive positioning and its secret sauce

Pega is a small company in a land of giants. Indeed, but for the CEO/founder’s controlling interest in the business, it seems highly likely that the company would have been long since consolidated. It is considered to be a vendor of CRM solutions and to an extent, it competes against the traditional CRM vendors such as Salesforce (CRM) and the CRM solutions sold by Oracle (ORCL) and by SAP (SAP). But it really doesn’t sell standard out of the box CRM solutions - if it did, its days would have surely told by this point.

I think in writing an article such as this, which is somewhat constrained in terms of length and reader endurance for my poor sallies at maintaining interest, I don’t provide the best possible explanation for this company’s long-term success. But Pega has always been about building applications that rely on rules based engines. In the real world, the company sells a platform-currently Pega 7-that is mainly used to help to develop applications used by users to automate their sales processes and call centers. I have provided a few links here to both Pega and non-Pega sources that might provide readers with some insight into the technology behind the solutions that Pega sells. I have always been told that Pega has a superior rules-based engine-that goes back a decade or so at this point. And the tellers were individuals who have a significant background in the industry and in particular backgrounds running projects using both Pega and non-Pega software. So, I think it is reasonable to believe, that even after all of this time, Pega’s secret sauce is the combination of their rules based engine and platform as a foundation that has enabled developers to build many other applications in the broadly defined CRM space.

It isn’t terribly surprising that Pega has developed some advanced implementations of AI. In some ways, rules-based engines and AI are meant to live with each other. The deep learning that is enabled by AI is one of the elements that can help a user build specific business rules.

I think all readers have had their share of frustration in using a call center and in trying to get customer service reps to make decisions. I have occasionally asked CSR’s about their level of empowerment. That is the kind of capability that using Pega can implement for users. I will let Mr. Trefler try to convey the essence of the special sauce in this quote from the company’s latest conference call, “Now having made the right decision, having used AI, what’s really key here is to have end-to-end automation, and this is where we feel we have unique capabilities in CRM because we continue to enhance our platform, our heritage to extend that advantage and to understand, make sure people understand that all Pega applications whether built by us or a client or a partner, obtain the powerful benefits of this market-leading platform.” Excising the part of the quote that is a commercial, that is really the essence of the company’s capability.

The company bought a company a year ago called OpenSpan. This company offers a capability that is called robotics although it has nothing to do with clunky machines or R2D2.The kind of robotics that Pega offers is basically the ability to automate business processes and to move data entry into a more digitized vernacular. Again, the use of robotics within an applications that has been built on a foundation of AI and a rules engine can dramatically speed up really annoying things with which most readers are familiar such as the time it takes to apply for an insurance policy or setting up an account over the phone. In a way, this is the evolution of Pega’s business process automation capability, updated and relabeled and using current technology. BPM has been a mainstay for Pega and I imagine this (robotics) capability will also be an important business generator.

Does Pega have advantages compared to Sales Force? I would be surprised if on some objective scale that Pega was not ahead in terms of technology. Again, back to the CEO commentary, “And so, we were thrilled last month to be recognized by Forrester, one of the two industry analyst firms that are at the top of the heap, there as the top ranked sales automation offering, among 10 vendors evaluated against 35 criteria. We received very high marks from customers that they interviewed…and were recognized for having smart AI (an interesting turn of phrase-sort of like having smart smarts) and analytics.” Does Pega really provide users with a 321% return through building apps using Pega 7? I am inclined to doubt that. Does Pega 7 porovide outsize returns to users? I think it must-simply because Pega has to compete against giants on some basis other than price, simply to stay alive.

Pega, is less than 1/10th the size of CRM. Almost certainly, Pega has to be able to demonstrate some level of technology advantage just to maintain its position in what is a terribly competitive market space. While Einstein is certainly the future for CRM, and is already developing traction, Pega, simply because of its rules based engine history, embraced AI a bit earlier and is in a position to attract large users who are prioritizing the use of AI in their IT investing. It is the basic reason why Pega probably is gaining market share in its space and why it is likely to continue to do so over the foreseeable future.

Why doesn’t Pega grow faster

I think the obvious question in evaluating this company is why it hasn’t been able to achieve hyper-growth status. The company talks about its aspiration to grow top-line by 15%+ while CRM, for example is still growing its top line at 20%-25%. The sub-headline metrics probably suggest that this year, at least, Pega is likely to exceed 15% top-line growth. On the other hand, the analyst consensus for revenues as published by First Call is forecasting very modest growth of less than 10% in the September quarter, 13% for this year and 11% for next year.

Some of those prudent expectations are a function of the on-going transition from perpetual to a ratable model of product acquisition. On the call, the company said that each percentage point of a greater ratable mix would reduce revenues by about $12 million/year. So far this year, the ratable mix has run about 54% compared to the company’s initial guidance of 50% and that mix, if it continues, will account for 150 basis points of reduced growth.

I think the answer regarding expectations for, and prior performance, that has seen somewhat moderate growth is a bit more complex. Pega spends plenty of money these days on sales and marketing. Last quarter, it spent 38% of revenue on a GAAP basis on sales and marketing expense, and that was down from 39% in the prior year. That is a ratio that ought to be great enough to get the message out. But at this point, it is outspent both absolutely and even relatively by Salesforce.com. Salesforce spent no less than 15X as much on sales and marketing and actually spent 46% of revenues on that expense, both metrics on a GAAP basis. It is hard to be heard if you are living next to one of the greater brass bands of all times.

Further, what Pega sells is really a set of business transformation solutions. I think that at this point, the technology involved in providing management with a tool to monitor specific sales activity and to generate reports regarding the impact of sales activity on sales is very well known and is basically somewhat commoditized.

Pega’s solutions tend to be more complex and more transformative. As a result, the TCO on a seat basis is higher than just a core CRM solution. And anything that is transformative tends to have a far longer sales and implementation cycle. While there are occasions when a Pega solution goes live quickly, most often it can take 12-18 months before a user is reaping returns.

Will Pega be able to step up its game and develop a faster cadence of revenue growth. I think the odds are really that it will because the value it supplies users and the multiple ratings regarding that value are a compelling story. There are plenty of business transformation opportunities for this company to sell and the advent of AI and its rather rapid adoption are opening up opportunities for this company. Next year, Pega is supposed to generate revenue of $943 billion and the parts of Salesforce that are direct competitors for Pega solutions have run-rate revenues of more than $5 billion. So, just stealing a point or two of market share from Salesforce and some similar amount from Oracle and from SAP would have a material impact on Pega’s growth. The opportunity is certainly there; I think there is a reasonable, although not a perfect opportunity for this company to achieve growth acceleration.

Valuation

While certainly a case can be made that Pega has a reasonable opportunity to achieve hyper-growth status, I think its valuation is relatively reasonable even if that doesn’t come to pass. As of this writing, and based on the current outstanding share count of 83 million, Pega has a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. The company has a current cash balance of $180 million and that leaves the enterprise value at $4.4 billion. The current consensus revenue forecast for the next 12 months is about $900 million and that yields an EV/S of a bit less than 5X. That is probably reasonably in-line for the current growth level and reflects no revenue growth upside potential.

The First Call consensus for EPS shows somewhat more rapid growth as the company has committed to increase operating expenses at a slower cadence than revenues. In that regard, there is certainly substantial runway as GAAP operating expense was almost 65% of revenues last quarter, essentially equivalent to that metric for the prior year. The company’s research and development spending, at 20% of revenue is a relative high expense ratio for a company of this size.

The forecast EPS for the next 12 months comes to $1.10 and that produces a P/E of a bit less than 50X. The after-tax effect of non-GAAP measures is relatively small. Last quarter, after -taxes, non-GAAP earnings exceeded GAAP earning by just $.01. For the last 6 months. GAAP earnings were significantly benefitted by a large, one-time tax benefit. That said, stock based comp is a significant component of reported earnings-probably in-line with the average for It vendors at this point. The company has been profitable on a GAAP basis.

The company’s EPS forecast as reported by the consensus has dropped in the last quarter almost entirely as a function of the stronger percentage of ratable revenue which, by itself accounts for more than all of the decrease in estimates. I think that regardless of the decrease, the company's P/E, in the low 50X range is probably typical of many other software vendors with growth rates in the mid-teens percent.

The company achieved a very substantial increase in operating cash flow for the quarter that driven by a substantial drop in receivables, that far exceeded the normal seasonality. The company doesn’t forecast operating cash flow. That said, it would be surprising to see that metric dramatically exceed the company’s non-GAAP earnings to any great extent over the course of a full year. I think that CFFO for the full year is most likely to be around $100 million. The company has had no material capex so free cash flow is likely to be at levels comparable to CFFO. The company, based on those estimates, would have a free cash flow yield of around 2.3%. I would expect to see the company’s free cash flow yield increase at a similar cadence to reported non-GAAP revenues.

Pega has a reasonable, although not exceptional relative valuation using 15% top line growth coupled with moderate margin expansion as an expectation. I think that the company’s current sales momentum, coupled with the overall strong level of current IT spending, is likely to push revenue growth to well above 15% for this year and into 2018 as well. Management said that the pipeline includes several 8 figure transactions-although the CFO said that the pipeline is more skewed to ratable than perpetual license deals. But it doesn’t take more than one or two of what the comment call whales to drive revenue growth significantly above the current consensus forecast.

Pega is a company that is walking in a land mainly populated by giants red of tooth and claw. It has been successful because it has a set of solutions that seemingly produce substantially greater value for users than what I might describe as “plain old “ CRM. While I do not put total stock in surveys developed by 3rd party market research analysts, I have heard from other sources that this company offers solutions that provide superior returns to users. While no one would accuse Pega of running the most visible of marketing efforts, I think the effort ought to be strong enough to produce the kind of growth that will impress investors and analysts. As mentioned, Pega is not likely to appreciate another 120% over the coming months-but I think its potential is underrated by its current share price.

