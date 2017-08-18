Deere: What Are We Looking At Here?

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) looks to be on the move here after just reporting its Q3 2017 earnings. At the moment it is trading lower in the pre-market and looks to open lower, despite the headline numbers looking pretty solid. This is one that we got wrong as we had a hold rating and saw the stock rise 20%, ultimately concluding 'we missed this one,' while keeping the same hold rating on the name. Still, given the playing field, this was the best course of action at the time. With current valuations and recent performance, there may be some further upside from here, but we missed a huge chunk of the rally. This was always viewed as a dividend name for us, not really a growth name. Sure, there are times where the stock offers capital appreciation like in the last few months, but we are in a name like this for the payout. That said, the name has seemed like a growth stock this year. After this recent growth in share prices, the yield has fallen. Still, the yield is respectable, but with an uncertain agricultural outlook, shares could get hit on weak news, and are trading lower on today's rather decent report.

In Q3 we saw that Deere just barely missed expectations on the top line sales numbers and beat nicely on the bottom line earnings. However, what catches your eye immediately once again is the year-over-year change in sales performance. For many quarters sales had been declining, but that turned around this year. Finally, we saw a quarter with substantial year-over-year improvement of 16.6%. This is positive news. As we have said before, and you should all know, stocks are priced based on future expectations, but with a name like Deere, there are still headwinds, and that could explain some of the weakness early on. This is a reality. Still, an increasing sales number is welcomed.

So, what were we looking at? Well, sales came in at $6.83 billion for the company's fiscal third quarter. Of course, much of the company's sales are of its agriculture and turf equipment and net sales here were $5.33 billion, up 13% from $4.70 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to still be flat to lower, but the strength seen in 2016 appears to have carried over thus far. North America continues to face issues however, but were strong this quarter. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada were up 11% in the quarter relative to last year, but still down year-to-date. While the quarterly result is promising the year-to-date figures suggest that the company is still suffering in the current agricultural cycle. However, international net sales were strong. They rose 25% year-over-year. They are also up 17% year-to-date.

So how is the company managing to grow earnings? Well Deere has responded to all of the pressures has faced over the last few years by controlling expenses to maintain a profit. For the quarter, expenses declined in several key categories year-over-year, but much of the cutting has already been done. Still, expenses were only up marginally versus last year overall. That's a huge win to maintaining profit. Cost of sales were $5.26 billion versus $4.494 billion last year. Research and development decreased $3 million to $335 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $791 million, while 'other' expenses rose to $310 million. All in all, we were surprised by the 16% increase in expenses to $6.918 billion from $6.019 billion last year. Interestingly, expenses rose at about the same rate that revenues did.

When we combine sales and expenses, we see that net income was up sharply from last year, coming in at $642 million or $1.97 per share, versus $489 million of $1.55 per share last year. It is important to point out that these numbers surpassed estimates by $0.02. Samuel R. Allen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had this to say:

"John Deere reported another quarter of strong performance as the company continued to benefit from improving market conditions throughout the world. We are seeing higher overall demand for our products with farm machinery sales in South America experiencing strong gains and construction equipment sales rising sharply. Deere's performance also is being assisted by an advanced product portfolio and the continuing impact of a flexible cost structure and lean asset base."

So what should you do? We feel like a broken record but we do not see significant catalysts in either direction right now. Keep on holding it and banking that dividend. The company is executing. After years of declines, the markets appear to be stabilizing. To that end, there may even be upside, but I would not initiate a position. Thus, we are continuing to recommend a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.