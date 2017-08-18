Is Apple Diworseifying?

Despite Tim Cook’s unprecedented comments about Project Titan on Bloomberg, visibility on the project remains obscure. Tesla remains king of the hill but self-driving AI still isn't perfect.

Project Titan since 2014. Original TV show content producer as of yesterday. Is Apple becoming a case of what investing legend Peter Lynch called "diworseification"?

Introduction

Undoubtedly, Apple (AAPL) is distinguished for the iPhone.

But since 2014, Apple has also been working on an electric car via Project Titan.

And just yesterday, WSJ reported that Apple has set aside $1 billion to produce original content, essentially competing with the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN).

Considering that Apple’s core competency has historically been electronic hardware and easy-to-use user interfaces, are Apple’s ventures into entertainment production, electric vehicles, and complex AI starting to become a case of diworseification?

To those unfamiliar with the term, investing legend Peter Lynch wrote about the concept of diworseification in his 1989 book, One Up On Wall Street.

Good Ol’ Peter Lynch

An excerpt from page 148:

Instead of buying back shares or raising dividends, profitable companies often prefer to blow the money on foolish acquisitions. The dedicated diworseifier seeks out merchandise that is (1) overpriced, and (2) completely beyond his or her realm of understanding. This ensures that losses will be maximized. Every second decade the corporations seem to alternate between rampant diworseification (when billions are spent on exciting acquisitions) and rampant restructuring (when those no-longer-exciting acquisitions are sold off for less than the original purchase price).

Some key differences: Apple is not acquiring businesses, but acquiring (or poaching) talent and creating new business divisions with its own money. Also, due to Apple’s penchant for secrecy it makes it hard to discern what exactly is in the company’s realm of understanding.

Let’s investigate.

Self-Driving Electric Cars

Steve Jobs kicked around the idea of building an Apple car back in 2008 according to former Apple senior VP Tony Fadell, who pointed out that phones and cars aren’t as different as they may seem.

For the first time since Project Titan began in 2014, CEO Tim Cook touched briefly in June what Apple’s plans were in the automotive market; basically the company is focused on the self-driving aspect. This might suggest that Apple has become less keen on manufacturing an electric car except for the contrasting report by Yicai Global in July that Apple signed a confidentiality agreement with Chinese battery manufacturer, Contemporary Aperex Technology, which seems to suggest the opposite.

About two weeks after Apple secured permission from the DMV to test its self-driving tech in California on April 14, footage was taken of a Lexus equipped with two radars, cameras, and sensors from Velodyne Lidar (a private company).

Lexus equipped with LiDAR and other gadgets as it tests self-driving AI from Apple around San Francisco.

A concern of mine is that Tesla’s (TSLA) Model X and Model S has already demonstrated fully self-driving capabilities significantly earlier than Apple (at least publicly) and Tesla vehicles have already seamlessly integrated the technology into their own proprietary car designs.

This video from March 2016 showcases an independent party goofing around with the auto-pilot feature on Tesla’s Model S P90D; and as you can see the technology is already aesthetically integrated very well. Meanwhile, Apple seems to have already backpedaled on the idea of manufacturing its own vehicle, and has instead implied that they will be focusing on self-driving AI. (I should note that those clunky contraptions could very well just be for test purposes.)

Tesla doesn’t use LiDAR, but this video from November 2016 shows a Tesla Model X driving itself autonomously with no human input whatsoever. In the video, the Model X drives itself from a plaza back to a Tesla facility, making left and right turns in the process, merging into traffic and navigating country roads before proceeding to parallel park itself without the human in the vehicle.

From the video footage, I recall observing some personally odd AI decisions that the average human wouldn’t make, such as stopping in the middle of a long stretch of road as two women walked non-threateningly on a sidewalk, and a brief pause in an intersection while in the middle of executing a right turn.

Clearly, there is room for refinement despite all the advances in self-driving AI that have made so far. Either way, Apple has kept Project Titan very low-key, so it’s very speculative for investors to bank on Apple having something up its sleeve that will blow all other self-driving AI competitors out of the water, whether it’s Google’s or Tesla’s.

Reading into things a bit, Tim Cook’s comment to Bloomberg--as recently as June--about self-driving cars being “the mother of all AI projects” and “one of the most difficult AI projects to work on” suggests that the company might still have a lot of kinks to iron out. In fiscal 2014, Apple’s R&D was $6 billion, and increased to $8 billion in 2015 and to $10 billion in 2016. Although the public doesn’t possess precise numbers on Apple’s Project Titan budget, these items in the balance sheet may provide a clue as to what Apple is allocating to the project.

Apple: The TV Show Producer?

While I can see how Apple’s venture into cars is somewhat an extension of their founder’s original ambitions and an attempt to throw its hat into the electric vehicle revolution, I’m a little more intrigued by the company’s venture into content-making.

My intrigue stems from the observation that Apple has historically chosen to be the middleman, creating easy-to-use UIs and linking the end user to the content provided by third parties whether it be music, apps, or websites. Creating content itself is a different approach, and some might think it to be out of Apple’s core competency.

Long story short, Apple hired former Sony executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to handle a content budget of $1 billion. In contrast, Netflix’s budget for 2017 is $6 billion.

But theoretically, it’s not too difficult to get into the content business. If you’re loaded with money--like Apple is--all you have to do is hire the best talent you possibly can and provide the funding necessary to get the show completed and hope for a hit. Basically, play “producer” and let everyone else do the heavy lifting creatively. And with $1 billion, it’s been projected that Apple could produce up to 10 television shows. Despite all the shows that are being produced these days, I hold the personal opinion that there’s always room for another good one. And that’s what Apple seems to be testing out here.

Noteworthy Balance Sheet Items & Conclusions

Considering that Apple’s cash horde was approximately $19 billion in July 2017 with an additional $58 billion in short-term marketable securities, Apple’s side ventures into content creation and self-driving AI doesn’t seem too risky. Although this $77 billion in liquidity is offset by almost $90 billion in long-term debt, the debt is in turn offset by Apple’s free cash flow of approximately $51 billion in the trailing twelve months.

In conclusion I wouldn’t say that Apple is “diworseifying”. Here’s the key reasons why.

Considering that the electric vehicle and autonomous driving revolution is poised to change the entire world’s relationship with driving, even if Apple fails to be a big player--it was worth a shot. The company is not overly leveraged by any means and has far healthier balance sheets than say, Tesla and Netflix.

As for producing its own content, I view it as a relatively low-risk endeavor since most of the heavy lifting is tasked to talented writers and directors, which can be poached from other organizations at any time after their contracts are over, and Apple just has to provide the money, which it was has so much of.

Moreover if the content venture is successful, Apple already has the infrastructure to push that potential content and/or service to end users through iOS or Apple TV--the same way it did with Apple Music which now boasts 27 million subscribers.

Just for kicks, a back-of-the-envelope calculation of 27 million Apple Music subscribers multiplied by the $10 monthly membership for an individual comes out to $270 million revenue per month, which translates to over $3.2 billion per year.

Clearly, the alternative of increasing the dividend or implementing a share buyback or paying off debt would only lead to Tim Cook being painted as too conservative. Indeed he is not Steve Jobs (no one is), but give the man some credit: since 2012, Apple stock has gone from $57 to $160; Cook kept the iPhone competitive against giant Samsung screens by adapting the design (something Steve probably wouldn’t have done until perhaps too late); successful implementation of Apple Music among other things; and the company has been financially well-managed.

Considering all these factors, all the moves that seem like a desperate attempt to diversify into unknown territory are more likely risk-adjusted ventures that Apple will handsomely profit from if successful, and undoubtedly survive even if they fail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.