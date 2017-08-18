Foot Locker: Why It's A Buy

Foot Locker distinguishes itself from the group due to its control of the premium footwear market and accompanying brand appeal.

Foot Locker (FL) stock is off more than 25% after the company reported miserable second quarter results and gave an extremely bearish outlook. The stock has now tumbled from above $75 in May to below $35 today. Although athletic apparel retailers are tough to buy in this market (pretty much every earnings report this quarter was ugly), Foot Locker's control of the premium athletic footwear market distinguishes it from the group in the long-term, despite similar near-term pain. We continue to like the FL growth story and believe the stock is now just cheaper.

(Source: YCHARTS)

According to the recent numbers, sports retail is in trouble. Its more than just Foot Locker. The big sporting goods stores all reported miserable quarterly results. Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Hibbett Sports all saw growth slow meaningfully last quarter, despite other sports retailers going under and leaving lots of market share up-for-grabs.

But Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Skechers (SKX), and Under Armour (UAA) all reported rather "OK" sales numbers this past quarter. Nike said revenue rose 5% last quarter, a mark that topped estimates. Skechers reported record sales last quarter. Under Armour's revenue growth last quarter wasn't bad. Adidas reported another blowout quarter.

So what's going on here? Well, athleisure isn't dead, as some have posited. Instead, there are two things going on here acting as headwinds to traditional sports retailers.

Firstly, athletic brands are really, really pushing DTC, and that is hurting traditional sports retailers. The more athletic brands push product through their own channels (including their own branded stores), the less consumers will shop at traditional sports retailers.

At Nike, Nike Brand wholesale revenue rose 5% last quarter, while DTC revenues grew 18%. At Skechers, domestic wholesale revenue rose 6%, while company-owned global retail sales rose 28%. At Under Armour, wholesale revenue rose 3% while DTC revenue rose 20%.

Secondly, department stores are really starting to push their active-wear segments and are actively stealing market share away from traditional sports retailers.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) said its Active business grew in the range of 14% last quarter. Nordstrom (JWN) also said its active business was very good in the quarter, as it has been for the past several quarters. Macy's (M) highlighted active apparel as a strength in its most recent quarter. J C Penney (JCP) said active-wear grew by double-digits in the spring season.

So does all this mean that all athletic apparel retailers are a sell? No. The wholesale channel isn't going to die. After all, 90% of shopping is still done in stores, and these athletic apparel retailers have the brick-and-mortar infrastructure in-place to continue to tap into that 90% of the consumer shopping market. Nike, Skechers, and Under Armour know this, so they won't ditch their wholesale strategy all together.

The wholesale channel is just going to shrink and become more competitive. As athletic brands more aggressively push DTC over wholesale, the wholesale channel will inevitably shrink. Meanwhile, as brick-and-mortar retail shrinks in general, big department stores like Kohl's will continue to push active-wear because it's a hot seller. That creates a double headwind for traditional sports retailers.

Some will die, and all will struggle. But some will be able to stabilize operations sooner and with greater fluidity than others. Foot Locker will be one of those retailers that will handle this transition much better than most.

Foot Locker owns the premium footwear market. That is a market that not only requires physical touch (consumers like to see $200 shoes in person and feel them before they buy them), but which also helps offset macro ASP erosion. From this standpoint, FL has a sales and margin moat in place that other sports retailers lack.

It's also worth noting that Foot Locker has a brand name with appeal. Much unlike other retailers, Foot Locker has a sense of "cool" to its name, and that is because its premium shoe portfolio has attracted endorsement deals with big name athletes, like the Houston Rockets' James Harden. Investors should note this recent advertisement which features the top picks from the 2017 NBA Draft. Foot Locker's "coolness" is not fading.

FL stock is now dirt cheap. Earnings are in free-fall, but this free-fall is temporary. We have the utmost faith that FL will stabilize operations in FY18 due to its premium sneaker portfolio and brand appeal among trend-oriented consumers. Comps should turn positive next year on an easy lap, gross margins should grow from a depressed base, and sales growth should allow for opex leverage. At that point in time, FL stock will likely be significantly higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE, KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.