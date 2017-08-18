Centennial Resource's Q2 Results: A Review

Centennial Resource Development's (CDEV) second quarter results were frankly impressive particularly given where commodity prices are today. Let's start with reported results and then we'll tackle the updated guidance.

Total daily production for Q2 at 29,644 boe/d and 17,435 bo/d was 61% and 66% higher sequentially when compared to Q1 2017. In turn, operating expenses on a per barrel basis also fell given the higher volumes. Simply put, higher volumes, lower unit expenses.

Recall that the original midpoint of CDEV's 2017 production guidance following the GMT acquisition was 25,750 boe/d. Given that CDEV is already averaging over 24,067 boe/d in H1 2017, and has spent only $235M of its $580M (midpoint) capex budget, CDEV is on track to exceed its original production targets. Hence, unsurprisingly, CDEV increased its forecasted 2017 oil production and oil production equivalent by 14% and 15%, respectively. Midpoint oil production and oil equivalent production now stands at 18K bpd and 29.5K bpd, respectively.

Skilled Operators

One of our main thesis for CDEV was that the company's management team was comprised of experienced operators, and that over time their skill-sets would enhance the value of the three oil assets it acquired and consolidated.

This is apparently beginning to play out as much of the increase is simply coming from better completions. Cynically could some of this also come from tempered/conservative initial guidance? Perhaps, but given that these assets were acquired from well-informed sellers trying to maximize the sales price, it's safe to say any enhanced completions likely stem in part from CDEV's stewardship. Slide 6 from CDEV's quarterly presentation illustrates what the company's technical teams have brought to the table.

CDEV's production increase is also coming without any increase to its capex budget. As Mark Papa, CEO of CDEV, stated

"Our operations team has increased efficiencies by reducing drilling days and shortening completion times," said Papa. "Ultimately, this should allow us to spud and complete approximately the same number of wells planned for 2017 while operating fewer rigs than previously expected."

Debt

While CDEV will outspend its cash flow this year, the rising debt levels don't concern us as the company has ample liquidity. The company became a net borrower at the end of Q2 with $35M outstanding on its revolving credit facility, but its borrowing base was increased in Q2 from $250M to $350M. Normally we'd be wary when a company plans to outspend cash flow when oil is sub-$50/barrel, but given CDEV's low debt capital structure, it has the flexibility to do so while it ramps up production. We anticipate CDEV will be judicious in tapping the debt market, and this is illustrated by Mark Papa's perspective on debt which he shared in the Q2 conference calls.

"So we have an advantage over most every other company and that we have essentially no kind of leverage. And so, we are capable of outspending our cash flow for several years. In fact, one model would show all of that, if oil prices were just flatlined at $49 through 2020 and we decided to continue to go to 60,000 barrels a day and outspend cash flow through 2020, we get to a debt-to-EBITDA of somewhere like, take a 1.4 ratio roughly. So it's still not that high, the debt level."

Further Acquisitions?

Lastly, from a strategic perspective, this additional tidbit was interesting from the call. In turns of further expansion, we anticipate CDEV will continue looking to add acreage only at attractive prices. Mark Papa had previously indicated that he's hesitant to add acreage in the Southern or Northern Delaware basin at prices above $30-40K an acre. In evaluating the company's current holdings he stated that

"[a]nd if I would grade it on the quality of our acreage; number one, I'd say, all three are high quality, but if I put it on a relative scale, I would say, the GMT is probably the highest quality, the Silverback second highest, and the legacy Centennial was probably, I would grade as third in priority."

We expect that if CDEV can find contiguous Northern Delaware acreage near its existing GMT land at less than $30K/acre, CDEV could again go shopping. As for GMT, the acquisition closed in the first week of June and CDEV has yet to expand its drilling significantly in this "tier 1" asset. As results come in, we could see further upside in production once CDEV brings its own well online in that play. Suffice it to say, we'd expect CDEV to report higher PDPs and reserves in the next few quarters given the fantastic production results thus far, so expect more upside catalysts.

Overall a great Q2, particularly in a challenging oil environment, and likely more good news to come.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.