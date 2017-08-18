Ellie Mae: Dip-Buying Opportunity

Many readers know that I keep a close eye on a handful of companies that make my watch list; great companies that I would love to own but not at current prices. I love dip-buying opportunities where a firm may be battered down in the short term unfairly, but not all of those drops are necessarily buying opportunities. It is important to still revisit the original thesis and make sure that the core tenants of that research have not changed materially. I’ve had a few opportunities lately, one of the latest ones being Ellie Mae (ELLI). It wasn’t long ago that I wrote on Ellie Mae here on Seeking Alpha, where I came to the following conclusion:

Is Ellie Mae a red-hot opportunity today? I don't believe so. However, there have been plenty of dip-buying opportunities not tied to overall market moves, particularly back in November of last year on the news of the secondary stock offering, or the occasional SaaS-wide sell-off (such as after LinkedIn cratered after Q4 2015 earnings).

Sometimes companies never reach my desired price target; others don’t take long at all. In this case, it would take less than three months for Ellie Mae to see a more than 20% price collapse. For a company trading at high multiples like Ellie Mae, this means a substantial contraction in the valuation. Of course, the big question remains: Is the business model busted, or is this just another short-term blip in the charts for a company that has been a long-term compounder?

Q2 2017 Results, Guidance Cut

In the wake of Q2 results that came in marginally behind expectations, management cut adjusted net income guidance to $1.47-1.50/share, and adjusted EBITDA to $114-118M. That guidance is pretty steep. While the top line will still grow double digits, the company would see no margin expansion (adjusted EBITDA of $113M in 2016 on $360M in revenue). When framed against how expensive Ellie Mae has traded, it is a big cut from expectations, given the Street (and myself) was expecting 23% growth this year, as well as a little bit of EBITDA margin expansion, despite continued investment in the company’s next gen software roll-out. Depending on who you look to, new EBITDA guidance is down 15-30% from what expectations were for the company just a few months ago. That’s a big push on the reset button.

So, what happened? Ellie Mae management felt bullish heading into the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2. Application volumes were decent, and it seemed logical to expect current trends to continue given industry forecasts at the time. What ended up occurring was refinancing volume came down heavily (an understatement), as well as new purchase applications coming in weaker than expected. The reason for the plunge in refinancing is not unknown to most; lower interest rates have made it very attractive to lock in lower rates, but unfortunately, most homeowners have now taken advantage of that. So, despite mortgage rates that are now back near lows, there is a dearth of consumers that have not already reaped that benefit. This hit a particular subset of Ellie Mae customers hard, as many small mortgage brokers have remained refi-focused, most of which had expected a gradual fade in demand versus a dead drop. What was also unusual in this quarter was to see purchase activity come down as well, driven by tight inventory versus actual demand. Overall, it is going to be a tough year, with the Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) projecting a 17% decline in overall origination volumes this year. Given that reality, double-digit revenue growth in this environment from Ellie Mae is still impressive and shows the company is still taking market share. Balancing that market share gain theme, recent enterprise wins are taking a bit more time to onboard than previously expected. For Ellie Mae to really move the needle on market share, the company needs to win over these larger customers, so any delays there are a little off-putting. This makes this an area to watch closely.

Balancing all this pessimism, there are a few bright spots. Dollar per loan spending remained at similar levels, which points to this being simply a volume issue, not a product adoption issue. Falling spend per loan, in my opinion, would be more damaging to the thesis, given a large chunk of the Ellie Mae story is about the company providing fresh value across the entirety of its product suite, garnering extra revenue per loan generated. With the origination market as it is, this has become even more important, in my opinion. Additionally, attrition rates remain low (1%/quarter), in line with prior results. I think, at least at this point, that all of this weakness is a macro issue, not a company issue, which is an important distinction – I’m not interested in broken companies, but a well-run company going through some pains in its given end market is something I can work around. Finally, management has not backed off its 25% revenue growth target, despite what is expected to be a flat/low growth environment in 2018 and 2019. While that could backfire, that confidence is refreshing – although Q2 shows that confidence can be misplaced.

Roll-out of new technology remains on track. Next gen versions of the company’s programs (such as Encompass Lending) will be incredibly important to reducing onboarding times, while also providing further differentiation from existing alternatives. This software will broaden the product suite within mortgage lending but also will have the capability to push the company into other lending verticals. More than half of the company’s customers are banks and credit unions, so these entities do perform other types of lending activity: auto, student, personal, small business. While mortgage lending is certainly the most paperwork heavy, there is potential for Ellie Mae to break into ancillary markets to give earnings a little more juice. Ellie Mae is currently looking at each of those markets and trying to determine if any are synergistic for the company’s clients while also providing opportunity.

Conclusions

Every company is likely to have flaws or missteps, and with Ellie Mae, 2017 results have made it very apparent what that is. Most traditional Software as a Service (“SaaS”) companies generally trumpet recurring revenue, but Ellie Mae has historically avoided mentioning what percentage of its revenue is truly recurring (e.g., subscription-based). Sometimes it isn’t what management is saying, but what it is not saying. While Ellie Mae does charge monthly access fees, the impact on Q2 revenue/earnings and guidance illustrates how sensitive the company has to be to volume-based transactions. As long as two things occur – Ellie Mae takes market share and improves revenue per loan - the story is point. If those two points evaporate, the long thesis is shattered. To me, the thesis here isn’t broken, and despite the big drop after earnings results, I think going on the long side at this level is prudent.

Even including the guidance cut, Ellie Mae is cheaper on EV/EBITDA multiples than it was when I penned my original research. The company hasn’t been that cheap late in 2013/early 2014, and the implication (to me) is the market has lost a little bit of faith in the company’s execution. I don’t think that is quite fair, so I’ve nibbled a bit on the long side here. Ellie Mae is worth consideration from anyone that wants some nice technology exposure but doesn’t want to pay an outrageous price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.