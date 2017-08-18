JANA Attacks EQT's Executive Compensation Practices In Its Uphill Battle Against The EQT-Rice Merger

The letter presents no new direct arguments against the merits of the transaction but attempts to connect the deal to EQT's "perverse" compensation structure.

JANA Sends A Third Letter To EQT's Board

In line with our prediction, JANA Partners escalated its activism campaign aimed at derailing the proposed acquisition by EQT Corporation (EQT) of Rice Energy (RICE). The activist fund, which has accumulated a ~5.8% position in EQT common stock and declared its intent to influence the company's strategy, filed a third strongly critical letter to EQT's Board. (Our recent notes - here and here - provide detailed discussion of the situation. Summary of the proposed merger is provided in Appendix A at the end of this note.)

This time, JANA focuses on EQT's executive compensation. The fund claims that:

...EQT’s perverse compensation structure in fact incentivizes management to pursue this suboptimal, dilutive acquisition [of RICE Energy], no matter the cost to EQT shareholders. As detailed in EQT’s proxy and 10-K filings, management’s long-term incentive compensation (the largest component of total compensation) is significantly influenced by 3-year average production growth. This growth however can be achieved by any means and is not measured on a per share basis, meaning that even value dilutive acquisitions paid for with undervalued stock, like the Rice transaction, can drive up management compensation simply by the acquisition of production volume.

In the letter, JANA states a number of allegations with regard to EQT's executive compensation structure and process and criticizes the company's corporate governance in general. For readers' reference, the text of the letter is presented in the Appendix B at the end of this note in full.

The Market's Reaction Is Sanguine

In reaction to the letter, the merger arbitrage spread widened from ~$1.00 per RICE share a week ago to $1.24 per RICE as of yesterday. The widening can be interpreted as JANA being successful in identifying an area where it may find some sympathy among investors. It would be logical to expect, therefore, that the activist fund will take additional steps to re-iterate and expand on this specific theme.

On the other hand, it would also be surprising if EQT elected to stay silent on the issue and did not present a detailed explanation of its executive compensation arrangements and process.

It is worth noting, however, that the merger arbitrage spread widened only modestly. In our interpretation, the arbitrage community did not find any game-changing substance in the letter. This is not a surprise. While compensation practices at the company are an important governance and shareholder value issue, the letter did not present any new arguments that would speak directly against the merits of the proposed transaction.

Shareholder Options

Since the announcement of the merger with Rice, EQT stock remains among the top performers within the peer group. As one can see from the price graph below, EQT outperformed several of its peers - in some cases by as much as 30%-40% - over the last three months.

This very strong outperformance relative to the peer group is the most effective mechanism at the moment defending the EQT-Rice merger against JANA's activism.

When casting their votes, EQT's investors will face a question: what will happen to EQT stock price if JANA prevails in the (likely) proxy fight and orchestrates a non-approval outcome in the shareholder vote on the transaction? Will the stock go up or will the stock go down?

While JANA claims massive value upside in the event of an immediate separation of EQT's upstream and downstream businesses, such theoretical (and debatable) claims would be tested with a price reaction to a failed merger. The risk of the stock trading sharply down in reaction to a failed transaction is very significant, as the price trajectory to date indicates that the market actually likes the transaction.

In Conclusion...

While recognizing that some of the issues raised by JANA may have validity - as well as recognizing JANA's specific agenda that shapes its arguments - we continue to see the chances of the fund’s activism derailing EQT’s acquisition of Rice as slim.

APPENDIX A: Background

EQT and Rice announced a definitive agreement to merge on June 19. EQT is the acquirer, paying a meaningful premium to Rice (38% based on pre-announcement closing prices). As consideration, Rice shareholders will receive 0.37 shares of EQT common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of Rice common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is subject to shareholder approvals.

On July 3, JANA Partners, an activist fund, disclosed a 5.8% position in EQT, stating its opposition to the merger and insisting that EQT instead pursue a speedy separation of its upstream and midstream businesses. In reaction to the 13D filing, the merger arbitrage spread “exploded” from ~$0.35 per Rice share to as much as $1.93 per Rice share (using daily closing prices).

On July 5, JANA Partners followed up with a letter to EQT’s Board. In the letter, JANA presented its detailed arguments against the merger and re-iterated its demand for a strategy change, threatening EQT with a proxy fight.

EQT filed the preliminary merger proxy statement on July 27. Once the filing is declared effective by the SEC, EQT will be able to schedule a shareholder meeting where the vote on the merger by EQT shareholders will take place. Once (and if) approved by both EQT and Rice shareholders, the transaction will be on a short track to closing.

APPENDIX B: JANA Partners' August 14, 2017 Letter to the Board of Directors of EQT Corporation

[Please click on the images below to enlarge]

