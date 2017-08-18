Companies To Benefit From The Future Smart Car Boom

There is new technology as well -- more semiconductors, lasers, sensors, cameras, Wi-Fi, cloud data storage, and on-board entertainment systems.

Electric vehicles are being made with new lightweight materials -- aluminum, scandium, titanium, and the battery materials.

The smart car of the future will see many changes from today's cars. It will be connected to the internet and the cloud, perhaps be an electric vehicle (EV) or hybrid, will have many driver-assist features (partially and then fully autonomous), and will be offered both via an ownership and/or rental taxi model. In this article, I will take a look at some of these changes and the companies that stand to benefit from them.

Connected Car Growth to Skyrocket

According to BI Intelligence, the number of connected cars is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 45% from 2014 to 2020. Forbes recently said that "worldwide sales of connected car products are expected to increase almost fourfold between 2015 and 2020."

Tesla (TSLA) has said that the Model 3 will have as standard "Wi-Fi and LTE internet connectivity."

Future Smart Cars Will Be Connected to the Internet and Cloud

Driver-less Cars Could Arrive Sooner Than We Think

Automobiles Review reported the following in 2016:

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) experts say that driver-less cars will hit the market by 2019, while General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) predicts this to happen around 2020 ('or sooner'). Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) is being more safe in their predictions, saying autonomous vehicles would appear no sooner than 2025.

A great video on this topic is "Road Deaths this Year: Zero. The Future of Autonomous Driving | Bobby Healy | TEDx."

In any event, even if we don't make it to fully autonomous vehicles, most of the companies in this article will still benefit from the future car.

Future Autonomous Car Interior

The future car with an electric engine can have a much longer mileage lifespan, around 2.5x a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE). For a review of the future car and transport as a service, I recommend investors read Tony Seba's "Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030."

Let's examine electric vehicles with new light weight materials (aluminum, scandium, etc.), Li-ion batteries (lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, manganese, and copper), and tech materials (rare earths).

Electric vehicles

Electric vehicles will become increasingly popular and, in my view, reach 5%-6% market share by 2020. Investors can read my "EV Company News For The Month Of June 2017" to get a summary of the main players.

Light-weight materials

Aluminum, scandium, and perhaps carbon fiber can replace steel to achieve light weighting of car bases (platforms). While this adds to the upfront materials cost, the long-term benefit of increased range can lessen the battery running costs and remove range anxiety. My preferred metal is scandium, as it currently has a tiny market of only around 5-15 tonnes pa. Scandium is used to weld aluminum, and is used in the higher-end electric car base. It is also used in advanced aerospace.

Scandium miners/projects

Here is a list of scandium miners: Australian Mines (ASX:AUZ), Clean TeQ (OTCQX:CTEQF), Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV), Metallica Minerals (ASX:MLM), Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF), and Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTC:SCYYF). To learn more, investors can read my article "Is A Scandium Boom Next - A Look At The Scandium Miners."

Titanium

Another possible future EV metal is titanium, given its light weight and strength.

Neodymium

Permanent magnets in EVs contain up to 30% neodymium.

Tantalum

Tantalum is used to make circuit boards in smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

EV battery metals

The best two EV battery metals to invest in are lithium and cobalt, as they have smaller markets. Next would be graphite, nickel and copper. Lithium investors can read my article "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy" for more information, and cobalt investors can read my article "Top 3 Cobalt Miners To Accumulate."

New Automotive Technology (Connected Smart Cars)

The graphs below highlight the massive growth we are about to experience in the smart (connected) car sector.

Connected Car Report (2016); CAGR of 24.3% From 2017-22

Source: PWC

Most of this growth will initially come from developed markets (Europe, the U.S., and Japan) that can afford the luxury of a connected car.

BI Intelligence forecasts a 29% CAGR for connected car revenue from 2015 to 2020:

Source: BI Intelligence

Source: IHS

Below I give a brief summary of some of the main companies for each sector that will supply the auto industry smart car segment.

Semiconductor and electric component companies

Nvidia (NVDA) is a leader in graphic processor units (GPUs) and has a contract with Tesla. Their chips are currently the most sought after for the deep learning required for semi- and fully autonomous vehicles. They are also very popular for data centers and off-course gaming.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a strong rival to Nvidia, and another leader in GPUs.

STMicroelectronics (STM) currently supplies 35 components on average for each new car produced, and is typically ranked as the leading auto smart technology provider. The company has a focus on smart driving auto technology. Delphi Automotive (DLPH) is a similar auto supplier that should also do well.

STMicroelectronics Auto Components

Source: World Mobile Congress 2017 Presentation

Qualcomm (QCOM) recently bought NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) for US$38b. NXP is a semiconductor company with a strong automotive focus, and a strong rival to STM. As Forbes notes (see link above): "With NXP's broad portfolio of automotive microcontrollers and processors, the deal makes Qualcomm the world's largest automotive chipmaker."

Laser, sensor, camera companies

Fabrinet (FN) manufactures auto products such as lasers, sensors, and cameras for OEMs. According to reports, they have recently secured deals with Tesla (cameras) and Amazon Web Services (optical components). The stock is currently very well valued with a 2018 P/E of just 12.75.

Intel (INTC) is also involved in this area after their takeover of Mobileye (MBLY).

Wi-Fi, internet provider companies, and 5G

The car and internet provider companies now sell internet packages to customers for their cars, therefore creating an additional revenue stream for those companies. Companies such as Netflix (NFLX) might also benefit. Companies that provide 5G services will also benefit, especially as we move to a higher level of automation that requires large, fast and reliable data transfers. This area is still under development; however, telcos such as Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) stand to benefit.

Cloud data storage and processing, optical electronics companies

Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services is the global No. 1 cloud service provider. It currently has 31% of the global market share. Second is Microsoft (MSFT), and third is IBM (IBM). Of note, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is fourth. Cloud data storage is booming.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is a leader in memory storage semiconductors (NAND and DRAM) and data center products. In 2016, Samsung bought ~2% of BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF), the global No. 1 selling EV company (in 2016). Also in 2016, Samsung bought Harman International Industries for US$8b. Approximately 70% of Harman's $7 billion in revenue is in the automotive sector. Samsung is very well valued with a 2018 P/E of just 8.1.

Micron Technology (MU) is a memory storage semiconductor (NAND and DRAM) player set to benefit from the need for more data centers to service connected vehicles and cloud data, with a 2018 P/E of an incredibly low 5.6.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is a big winner due to demand for high-speed data, by supplying optical components to data centers.

Source: Intel

A connected car will send 25 gigabytes (GBs) of data to the cloud every hour. It has been said that "just one autonomous car will use 4,000 GB of data/day." That's about 6,000 times more data per day (based on just one hour/day of driving) than we typically use now online. Or, put another way, "each car driving on the road will generate about as much data as about 3,000 people."

Onboard entertainment and navigation systems

Alphabet has Android Auto and Google Maps, and Apple (AAPL) has Apple Car Play. The advantage of these two systems is that they can sync with their smartphones, giving a more personalized approach. Many car owners preferred to use their cell phones for functions such as listening to music or navigation rather than the car's infotainment systems. There are many other systems on offer from car manufacturers and other companies.

New Car Services - Taxi Apps, Ride Share Companies and Payment Service Companies

It appears quite likely that in the future many will choose not to own a car, as taxis will likely be much cheaper than today. The cost reduction will initially come from EVs (up to 5x cheaper to run and 10x cheaper service costs) and later from autonomous vehicles (no driver costs). People will just use their smartphones to order an Uber, and pay for it using either their credit card or pay provider.

Quoting Tony Seba (see link above):

By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of fully autonomous vehicles, 95% of all U.S. passenger miles will be served by transport-as-a-service (TaaS) providers who will own and operate fleets of autonomous electric vehicles providing passengers with higher levels of service, faster rides and vastly increased safety at a cost up to 10 times cheaper than today's individually owned vehicles. These fleets will include a wide variety of vehicle types, sizes and configurations that meet every kind of consumer need, from driving children to hauling equipment.

Taxi apps and ride share companies

Currently, all of these companies (Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab Taxi, Ola, Gett, Mytaxi, and DriveNow) are private companies, and are not accessible to most investors. However, the following public companies have significant investments in them:

Uber (Global) -- Uber is available in more than 450 cities worldwide, and without a doubt the global leader by far. Alphabet was an early major investor in Uber. Toyota (TM) has also bought a stake.

Lyft (U.S.) -- Softbank (OTC:SFBTF) has invested in Lyft, as has General Motors.

Didi Chuxing (China) -- In 2006, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi. Softbank has also invested in Didi. Other Didi investors include Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), China Investment Corp. and Beijing Automotive (OTC:BCCMY). Didi also has investments in Uber ($1b), Lyft, Ola, and Grab.

Grab Taxi (SE Asia) -- Softbank has invested in Grab.

Ola (India) -- Softbank has invested in Ola.

Gett -- Volkswagen has invested in Gett.

MyTaxi -- Daimler has invested in MyTaxi.

DriveNow -- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has invested in DriveNow.

Source: CB Insights

Payment service companies

Credit card companies such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AXP), as well as some other payment providers such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Alipay (BABA), will make a small commission each time a customer pays a taxi. Finally, cyber security firms or ETFs such as the ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) stand to benefit.

Conclusion

The future car is very exciting for consumers as it will offer customers a cheaper, safer, stress-free way of travel, connected to the internet and cloud. If using a future autonomous car as a cheap taxi there will be no need to own a car or a garage, no need to pay costly maintenance costs, and no need to deal with the hassle of with parking or fines. The future car is also very exciting for investors as the future "smart connected" cars are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 to 2022, representing a huge opportunity.

The difficulty arises in trying to pick the winners, especially as some companies such as Uber and Didi are still private. My current preferred companies in this sector include those where I can see a clear path to profit.

For materials I like lithium, cobalt, and scandium. Investors can read my previous articles on these to view my preferred picks. Obviously, lithium and cobalt assume EVs continue to gain market share, and scandium relies on a new lightweight aluminum car base becoming more popular.

For new automotive technology I currently like Nvidia (for its chip dominance in autos), Fabrinet (thought to be the camera supplier to Tesla and optical components to Amazon), STMicroelectronics (a leading auto smart technology provider), and Samsung (memory semiconductors for data storage, 2% BYD stake, Harman purchase to increase focus to connected cars). Qualcomm will also be a major player after their US$38b NXP acquisition, and Micron Technology is very cheap considering the data storage boom about to come. Both Google and Apple also have appeal due to their onboard entertainment systems and investments into the sector, including autonomous driving systems.

For ride sharing, perhaps Google is the best play via their large early stake in Uber. Softbank and Apple are also major investors in this sector to consider. Also, a lower-risk strategy is to buy the payment services companies, such as Visa, just to name one. Finally, I should not forget Tesla -- despite valuation concerns, it is the current global leader in EV sales, and is a leader in car technology and innovation.

I would be very interested to hear your favorite ways to play the "future smart car" boom. As usual, all comments are welcome.

