Sand In My Shoes - General Mills Pays Their Owners

Introduction:

General Mills Inc. (GIS) sales have been in a slump the past several years. Even so, they remain one of my favorite dividend growth stocks due in large part to the way management treats the owners of the company, returning money to shareholders by the bushel. The sales have been hurt by the changing tastes of the consumer, mostly the switch away from breakfast cereals to more healthy, less carbohydrate-intense options and the rise in popularity of Greek yogurt, which GIS management kind of missed the boat on. However, this revenue issue has caused the shares of General Mills to become attractive from a dividend yield and valuation standpoint.

Management of the company is taking steps that they believe will address this issue, and the hope is to see sales growth once again in this new fiscal year. Even with the slowing sales, the company continues to generate huge amounts of cash from their operations. In addition, they have an Operating Margin of 18.2%, up from 15.9% in fiscal year 2015 and 16.8% in 2016.

"Golden Grahams Rule!"

This past weekend, I went camping with my son and his Boy Scout Troop. We had a great weekend, camping right on the shores of the lake and the boys had a tremendous amount of fun swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and generally being boys and they also learned a lot whether they realized it or not. But the reason I am telling you this has more to do with what I witnessed at breakfast Saturday morning than any merit badges that were earned or American flags that were retired.

As I got out of my tent and made my way towards the pavilion, I caught a whiff of the amazing smell of I don’t even know how many pounds of bacon being cooked. Breakfast Saturday morning consisted of “omelets in a bag” (which are delicious!) but there were also several giant sized cereal boxes and a few gallons of milk set out.

After a few minutes of watching the boys trickle in to the pavilion to prepare their omelets and pour themselves some good old orange juice I set my coffee down and prepared my own omelet. I also at that time noticed the area where the cereal and milk station had been set up, and it looked like a pack of rabid squirrels had gotten a hold of the area.

These boys were devouring cereal, and while I know 11 to 14-year-old boys devour lots of things and do not generally purchase the groceries in the house, it was interesting to me to see how much they enjoyed a simple bowl of cereal, something I ate for breakfast nearly every day when I was that age. One of the cereal choices was Golden Grahams and I poured myself a bowl while waiting for my omelet to cook. Holy cow is that a delicious bowl of carbohydrates!

Golden Grahams, you may or may not know, is marketed and sold by General Mills. The stock just happens to be one of my favorite dividend growth stocks and is a stock I have been following for quite some time though I have never owned any shares. Right now, the share price is about 20% off of the 52-week high, so it seems a fine time to investigate the stock more deeply.

In addition to Golden Grahams (which "rule"), they also market a number of other well-known cereal brands including Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Wheaties just to name a few. But General Mills is not just a cereal company, they also own brands such as Betty Crocker, Nature Valley, Bugles, Häagen-Dazs, Hamburger Helper, Pillsbury, Annie’s Organics, Yoplait, etc.

Source: General Mills 2017 Annual Report

75% of their revenue comes from what they call “global growth platforms”: cereal, snacks, yogurt, convenient meals and super-premium ice cream.

The annual report speaks a lot about returns for shareholders. This doesn’t mean they can achieve the goals they set for themselves, but everything I read tells me they have the right goals in mind. They have paid a dividend for 118 straight years according to their most recent annual report and they are a dividend contender, having raised their dividend each year for 14 straight years, last year raising the dividend by 8% from the 2016 payout. (The dividend raise for fiscal year 2018, it should be noted, is a much more modest 2% increase over 2017).

That said, let’s take a look at the numbers.

Revenue Per Share Increasing:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 CAGR 27.40 28.49 29.22 27.65 26.61 -0.6%

This is a bit disappointing, but something I expected. Revenue has declined the past two years. It declined by 6% from $16.6 billion in 2016 to $15.6 billion in 2017. The company returns capital to shareholders both through dividends and also share repurchases, which allowed the revenue per share number to only decline by 4% YOY.

Book Value Per Share Increasing:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 CAGR 10.28 10.39 8.29 8.23 7.38 -6.4%

At face value this is disappointing as well. However, when you dig into the numbers, you can see that while General Mills' assets have remained fairly flat ($22.7B in 2013 to $22.8B at the end of May), their liabilities have grown from $14.6B to $17.2B. The reason for this is their cash flow from operations does not quite cover the sum of their capital spending, stock buybacks, and dividends paid out.

This is not a tremendous concern though, because their cash flow from operations is pretty strong, well over $2 billion per year ($2.3B last year), and their capital spending plus their dividends is only about $1.7B per year. So if they were not buying back stock so aggressively, they would not need to issue any debt, and indeed could begin reducing that number by $600-700M per year.

Quality Rating:

Value Line Safety Financial Strength GIS 1 A+

General Mills receives the highest ranking for Safety from Value Line and the second highest of nine possible rankings for Financial Strength. It is probably not an A++ (the highest) due to their low amount of cash on hand (see below).

Cash/Total Debt:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5.1% 5.8% 2.1% 4.6% 4.5%

Their cash has remained very steady at around $770M the past two years, and I’ve already talked about how much cash they generate from their operations on a yearly basis. They have increased their debt load each and every year, which is not my favorite thing to see. However, given their obvious ability to pump out cash, I am not yet concerned about the amount of leverage they use.

Free Cash Flow & Dividend Payout Ratio:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 FCF 2.3B 1.9B 1.8B 1.9B 1.6B Payout Ratio 37.6% 52.3% 55.7% 56.3% 69.9%

This chart initially looks rather grim. However, if you take a moment to understand their statement of cash flows, you will find out the situation is not really grim at all. In fact, it might be a positive. Free Cash Flow is simply Net Operating Cash Flow less Capital Expenditures. Last year, GIS had Net Operating Cash Flow of $2.31 billion, down from $2.63 billion in FY16. So down more than $300 million. Both years they had Capital Expenditures of $0.7 billion, so their FCF is also down $300 million.

However, their Funds From Operations was actually up $150 million, from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. So what gives? The “Change in Working Capital,” that’s what. I could probably write an entire article on that term and maybe I will someday, but the change in working capital is basically (very basically) describing the change in the cash you use. If you order a bunch of stuff and you pay for it but you haven’t sold it yet, that “costs” you cash and is a drag on your free cash flow. Reading the annual report:

In fiscal 2017, our core working capital increased 9 percent as the timing of receivables and higher inventory balances were partially offset by continued progress on accounts payable.

Translation: They have more stuff on their shelves to sell and people owe them money. Is this good? Not necessarily is this a good thing, but it is not a tragedy either. I’ve been in finance for a long time and in my experience this is just a timing issue. Those people that owed them money have probably paid those bills by now (fiscal year-end was May 31) and a company as well run as General Mills almost certainly has a handle on their inventory. In fact, it is likely that the free cash flow number will look artificially good this time next year.

Either way, their payout ratio – the percent of free cash flow they pay out as common dividends – is very manageable.

Common Shares Outstanding:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 648.6M 628.6M 603.3M 598.9M 587.1M

Last year GIS repurchased $1.5 billion worth of their own shares, reducing share count by about 2%. In fiscal 2018, their goal is to reduce share count by another 1-2%. During the last three years, they have purchased 25 million, 11 million, and 22 million shares. Certainly, this is something that I like to see, management returning cash to shareholders both through share repurchases and cash dividends.

New Guideline:

Now I am going to introduce a new guideline, which will look at how much money the management of the company “shows” to the shareholders. To me it is important that the management of the company has the best interests of the shareholders, or the owners, at heart. While you may, rightly so, question the company’s ability to sell more cereal due to the changing tastes of the marketplace (despite my anecdotal evidence that Boy Scouts love some cereal), you cannot deny that over the past decade, owners of GIS have gotten paid!

As you can see, GIS has reduced the number of shares by over 100 million shares the past ten years. That means if you own a share of GIS, you now own a larger piece of the pie. Every dollar GIS earns, you now are entitled to a larger piece of that dollar. That is something that I like to see.

You can see that in July of 2007, they paid a $0.215/share quarterly dividend. The most recent dividend payment, in July of this year, was $0.49/share. More than doubled. The share price has also doubled, and if the share price had increased by the same percentage as the dividend, would likely be trading near the $65 mark, which makes sense looking at the chart above.

Let's project 10 years out. According to Seeking Alpha, the 4-Year Average Yield is 3.01%. I'll project the growth rate of the dividend at 2%, 4%, and 6%, all of which are below both the 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate and the 5 Year.

Here is what the quarterly dividend would look like and the projected stock price, assuming we managed to see the historic 3% yield. As I've mentioned before, I'm not overly concerned with the stock prices, my over-arching goal is to achieve $10,000 per year in dividends by 2027.

Interestingly, if the stock was yielding its historic 3.01%, the price of the stock would be right around $65 as I mentioned above. Given my other assumptions, the stock could be as low as $78 per share or as high as $110 per share (nearly double where it is now) in ten years.

I am going to further assume I initiate a position at today's closing price: 50 shares at $57.53 per share for a total investment of $2,876.50. I would receive yearly payouts of $98 at today's rates and in ten years, my yearly payout would range from $117.12 to $165.57, depending on the growth rate of the dividend. Will that be enough to get me to my goal of $10,000 per year in dividends? No, of course not, not by itself. But this would be just an initial position, meaning I may add shares to it, and it would be a small fraction of my total portfolio, maybe 2-3%.

General Mills is a Consumer Staples stock. I already have a stock in that same sector, namely Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL). Hormel has a much lower yield, but their dividend is also growing and is projected to grow much more quickly. Take a look:

19.37% and 17.79% seem like absurd growth rates, but their payout ratio is below 40%, which is spectacular and leaves lots of room for growth. Even so, let's do the same kind of analysis using a slightly lower rate of growth and see what we get. HRL starts with a yield of just under 2%, so the extra growth will be needed to get me the kind of cash flow I'm looking for.

I'm assuming I purchase 80 shares of HRL, which would cost me about $2,750 based on the close price on August 16th. You can see that the faster growth would get me a higher payout in 10 years even given the lower starting yield. GIS would pay me more cash now, which I could use to purchase other assets that pay me, but HRL would pay me more in 10 years if the growth rate stays high. It's a matter of what you prefer really. More cash now, or the possibility of more cash in ten years.

Conclusion:

General Mills has a growth problem. In fiscal year 2017, they did not grow in any of their operating units with the exception of Snacks, which was basically flat. They have to address the decline in sales they saw across the board. Coming up with an answer in the Greek yogurt space would help. Their primary yogurt brand (Yoplait) is not what people are reaching for in the yogurt section any more. Boy Scouts aside, people are also not eating cereal with the same enthusiasm they once did. That does not mean they can't return to growth, but they definitely have some challenges ahead.

I like the stock, and at its current price, it is very attractive with a yield far above its historic average.

I have no plans to purchase the stock at this point in time, though it is something I will definitely consider when I am looking to add a Consumer Staples name to the portfolio. If the yield wanders back up to 3.5% do not be surprised if I pull the trigger and add 50 shares as a starting position. Getting paid more now would be a nice counter to my position in Hormel.

As always, thank you for reading and good luck!