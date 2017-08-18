Google Acquires AIMatter, The Startup Behind Fabby App

The deal is likely part of Google's ongoing effort to build out its AR and VR capabilities.

AIMatter has developed the Fabby app, which has the ability to quickly recognize and digitally alter facial characteristics.

Google has acquired AIMatter for an undisclosed sum, according to a report.

Search and mobile giant Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquired AIMatter for an undisclosed amount, according to a report in TechCrunch.

AlMatter developed the Fabby, a smartphone app that can apply makeup or accessories to someone’s selfie and change the photo’s background.

Through the acquisition of AIMatter, Google is trying to ultimately build a sophisticated software that is capable of scanning a picture and using artificial intelligence software to identify what’s on it.

Target Company

Belarus-based AlMatter was founded in 2016 to research neural networks and computer vision. AIMatter developed Fabby, an app that uses artificial intelligence to automatically edit photos and videos.

Management is headed by co-founder Yuri Melnichek, co-founder Yuri Gurski, and CEO Andrei Kulik. Prior to co-founding AIMatter, Yuri Melnichek was the Head of Maps of Mail.Ru Group and founder of MAPS.ME and MapsWithMe. Another co-founder is Yuri Gurski; he is also the founder and CEO of Haxus, the venture acceleration firm in Limassol that invested $2 million in AIMatter.

Below is a brief overview video about Fabby, the phone app developed by AIMatter:

(Source: Fabby Official)

The primary solutions that Fabby provides include:

Photo & video segmentation

Gender detection

Hair color change

De-noise

Digital makeup

Face multi-segmentation

Face tracking/ landmarks

Style transfer

Masks

Face warping

(Source: AIMatter)

Fabby raised $2 million in its seed financing round from investor Haxus in January 2017. So far the app has been downloaded more than 2 million times.

(Source: Crunchbase)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

AIMatter employees currently work in Minsk, San Francisco, and Zurich. It is yet to be announced whether they will stay or move after the acquisition.

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Google did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material financial event for GOOG.

Google, the leader in search engine technologies and provider of the Android mobile platform, provides a wide variety of online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

With AIMatter’s technology, Google is very likely to continue building more sophisticated software that is capable of scanning a picture and using artificial intelligence software to identify what’s in it.

Meanwhile, this deal can be considered historic for the Belarusian IT industry.

As Yuri Melnichek, AIMATTER co-founder and Chairman, said:

This is the first time when a Google-level IT company buys a company from Belarus, rather than an intellectual property or an affiliated company in another jurisdiction.

Overall, this acquisition could be considered as Google’s continuing effort in acquiring tuck-in technologies as needed; Google has devoted consistent effort in VR and AR, as well as machine learning, so the deal for AIMatter is consistent with its primary business goals.

