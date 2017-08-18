Baby Bond IPO: 7% Convertible Senior Notes From Sutherland Asset Management

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from the new issue are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation 7% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023(NYSE:SLD) pay fixed interest at a rate of 7.00%. The new baby bond carries no S&P rating and is maturing on 8/15/2023. Also, there is a conditional call date. The company may redeem the notes, at its option, on or after 8/15/2021 if the last reported sale price of its common stock has been at least 120% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the company provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

As a convertible security, the initial conversion rate of SLDA is 1.4997 shares of SLD for each $25.00 principal amount of SLDA. This results in the initial conversion price of $16.67 per share of SLD.

Conversion rights

Holders may convert their notes at their option prior to 02/15/2023 only under the following circumstances:

during any calendar quarter commencing after the calendar quarter ending on 9/30/2017 (and only during any such calendar quarter), if the last reported sale price of our common stock for each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on, and including, the last trading day of the immediately preceding calendar quarter is greater than 120% of the conversion price on such trading day;

on such trading day; during the five consecutive business day period immediately after any five consecutive trading day period, in which the trading price (as defined in the prospectus supplement) per $25.00 principal amount of the notes , as determined following a request by a holder of the notes in the manner described in the prospectus supplement, for each trading day of the measurement period was less than 98% of the product of the last reported sale price of the common stock and the conversion rate on such trading day ;

(as defined in the prospectus supplement) , as determined following a request by a holder of the notes in the manner described in the prospectus supplement, ; upon the occurrence of specified corporate events described in the prospectus supplement;

if the company has called the notes for redemption under.

The "trading price" of the notes on any date of determination means the average of the secondary market bid quotations obtained by the bid solicitation agent for $1.0 million principal amount of the notes at approximately 3:30 p.m., New York City time.

Source: Prospectus supplement

The company

From Quantumonline.com

Sutherland Asset Management Corp.(NYSE:SLD) is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries. The Company also invests in asset-backed securities, where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of SBC loans, and other real estate-related investments. The Company is managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

In the chart below, you can see a highlight of the Investor Presentation from May 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation - May 2017

For the second quarter the results, announced on 08/03/2017, are:

Net Income of $11.2M, or $0.34 per share of common stock;

Core earnings of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per share of common stock;

Declared and Paid Second Quarter Dividend of $0.37 Per Share;

Net book value of $16.67 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2017;

Originated $225.6 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans;

Originated $26.0 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(A) loan program;

Originated $560.0 million of residential mortgage loans;

Completed a $65 million re-opening of 7.5% Senior Secured Notes with a yield to maturity of 6.75%;

Purchased $14.4 million of Freddie Mac multi-family loan securitization Class B certificate;

Completed securitization of $154.9 million of acquired SBC owner-occupied loans and sold $139.4 million of the senior bonds at a weighted average pass-through rate of 3.3%;

Priced issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") of $243.8 million of originated transitional loans and sold $198.8 million of the senior bonds at a weighted average pass-through rate of LIBOR plus 139 basis points.

Source: Second Quarter 2017 Results

Ranking of SLDA

equal in right of payment to any of the existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness;

effectively junior in right of payment to any of the existing and future secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness;

structurally junior to all existing and future indebtedness, other liabilities (including trade payables) and preferred stock, if any, of the subsidiaries that do not guarantee the notes.

Sector comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their current yield. Important notice is that none of this preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate.

SLDA offers a little lower yield than the most of the securities in the sector. The issues with a lower yield of SLDA are the preferred stocks by VNO, PSB, and NNN, which are some of the biggest companies in the sector with investment-grade ratings. Although, SLDA is a senior note and has a higher rank in the capital structure of the company.

The chart below contains only baby bonds of the sector by their yield to maturity and years to maturity.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

RAIT Financial Trust is in a trouble now, that's why RFT and RFTA have higher yields. MFO and ABRN are trading post call date so the closest issue for comparison is AJXA.

Here's some information about Great Ajax Corp 7.25% Convertible Senior Notes 2024:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AJXA pays fixed interest at a rate of 7.25% and carries no S&P rating. It's maturing on 4/30/2024. AJXA also has a conditional call date. Great Ajax Corp may redeem the notes, at its option, on or after 4/30/2022 if the last reported sale price of AJX has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which AJX will provide notice of redemption at a redemption price payable in cash and equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

As a convertible security, the initial conversion rate of AJXA is 1.6267 shares of AJX for each $25.00 principal amount of AJXA. This results in the initial conversion price of $15.37 per share of AJX.

One more resemblance of SLDA and AJXA is the fact that AJX is also mREIT.

mREITs

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above displays all preferred stocks and baby bonds, issued by mREITs by their nominal yield and current yield.

While the most issues trade between $25 and $26, for that price, for that price lever, there are plenty of securities with a lot better yields.

Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Sutherland Asset Management Corporation's new baby bond, SLDA.

