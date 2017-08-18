A Lot To Love About Southwest

After decades of unprofitability and repeated bankruptcies, airline stocks are back in vogue. Successive waves of consolidation, sharply reduced fuel prices, and better technology have made the business more attractive than ever before. And perhaps most importantly, airlines now derive a large portion of their profits from fast-growing credit card businesses (see my previous article "The Hidden Side of Airline Profits"). All of this has led to soaring profits, and airline stocks have trounced the S&P 500 over the last few years.

Selected airline stocks vs. S&P 500 (source: Morningstar)

However, there is one carrier that has been getting it right all along. In an industry where the major players are pretty interchangeable, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has managed to carve out a competitive moat through cheap fares, a low cost structure, and consistently high levels of customer satisfaction. The company recently celebrated its 44th consecutive year of profitability and is the only major U.S. airline to never go through bankruptcy. In fact, a $10,000 investment in 1973 would be worth an incredible $60 million today. Southwest is just beginning a new chapter in its history that will likely prove lucrative, and its bright future can be had at the relatively low price of 17 times earnings.

Changes in the Air

Despite once calling airlines a “death trap” for investors, Warren Buffett recently plowed $10 billion of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) funds into the “Big Four” U.S. carriers: United (UAL), American (AAL), Delta (DAL), and Southwest. Such a dramatic about-face is highly unusual, considering that Buffett was known to joke about being an “aeroholic” and famously mused that a capitalist should have shot down Orville Wright at Kitty Hawk.

However, a lot has changed since Buffett’s unsuccessful US Airways investment back in the early 1990s. Wave after wave of bankruptcies and consolidation helped eliminate the excess supply issue (i.e. too many planes flying around) that plagued the industry for decades. After the commodity bubble burst during the Recession, fuel prices—a huge operational expense—fell sharply, helping to shore up bottom lines. Technology advances have made flying safer and more reliable, with airlines now carrying a record number of passengers.

Importantly, a societal shift away from cash and into credit has buffeted the rewards cards that are now critical to the bottom line. Frequent flyer programs and co-branded credit cards are a fast-growing business with fat margins. Airlines have traditionally been a capital-intensive business with low returns, but credit cards are the exact opposite. They also provide a relatively steady stream of cash, since frequent flyers tend to be businesspeople who carry high balances and have excellent credit.

Southwest Competitive Advantage

Southwest, too, benefits from the favorable trends affecting the entire industry, but it was also doing quite well in the first place. A large part of the airline’s success comes from its low cost structure, which is 25 percent less expensive than its rivals. The big legacy carriers operate many types of aircraft through a “hub-and-spoke system” with connecting flights out of major airports. Southwest, however, was founded on a straight line method with short, direct flights to and from less popular airports. This made the airline more productive, allowing it to keep planes in the air almost 30 percent longer than rivals. Southwest is also famous for only using a single plane, the Boeing 737. Having only one type of plane in its fleet saves on training and maintenance costs and allows the airline to quickly move planes around the country as needed.

The airline is also famous for its “cattle call” method of boarding, where passengers are assigned a spot in line based on when they checked in for the flight. This practice of not assigning seats reduces boarding time by ten minutes compared to other airlines. Maybe that does not sound like much, but it likely adds up to tens of millions of dollars in labor costs over Southwest’s more than one million annual flights.

Like Wal-Mart in the retail space, Southwest gobbled up market share by plowing cost savings into lower prices. The airline’s slogan of “low fares, nothing to hide” alludes to the fact that it does not charge extra fees for checked luggage, snacks, ticket printing, and other little amenities. Even compared to the so-called “ultra-low cost carriers” such as Spirit (SAVE), Southwest still comes out ahead when baggage fees are considered. Friendly service has been integral to the corporate culture since the beginning, and the airline has consistently ranked far ahead of other carriers for customer satisfaction. The company has never once had a layoff, and salaries rank among the highest in the industry.

The proof of Southwest's advantages lies in the company's results. Operating margin at Southwest was 18.4 percent in 2016, compared to 13 percent at American, 12 percent at United, and 17.5 percent at Delta. Return on invested capital at Southwest has exceeded 20 percent during the recent boom years, which only Delta has managed to match.

Future

With much of the short-haul market saturated, Southwest has turned its gaze toward long-haul and international flights. The former offers a challenge to the airline because competition is already fierce, and Southwest will not have as much flexibility to lower fares. International expansion perhaps holds more promise for the company. When Southwest acquired AirTran in 2011, it gained access to both Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, the busiest in the world, as well as the airline’s Latin American market. Southwest plans to aggressively cut fares on these overseas routes in order to gain market share, and Fortune magazine estimates that this could lift the airline’s revenue growth rate well beyond the 5 percent expectation.

Then there is Southwest’s rapidly expanding Rapid Rewards program. In 2015 the airline launched a co-branded credit card with Chase which has proven popular with consumers. In classic Southwest fashion, the Rapid Rewards program is easy to understand and the card offers a hefty upfront bonus. Stifel’s Joseph DiNardi estimates that the credit card business now accounts for 30 percent of total earnings, which is quite plausible if one assumes 50 percent margins on that mysterious “other revenue” entry of $1.6 billion.

Conclusion

Given the company’s long runway for growth in both the core flying business and the credit card operation, 17 times earnings is still too cheap. Applying a credit card multiple to the frequent flyer program would result in that part of the business being worth almost three-quarters of the entire company’s present market value, which I do not think investors fully appreciate.

Let us suppose that Southwest is earning $700 million in after-tax income from Rapid Rewards. That side of the business is growing extremely quickly and obviously deserves a higher multiple. From 2014 to 2015, other revenue grew 50 percent. Between 2015 and 2016, the category again surged 42 percent. If the rewards program is valued as a separate entity, then it could be worth up to $24 billion with an appropriate earnings multiple. That leaves just $10 billion as a value for the underlying transportation business, which is clearly too low since it is earning about $1.5 billion annually, give or take. Fair value is perhaps closer to $15 - 20 billion, so the entire business is anywhere from 13 - 23 percent undervalued.

To be clear, investors should plan on holding for the long term because of the cyclical nature of the industry. It is very likely based on historical events that airlines will have a few lean years here and there, but the strongest carriers should provide a satisfactory rate of return over time. Although airlines in general look attractive, Southwest is probably the best of the bunch, and I do not see that changing any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.