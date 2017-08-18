MannKind: Still Highly Speculative

MannKind (MNKD) is now under a lot of pressure. The company offered up second half revenue guidance in its Q2 call, and with almost 25% of the time gone, the company appears to be way off pace in delivering on that guidance. For the week ended August 11th, script sales of Afrezza were 370. This represents mild progress, but what the company needs is wild progress.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis, the sales this past week gave up a little bit of ground. Despite that growth setback, sales are still pacing 27.86% better than what we were seeing in Q1. On the positive side, Q3 of 2017 is shaping up to the best performance yet from MannKind. In fact, Afrezza sales should beat 4,600 scripts this quarter by even the most conservative projection.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis sales are now pacing 37.43% better. The year over year comparison is now MannKind vs. MannKind, though the sales force a year ago was a contract force, while the current sales force is a direct hire sales force. Last year sales were in the mid 200's approaching 300. This year sales are in the mid 300's approaching 400. We can see that growth is happening, but the rate of growth remains problematic when you consider the cash situation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As regular readers know, I offer up projections each 6 months. My projection for the second half of the year did get one upward adjustment after the July numbers were in the books. We now have some guidance from MannKind to consider as well. The first chart below is actual sales levels vs. my projections. The second chart is actual sales vs. MannKind guidance. The third chart is an overlay of my projections and MannKind guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As you can see in the chart above, actual sales are tracking within the range of my projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Above, actual sales are tracking below the low end of MannKind guidance, and well below the high end of MannKind Guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

While a graphic illustration can help people better visualize dynamics, there is sometimes no substitute for good old fashioned numbers. The chart below outlines my projections in terms of revenue, with MannKind's guidance. In this chart, the column to the far right tells you how much of the second half of the year has passed.

What you can see is how closely current net revenue estimates are matching up to the time-frame that we are contemplating. Right now we have seen 23% of the time pass. My most conservative guidance (2nd half net revenues of $4 million) has 21.27% of the revenue in hand. The most aggressive guidance (2nd half net revenues of $10 million), from MannKind, has just 8.51% of its revenue collected. Essentially, the MannKind guidance is getting more difficult to obtain as each week passes.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation remains the chief concern with this company. I maintain that the next couple of weeks are critical. I anticipate that the Friday before Labor Day weekend may be a very important day for investors in this equity.

In my opinion MannKind finished last week with about $33.7 million in cash. The dates that cash runs out have not shifted in a material manner, and it is my opinion that MannKind MUST find a way to address the Deerfield debt payment as quickly as possible with a new cash infusion, our dilution to current shareholder.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I am also tracking net revenue of Afrezza sales. The chart below tracks past revenue, current estimates, and projected net revenue. As you can see, I do anticipate some growth. The problem is that the growth needed for equity appreciation is far greater than what I am projecting. I keep realistic, and over time, my models and projections have carried a degree of accuracy that cannot be denied.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line is that MannKind stock is still highly speculative. The market is about timing as much as it is about the fundamentals. Those that bought this equity on a speculative play at levels below $1,00 per share are sitting pretty and can still pat themselves on the back. Those that bought at split adjusted prices above $45 dollars per share and attempted to double down along the way and average down are still well under water. Watch the models closely. Watch the news wire. Grasp what type of news is meaningful to the price of the equity. Some of the right things are indeed happening, but not to the degree needed to drive investment success. Stay Tuned!

