Alibaba Crushed Its Earnings This Quarter

Alibaba (BABA) reported FY1Q18 earnings on 8/17 before the market open. For my earnings preview, which has useful background information such as consensus numbers and key debate points, click here. In this article, as promised to my followers, I want to follow up with an analysis of the quarter and provide an update on my views of the stock.

BABA did not disappoint this quarter, ending its first post-earnings day up 2.77%. Revenue came in at CNY50.18B vs. CNY47.68B consensus, EBITDA came in at CNY25.12B vs. CNY21.50B consensus. Annual active buyers also grew sequentially at 466M vs. 454M last quarter, while Mobile MAU increased sequentially to 529M from 507M in FYQ4.

In the press release, BABA acknowledges the "revenue acceleration in our China retail marketplaces" that I noted in the preview. The acceleration was indeed impressive at +57% y/y, a whopping 16% point sequential increase. Adding 22M mobile MAU, Customer Management accelerated to +65% y/y vs. 46% last quarter. However, Commission revenue decelerated a bit to +28% y/y from +33% last quarter as BABA increased merchant subsidies in order to gain B2C share. Tmall GMV posted a nice +49% y/y growth, which is better than JD.com's (JD) +46%.

(Note: I wrote a cautious JD earnings review publish on 8/15, titled JD.com: Margins Scream 'BABA'. The stock is down meaningfully since reporting earnings on 8/14 morning. Be sure to check it out for extra context on the Chinese e-commerce market.)

Cloud computer revenue grew 96% y/y and AliCloud crossed the 1M paying customer milestone after adding 137K customer in the quarter. However, at CNY2.4B, it is still subscale and operating at -4% EBITDA margin. Still, this is much better than the -8% EBITDA margin from last quarter. And, to be honest, I thought BABA could grow its cloud business by over 100% again - but why nitpick when it delivered most of the goods?

Management did reiterate its FY18 total revenue guidance of +45-49%, which might be a minor disappointment to some since it implies that the rest of the year will decelerate from Q1's big +56% y/y growth. We do have to keep in mind that the second half will come up against more difficult comps since the company benefited from an algo improvement in September 2016. Of course, we are still early in the year, and there is the chance that BABA is being conservative, or simply not ready to raise guidance just yet.

I thought the transcript of the earnings call is worth a read. In his opening statement, the vice chairman did a good job laying out BABA's disruptive vision and emphasized that BABA should be viewed as a synergistic whole rather than separate pieces of business - that's how its customers view it, after all. I encourage investors to do the same and not overly stress the puts and takes of any single business or metric.

In the call, the CFO stated, "We expect to step up investments in the second half of this fiscal year to further gain B2C market share, as well as developing our new businesses." In my Amazon Bears Will Get Crushed article, I made the argument that greater investments when the opportunity is there should be viewed as a great thing by investors - and I feel exactly the same way about BABA's intention to invest more. The market opportunity is simply too big to be chasing margins, which is near-sighted.

Conclusion

I am pleased with the quarter. Revenue and profitability are both better. Tmall GMV growth once again took share from competitors by growing faster than industry and faster than its arch rival, JD. While FY revenue growth guidance was maintained, I think the likelihood of a "beat and raise" next quarter has increased, given the incredible revenue growth acceleration we saw this quarter and BABA's plan to step up marketing and investments. I remain bullish on BABA.

