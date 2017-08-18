Brighthouse Financial: Too Cheap To Ignore

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is a major provider of life insurance and annuities in the United States with around $220bn of total assets. The company was formed to operate the businesses that represent a substantial portion of MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) U.S. Retail segment.

In early 2016, MetLife announced a plan to break up the company. Brighthouse was incorporated in Delaware on August 1, 2016, in preparation for the separation. As a result of the reorganization, Brighthouse received around 60% of variable annuities and 85% of universal life insurance. It is important to note that MetLife did not include the life and annuity business that is reflected in MetLife Holdings, which is the company's segment consisting of operations relating to products and businesses that MetLife no longer actively markets in the U.S. As a result, the remaining business of MetLife includes: 1) The life and annuity business of MetLife Holdings segment; 2) the Property & Casualty business, the Retirement & Income Solutions business and the Group Benefits business; 3) the U.S. Direct business, previously reported as part of MetLife’s Latin America segment; and 4) Asia and EMEA segments.

In October 2016, MetLife officially confirmed its plans to initiate the separation of Brighthouse in the form of a spin-off. As a result, MetLife’s shareholders received one share of Brighthouse Financial for every 11 shares of MetLife they owned (record date of July 19, 2017). On August 4, 2017, around 80% of the shares were distributed, and Brighthouse began trading on August 7 under the ticker BHF. Since that, Brighthouse’s shares have declined by almost 20%.

When MetLife launched a “when-issued” market in the BHF shares under the ticker BHFWV, we were bearish on Brighthouse. In fact, as our regular readers know, our advice was straightforward: sell BHF shares and buy more MET. We still believe that the separation is likely to be a long-term catalyst for MetLife. In addition, given superior profitability levels, higher revenue growth and a more favorable regulatory environment, we expect MetLife (ex-BHF) to trade at a higher multiple. That being said, while we still view MET as a more attractive stock, we believe the recent sell-off in Brighthouse is unjustified. In our view, BHF’s risk/reward is skewed to the upside and the stock represents an attractive deep-value opportunity at current prices.

The reasons behind the sell-off

MET’s decision to separate Brighthouse in the form of a spin-off hardly came as a surprise. The business is too large to be acquired by another global insurer, while the current market conditions look quite challenging for an IPO. The separation via a spin-off was the main reason why shares of BHF have fallen so sharply, in our view. Several MET’s shareholders we talked to said they were going to sell Brighthouse immediately upon receipt of the shares as MET’s long-term prospects are more attractive. As said earlier, it is a good point, however, many investors admitted they had no idea what BHF’s shares are really worth. In other words, they simply did not want to own Brighthouse and placed sell-at-any-price orders, which probably sparked such a sell-off.

It is also worth mentioning that while BHF does target a 50-70% payout ratio by 2020, the company still needs to build capital. As such, BHF will not likely pay a dividend or start a buyback in the near-term. By contrast, MetLife (ex-BHF) currently offers a 3.3% dividend yield. As a result, we believe most income-oriented and DGI investors also sold their spin-off shares during the first week of Brighthouse’s regular trading.

In addition, the sell-side is quite bearish on the company. Out of 12 sell-side companies covering BHF, only Barclays’ (NYSE:BCS) analysts rate it a buy. Such a pessimistic view has had an impact on BHF’s recent price performance, in our view.

It is well known that there is a conflict of interest in an IPO process. IPO underwriters have an interest in a higher target price because their commissions are generally linked to an offering price. In fact, we have a suspicion that if MetLife had separated Brighthouse via an IPO, the sell-side would have been more bullish.

Finally, it might come as a surprise but several research reports show that spun-out companies tend to outperform their parent companies. Wells Fargo Research (NYSE:WFC) looked at seven tax-free spins across different industries and concluded that in six instances the spun-out company outperformed the former parent company in its first year of trading.

Why MetLife Spun-Off Brighthouse

MET’s shareholders might have asked themselves: “There must be a reason MetLife spun-off Brighthouse. So why should I keep the shares?” While this is a valid concern, the separation was driven mainly by regulatory reasons.

First, MetLife is still trying to avoid being designated as a non-bank systemically important financial institution. As a reminder, in December 2014, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) designated MetLife as a SIFI. In March 2016, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rescinded the FSOC's designation of MetLife as a SIFI. However, the FSOC responded with an appeal. We believe the separation should help MetLife get the favorable ruling, especially given that the remaining company has a less risky/less volatile business model and should operate under more benign regulatory standards.

Second, MetLife wants to reduce its exposure to the new Department of Labor fiduciary standards, which will affect variable annuity sales.

Third, according to the company, the separation should help unlock more value from their non-US businesses, resulting in a higher multiple. Given that BHF is highly sensitive to equity markets returns and interest rates, there is a significant swing factor in MET’s overall results beyond the company’s control. In other words, the remaining company and Brighthouse are different business models and as a result of the separation, both companies can better focus on their own strategic priorities. That should eventually attract new investors, resulting in higher market valuations for both stocks.

New products to improve risk-profile

Brighthouse has two operating segments: Annuities and Life Insurance. The company also has a Run-off segment, which consists of operations related to products which BHF is not actively selling and which are separately managed. The company’s Annuities segment sells variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities to retail customers. BHF’s Life Insurance segment focuses on term life and universal life insurance.

In 2013, BHF started de-risking its portfolio, focusing on the so-called Shield Level Selector, which is the company’s flagship product and a key driver of its current sales. It is a single premium deferred index-linked annuity product that gives a certain level of protection against index losses.

As shown in the figure below, while the Shield Level Selector remains the company’s top selling product, Brighthouse still has a sizeable variable annuities book, which is the main reason why BHF’s earnings are volatile and highly sensitive to equity markets returns and interest rates.

Although the company’s RoE will most likely remain below 10% in the near-term, the ongoing de-risking of the product mix will lower BHF's cost of capital, resulting in a higher multiple.

Highly diversified investment portfolio

BHF’s investment portfolio is well-diversified and has one of the most conservative allocations in the industry. As the following charts show, around 70% of BHF’s fixed-income portfolio is rated ‘A’ or above, while investment-grade instruments represent more than 95% of the portfolio.

Well-positioned for a rising interest rate environment

Given its significant exposure to the variable annuities business, BHF’s earnings are highly correlated with the U.S. equity market and long-term interest rates. While rates are notoriously hard to predict, most economists expect the 10-year yield to increase from its current levels. According to the Bloomberg consensus, the 10-year yield should reach 2.55% in Q417, while the 30-year yield is expected to increase by 32bps.

BHF’s current valuation is very undemanding and, as such, the stock could be viewed as a cheap call option on the U.S. equity market, interest rates, and the overall U.S. macroeconomic environment.

Deeply undervalued

Brighthouse is undervalued as the stock is trading below the multiple implied by its return on equity.

We believe Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is the most direct peer for Brighthouse, given that both companies generate the majority of their earnings from the annuities business. We expect BHF to trade at a discount to LNC, given that LNC has a higher RoE and it also returns capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. That being said, as shown in the following figure, Brighthouse currently trades at a 50% discount to LNC, which we view as excessive and expect it to narrow.

On a P/E basis, BHF trades at 6.5x forward earnings, which is one of the lowest P/E ratios in the U.S. financials space.

Brighthouse disclosed that its mid-term goal is to achieve or surpass an operating return on equity of 9%. The regression chart above suggests that with a 9% RoE, Brighthouse’s implied P/B multiple is around 0.8x. According to BHF’s 2Q17 numbers, the distribution to MetLife was lower than expected. As a result, BHF’s book value per share (ex. AOCI) came in at $102. A P/B multiple of 0.8x and a book value per share of $102 suggest that Brighthouse’s market valuation is around $81 per share, implying around 40% upside from current levels.

Risks

1. A lower-for-longer interest rate environment and a worse-than-expected equity markets performance.

2. The Department of Labor fiduciary standards could have a negative impact on the ongoing shift in the company’s product mix.

3. While the MetLife brand is a huge asset, Brighthouse still needs to raise brand awareness among customers.

