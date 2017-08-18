Biotech Forum Daily Digest: What's Next For Adamas Pharmaceuticals?

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a look at Adamas Pharmaceuticals before a critical FDA date next week below.

The market had its worst daily session in three months on Thursday and the biotech sector is trading down near resistance levels again.

It was trying day for investors Thursday as equities posted their worst daily session in some three months. The S&P 500 was down over one and a half percent and the Dow declined almost 300 points. Fears that the current dysfunction in Washington and the media could derail much anticipated tax and regulatory reform as well enhanced infrastructure spending gripped the market.

Biotech fell in line with the NASDAQ and is just above what should be solid resistance levels. If we bounce from these levels over the next few days, investors should be increasingly confident at least there is a 'floor' under the sector at the moment.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) got a slight boost Thursday after it announced that it has resolved the manufacturing issues at its Bausch & Lomb site in Tampa, FL. This was also a positive for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) as its compound Rhopressa is scheduled to be produced there provided it is approved as expected early in 2018.

A collaboration of academic and industry researchers led by Roche unit Genentech has discovered a protein that, when blocked, reverses a signaling pathway that causes neurodegeneration in these conditions. This could eventually lead to a treatment for Alzheimers and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis {ALS}. Obviously very early to be too optimistic, but it is a new development. Genentech is launching a phase 1 study evaluating an oral DLK inhibitor called GDC-0134, in people with ALS that is currently enrolling 70 individuals in this study.

A buyout rumor I would take with a huge grain of salt. London's Evening Standard reports that Smiths Group is eyeing Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX). Does not seem like a good fit even as AXDX has had some recent insider buying. The market does not seem to be buying this speculation either as shares of Accelerate Diagnostics are flat in early trading Friday. We will be providing a 'deep dive' analysis on this small cap concern Monday on the Insiders Forum.

In Wednesday's Daily Digest post we noted how Tesaro's (TSRO) new PARP compound was rapidly taking market share for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Today, Citigroup reiterates its Buy rating on TSRO with a $216 price target. Credit Suisse does the same with a $190 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) is getting some rare analyst attention lately. Evercore ISI initiates the small cap gene therapy concern as an Outperform with an impressive $21 price target. Cowen & Co. and Stifel Nicolaus also have reissued Buy ratings on Voyager over the past three weeks. This 'Busted IPO' was just treated to a 'Deep Dive' over at Busted IPO Forum on SeekingAlpha earlier this week.

Mid-cap oncology concern Exelixis (EXEL) is becoming a battleground stock among analyst firms over the past three weeks. This is understandable given the massive run the stock has made over the past year or so. Oppenheimer, Deutsche Bank and Stifel Nicolaus are in the bear camp. Piper Jaffray, Leerink and Cowen & Co. remain bulls on the shares.

I am getting a lot of questions around Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) over the past week. The shares have been slipping in August is front of an all-important PDUFA date on the 24th next week. We revisit this name before its upcoming FDA decision in today's Spotlight feature.

Obviously approval or rejection of ADS-5102 for the treatment of Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia will be the biggest catalyst for the stock through year end. Some nervousness before a critical FDA date is understandable and common, we are seeing the same thing right now for the stock of Kamada (KMDA)who has a PDUFA date of five days later for its NDA hoping to get approval for rabies.

Given ADS-5102 is basically an existing drug 'amantadine' that has been altered for controlled release to improve efficacy and reduce side effects, it should be approved especially given trial results against a placebo.

A question is outstanding on what sort of labeling the compound will garner upon approval and what sort of market the drug will have, but approval does seem highly likely. The current formulation of amantadine is immediate-release acting. It is also is taken twice daily. This causes the drug levels to be different throughout the day with results in the fluctuation of motor functions.

There is obviously some question of eventual peak sales for this compound with one SA contributor recently projecting approximately $600 million, which is line with some analyst firms.

With a current market capitalization of around $300 million, even if peak sales come in at half that; the shares seem significantly undervalued at current trading levels. This is especially true given almost half the company's current market valuation is represent by cash on the balance sheet.

There has been no insider selling in July and August which I find encouraging coming into next week. Also remember that the company has two compounds that are licensed to Allergan (AGN) which will start to generate a royalty stream in 2018 and 2020, respectfully.

Cowen & Co. reiterated its Outperform rating and $45 price target on ADMS last week. A five-star analyst (Tipranks) from Mizuho Securities reissued her Buy rating on Adamas on Tuesday. She provided some color on the risk language around potential labeling of the drug and the company's recent decision to build an internal sales force rather than engaging a contracted sales force as was the original. Both events have probably contributed to the stock's recent decline.

She noted:

We spoke with management and expressed a number of our concerns heading into the PDUFA following the 2Q:17 call. These include: 1) the company's sudden decision to utilize its own sales force and not a contract force (a pivot from 1Q:17). We find this strange b/c mgmt. is extremely experienced and organized, in our view, and now plans to hire this team after the PDUFA and launch in Jan 2018 instead of having reps on standby with contingent offers. 2) The company introduced new risk language in the 10-Q filing regarding the potential for new safety findings from the ongoing open label safety trial to change FDA's interpretation of the data, and moved up statements that newly observed toxicities or worsening of amantadine's known toxicities or FDA reconsideration of these toxicities could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny. Adamas also added risk language about the potential for not getting clinical claims to successfully promote the product. Management countered that it is normal to move up risk statements ahead of a PDUFA and made a number of reassuring comments to indicate that it is "feeling good" and also that its manufacturing is unlikely to pose a delay risk,"

Her price target is $26 on ADMS currently. This is $5 below the current median analyst price target on Adamas. I think it is a reasonable bogey 12-18 months out, provided the ADS-5102 is approved and the company has an effective roll out of the compound. This represents over 80% upside from current trading levels.

And that is my take on Adamas Pharmaceuticals as we head into a critical week ahead.

