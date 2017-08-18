NetApp Q1 Recap: Stay Away, This One's A Dinosaur

Despite trading at a low 13x forward consensus earnings, NetApp is a classic value trap in a fundamental decline, driven by secular changes in the IT landscape.

NTAP is constantly playing catch-up: it was late to enter into the all-flash market, its most important growth segment, and it is late now in entering into converged/hyperconverged infrastructures.

NetApp is being leapfrogged by competitors with newer technology, which is evident in the company's stagnant top line.

While NetApp marginally beat expectations on Q1 earnings, the stock fell 7% as the earnings had no "wow" factor.

When you look at the data storage industry, NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is one of the biggest pure-play storage providers out there, with its $5.5bn in revenues towering over its competitors Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), with each approaching $1 billion in revenues, and new IPO Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR), which has barely cracked the $100 million mark.

But it's big because it's old. And unlike in the manufacturing industry, old does not mean indomitable. Old is definitely not a good thing in tech.

NetApp plays in a heavily commoditized industry - while flash arrays are gaining in IT popularity, the technology isn't terribly unique and provides little moat to individual vendors, leading to dominance by Dell-EMC and widespread price competition. NetApp's gross margins are in free fall, as we'll examine later in this article.

And unlike its storage rival Nutanix, it's not known as the market leader in hyperconvergence and the private cloud, which is the chief trend in storage and on-prem datacenter infrastructure. It's playing catch up in that field - it launched NetApp HCI only recently in June 2017, eight years and $800 million in revenue behind Nutanix.

With its legacy storage businesses declining, flash business mobbed by competition, and HCI business clearly behind Nutanix, VMware's (NYSE:VMW) VxRail (majority controlled by NTAP's rival Dell-EMC), and HPE (NYSE:HPE) SimpliVity, NetApp has no clear direction.

Investors should take NetApp's post-Q1 fall as a warning: the market isn't impressed by slight beats. Only a big surprise quarter can convince the market that NetApp isn't dying - and given secular trends in IT away from NetApp's core markets, that's unlikely to happen.

NetApp appears cheap, but its lack of footing in the current technology landscape makes it a dangerous value trap. As discussed in this article, I prefer betting on Nutanix to capture where the storage industry is really headed.

Q1 Recap and why Flash isn't going to save the day

At first glance, NetApp's Q1 seemed like a solid quarter. Its flash business, where it's leaning heavily for growth, is up 95% (see graphic from the earnings release below):

Figure 1. NTAP Q1 earnings graphic

Revenue in Q1 clocked in at $1.33 billion, up 2% y/y and slightly ahead of consensus of $1.32 billion (note, however, that Q1 revenues came in lower than two years ago, so the "growth" isn't even a full recovery). EPS of $0.49 also beat consensus of $0.37.

Even Q2 guidance was marginally ahead of consensus - the company offered a range of $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion, which at the midpoint of $1.385 billion is ahead of consensus of $1.37 billion. We'd like to point out, however, that a $150 million spread in a next-quarter guidance range is remarkably large for a technology company that purports to have a steady base of recurring clients.

Management is clearly pinning its growth hopes on flash, taking extra care to highlight the 95% y/y growth. But flash isn't going to save the day for NetApp, and here's why.

Flash Pitfall #1: The competitive landscape is horrendous

NetApp was top dog in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays in 2010. Quick recap for generalist investors: the Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual ranking of tech vendors in a variety of disciplines, heavily influencing CIO purchasing decisions - earning a position in the Leaders quadrant (top right) is a major driver of billings.

2010 was a long time ago. Fast forward three years to 2013, and it's occupying that spot alongside HP (NYSE:HPQ), EMC, Dell (which later bought EMC), and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Get the picture? All of tech's top giants are in the market with it, and they leapfrogged their way to the top of the charts in just a few years.

In the most recent (July 2017) edition of the Magic Quadrant for SSAs, NetApp has the lowest position in the Leaders quadrant, squarely behind the aforementioned players as well as new entrant Pure Storage, whose 30% revenue growth is eclipsing NetApp's.

This trend illustrates two troubling facts for NetApp: first, that its sliding position in the IT community will cost it dearly when it's pitching for new deals, and second, that the pricing landscape is a difficult one, with giant deep-pocketed competitors undercutting each other to win over clients.

Flash Pitfall #2: Component prices are shooting up

As discussed in NetApp's 10-K, the company does not manufacture either its products or their underlying components, sourcing them from third parties instead.

NAND flash - the component that makes all-flash arrays - has been in global shortage for roughly two years, recently rising as much as 10% according to this article.

With NAND being eaten up by ever-larger mobile phones, tablet computers, and desktop computers, each demanding more storage capacity, the NAND shortage shows no signs of easing. Unfortunately for NetApp, with a horde of competitors at its back, it has little opportunity to pass on these component increases to customers.

Product gross margins have been in perpetual decline at NetApp. See chart below:

Figure 2. NTAP gross margins

While overall pro forma margins are holding steady due to an increase in maintenance revenues, product margins are sliding. The company is struggling to hold product margins over the 50s that it was able to achieve in FY16. NetApp derives more than half of its revenues from product sales (aka, the sale of storage drives to customers), and a combination of price competition and component spikes will threaten its profitability.

Final Thoughts

And lastly, a word on hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), which NetApp entered in June and is marking as a top priority.

Hyperconverged is a cutting-edge, software-driven approach to combining storage, compute, networking, and virtualization functions in an enterprise datacenter, a market led by Nutanix and closely followed by Dell-EMC. This technology is frequently associated with the "private cloud," or the attempt by large enterprises to build cloud-like capabilities in their own datacenters.

Hyperconverged technology is not something you happen upon overnight. It takes focused software engineering skills, and it seems that NetApp entered the market almost as an afterthought, nearly a decade after Nutanix's launch. Such a technical product will undergo tight scrutiny from CIOs and IT buyers, and it's no more likely that a Fortune 500 client will choose NetApp for HCI than it would a fledgling startup. After all, IT buyers choose the private cloud for security, and buying from a new entrant is anything but secure.

So don't count on NetApp's entry into HCI to save it either. And its flash business, with rapid growth now but a trajectory barred by competition, is not enough to cover the declines in NetApp's legacy storage business.

No wonder investors reacted frigidly to NetApp's Q1 print despite the beat: 2% growth is a signal for disease in a company claiming to play in high-growth markets. The 7% decline in its stock is well warranted, and look for it to keep dropping more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.