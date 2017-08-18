Wal-Mart - Growth Comes At Margin Expense, Valuation Looks Full

As shares have outperformed retail peers by a long shot, based on past investments and the belief that Wal-Mart can compete with Amazon.com, I would be cautious amidst heightened expectations.

Wal-Mart (WMT) continues to perform well in what easily can be regarded as a challenging operating environment. The company ¨benefits¨ from the fact that sales have been sluggish for a while, which made that the company has been investing heavily into its business for nearly two years by now. These investments are now paying off in terms of sales growth, although investments and rapid growth of lower margin e-commerce sales puts pressure on overall margins.

As investors have been very enthusiastic on the prospects for a recovery of the world´s largest retailer, while Amazon.com continues to see momentum, I would urge for some caution as the company trades at a full market valuation.

It will be hard to sustain or accelerate revenue growth from here, as margins could structurally be impaired to a 4-5% range, instead of a historical 5-6% range on the back of the competitive environment. Weighing it altogether, I am neutral given the run higher in the shares, the still relatively modest size of the e-commerce operations (on a relative basis) and the continued investments, which need to be made.

A Resilient Performer

Having recognised the challenging conditions for the business in recent years, Wal-Mart has been early to invest into the business, including its e-commerce efforts. Revenues were up by 2.1% in the second quarter to $123.4 billion, as growth came in at 2.9% if we adjusted for adverse currency moves.

US comparables were up 1.8%, driven by a 1.3% increase in traffic, which is simply a very strong result in this environment. Much of the growth is driven by the e-commerce operations including the namesake website of the business. E-commerce sales were up 60% on the back of a 67% increase in gross merchandise volumes. The international business fared relatively good as well, driven by the Mexican operations in particular, as Canada and the UK reported reasonably solid growth as well.

The company posted GAAP earnings of $0.96 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, with much of the discrepancy relating from debt extinguishment charges. Operating margins fell to 4.8% of sales, down 30 basis points from last year thanks to the strong growth in the lower margin e-commerce operations and strategic initiatives.

E-commerce growth contributed roughly 70 basis points to US sales at Wal-Mart of nearly $79 billion this quarter. This suggests that the growth added roughly $550 million to US quarterly e-commerce sales. With a 60% sales rate, that suggests that US e-commerce sales came in at roughly $1.46 billion for the quarter. The 80 basis point contribution that e-commerce added to the $15 billion in quarterly Sam´s Club sales, suggests that e-commerce revenues of that business run at $320 million a quarter. That suggests that US e-commerce sales run at $1.8 billion a quarter.

If we annualize this performance, take into account the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, and include online sales in non-US Wal-Mart businesses as well, it seems perfectly credible to say that Wal-Mart has a $10 billion online business. While that is a very large number, it comprises just 2% of total sales.

Near-Term Outlook Remains Solid

For the current third quarter, reported earnings are seen between $0.90 and $0.98 per share, as full year adjusted earnings are seen at $4.30-$4.40 per share. The company anticipates continued growth as comparable sales are seen up between 1.5 and 2% for the core US Wal-Mart business in the third quarter, with growth at Sam´Club seen half a percentage point lower.

Despite the big battle that the company is fighting with Amazon.com, Wal-Mart continues to funnel money back to shareholders. Share buybacks exceeded $2.2 billion in Q2, running at an annualized rate of $9 billion. This comes on top of the $6 billion dividend bill a year. These combined payouts of $15 billion exceed the projected earnings power of $13 billion this year.

These $2 billion in cash outflows are partially made up for by the fact that capital spending trails annualized depreciation charges of +$10 billion by roughly a billion.

In either case, Wal-Mart is not deleveraging at all in order to improve its financial position to fight the battle with Amazon.com. Holding $6.5 billion in cash, total debt including capital lease obligations totals another $47.6 billion, for a net debt load of $41 billion. With EBITDA running at $33-34 billion a year, leverage ratios remain very manageable at roughly 1.2 times.

Trading at $80, the valuations are not very cheap as well, with earnings power seen at $4.30 per share this year, implying that the 18-19 times multiple is actually in line with the wider market.

Sales Are On Track, What About Margins?

Wal-Mart´s sales have been stagnant for quite a few years already and while revenue growth is on the increase, which puts the company on track to surpass the $500 billion sales mark next year or the year thereafter, margins are pressured by a competitive environment. Margins, which in recent years approached 6% of sales, have retreated and are now trending close to 4.5-5.0% of sales, which has a huge impact of course. Nonetheless, investors like the continued relatively prudent usage of leverage, scale advantage versus competition, continued share buybacks and recent sales momentum.

The issue is that Wal-Mart has been a huge outperformer in this harsh retail environment. After sales peaked at $90 in early 2015, they collapsed to levels in the high fifties later that year as Wal-Mart was re-setting expectations and investing big bucks in order to rejuvenate its business. These efforts have paid off over the past 18 months, triggering a huge rally back to $80 per share, as this move made that the company has outperformed its peers in a big way.

Final Remarks

Wal-Mart probably has the best shot to compete with Amazon.com given its scale and focus on price, yet investors appear to be very confident in terms of its prospects while margins could continue to be under pressure. Shares trade at 18-19 times earnings, based on margins of little over 4.5%.

If the company makes a successful transition, I see sales of $500 billion in one or two years, which combined with margins recovering to 5-6% could yield operating earnings of anywhere between $25 and $30 billion. I would like to stress that this is the optimistic case. With interest charges running at $2.3 billion and applying a 32.5% tax rate, earnings are seen at $15.3 billion to $18.7 billion, for earnings between roughly $5.10 and $6.20 per share. At the midpoint, that translates into a 14 times multiple for a slow growing business, which is posting ¨full¨ margins.

If margins take a renewed beating and fall to 4% the picture looks much different as earnings will be stuck around $4 per share, which most likely implies that shares could fall to $60-$70 again. This is especially the case as Amazon.com will continue to cast a shadow on the shares in such a scenario. As a result I can seen $90 being achieved again if margins recover to levels above the 5% mark, but see downside in case margin pressure continues and pushes margins lower towards 4% in the coming years. If I were a shareholder, I would be perfectly happy to take some profits off the table at these levels.

All in all, I am having a neutral to slightly cautious stance on the business following the run seen higher in the shares so far, the difficult operating environment and the fact that investors appear to be optimistic to extrapolate current growth trends into the future.

