U.S. Consumers Are Buying More Durable Goods

Some of the best measures of how the economy is doing involve looking at if consumers are making large purchases. We normally reference house sales and car sales when talking about big ticket purchases; those are great indicators, and we’re not here to talk about usurping the royal couple of big purchase indices. We are going to discuss another macro economic indicator that investor should follow to track consumer confidence and general economic health.

Durable goods are defined as any good that is not intended to be consumed immediately. These are items like refrigerators, washing machines, electronics, and anything that would last a consumer more than a year. They tend to be higher priced items. A good way to determine what a durable good is would be to consider if the owner would pay to repair it rather than throwing the good away. Interestingly, this metric includes automobile sales, so it is a larger examination of consumption than auto sales. Houses and other structures are not durable goods.

Durable goods sales signal how consumers are feeling about their future incomes. A tenet of economics states that individuals consume not based upon their earned income but based upon their future income. If an individual feels uncertain about the future of their income, they are less likely to make a large purchase. The more durable goods that are consumed, the more consumer confidence that must exist in the economy.

Conversely, we are going to also look at the manufacturing side. If manufacturers are producing more durable goods, they must be internalizing the demand consumers are implicitly expressing. We can think of this as producer confidence.

The first economic indicator we are going to look at is the Real Personal Consumption Expenditures: Durable Goods. This seasonally adjusted data series tracks real consumption or consumption that is tied to a fix dollar value, over time. While the slight economic slowdown at the end of 2016 caused a minor hiccup in durable goods consumed, we are seeing a stable pattern since March of this year. So far through 2017, the U.S. economy is seeing between $1.66 trillion and $1.75 trillion of durable good purchases monthly. Slow and stable growth is in real durable goods consumption, like we are seeing in the economy today, tells us that people are willing and consistently buying goods that broadcast they believe their income will continue to be stable.

While stability isn’t the sexiest take away from any economic indicator, stable durable goods sales show us that consumers see their future incomes as stable or improving. Few things are better for the economy than optimistic consumers. When stability and confidence combine over time, we see strong growth. In June of this year, consumers purchased $1.672 trillion in durable goods; in June of 2016, consumers purchased $1.588 trillion in durable goods. This $84 billion, or 5.3%, increase has been consistent since the end of the recession. In 2017, the U.S. economy is showing a geometric average growth of 6.37%. This consistency translates to new demand. Year after year, period after period, we are seeing new demand for durable goods. We are seeing more and more enthusiastic consumers.

Manufacturers are responding to this new demand. In June of this year, manufacturers filled new orders to the tune of $245.8 billion. June saw manufacturers' new orders for durable goods record their second highest level in over 20 years. Now, it is important to note that this data is seasonally adjusted but not in real dollars; this means the data is not adjusted for inflation. As can be seen below, I took the liberty and adjusted the data based on the Consumer Price Index for durable goods. The results of adjusting for inflation show even better growth in the new orders coming to manufacturers. These manufacturers, which include companies like General Electric (NYSE:GE), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Sony (NYSE:SNE), and other major manufacturers are clearly able to not just acknowledge this new demand but keep pace with it. In fact, the second quarter of 2017 saw the fastest year-over-year growth of new orders since the third quarter of 2014, coming in at a blistering 6.8%. For the first time since 2014, new orders from manufacturers grew for consecutive quarters. This is great news for any investor long in firms that produce physical goods.

By adjusting for inflation, as we did above, we are able to compare the consumption of durable goods to the new orders of durable goods coming from manufacturers. What we are seeing is quite encouraging. Consumption of new durable goods is stable, but production is increasing. This tells us that firms are seeing that the market is demanding more durable goods. If we couple this knowledge with unwavering consumption, we arrive at a conclusion that U.S. consumers want more durable goods, and it is the manufacturers catching up to the demand. Increased demand is good for firms; unexpected demand increase in great for firms, and that is exactly what we are seeing.

There is one more important macro economic indicator that we need to examine to gain a full view of durables goods in the economy, the index for industrial production of durable consumer goods. Industrial production indices are a great way to investigate the underlying supply and production in the economy. This industrial production index looks at the real, as in absent of inflationary factors, amount of durable goods produced in the economy. For the first time since the end of the recession, the U.S. economy has recovered to the pre-recession level of production of goods. Economies are just the sum of their production. When we see the production of long-term goods is at the highest level it has been since the economy began its recovery, we cannot conclude anything other than a healthy economic situation.

When we see healthy production, we know that firms are operating in a market where demand is unquenched. Unquenched demand, which we are seeing here, is the root of increased operations. While firms may be metabolizing this robust growth differently, when we look at the broad stroke we can see that U.S. consumers want to engage firms in consumption; this is no more evident than in the industrial production of durable goods, which has risen each quarter since the beginning of 2016 by between 4.38% and 1.48%, when compared to the same quarter in the previous year. While this index has slightly fallen over the last couple of months, this decline is in concert with the previously discussed plateau in the real consumption of durable goods. The “lull” in increased durable goods consumption appears to only be a momentary pause as the value of manufacturers' new orders is on the rise. This rise in new orders is a clear indicator that durable goods consumption is healthy.

Examining durable goods is important because it is an early indicator of a troubling economic event. As mortgage and car payments are one of the last things a consumer defaults on, by looking at durable goods, which include both goods that are traditionally financed and not financed, we can see when consumer confidence is beginning the wane, which we are not observing now. When we look at the totality of series we covered, it is clear the consumers are confident in their ability to purchase long-term products. This confidence will benefit any firm and its shareholders who produce consumer goods.

