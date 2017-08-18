Hormel Foods - Acquiring Fontanini, Adding More Meat

As the company has more firepower to pursue deals, I am willing to buy any sizable dip from current levels.

This deal adds to the meat business of Hormel, after previous acquisitions have been focused on diversification away from meat.

In May of this year, I looked at the prospects for Hormel Foods (HRL) and concluded that the accumulation point has almost been reached in the low $30s. I have been a long-term fan of the business and given management a lot of credit in the past for excellent organic growth, conservative financial management, and sound acquisition-driven growth.

At the same time, I have been concerned about long-term volume growth for the dominant meat business and the sustainability of the fat margins. I hoped to buy shares in the low $30s, as they have been trading near the lows of $32-33. But, so far, I still have yet to pull the trigger. As the company is now announcing a bolt-on acquisition again, let's look at the deal and revisit the investment thesis.

Buying Fontanini

Hormel Foods has bought Chicago-based Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages. The company is known for its Italian meats, sausages and other products, such as pizza toppings and meatballs. So far there goes the diversification thesis, as this deal only increases the focus on meat-related products.

This purchase does add to the foodservice business, which is focused on the lodging, restaurant, healthcare and college sectors. Little information was released in the press release, other than that Hormel paid $425 million for the company. While not much detail was provided other than the purchase price, it's fair to see that the deal is truly a bolt-on deal, as the purchase is equivalent to nearly 2.5% of the market valuation of Hormel Foods.

Not Adding to Diversification

Hormel is a $9.5 billion business, which reports results across the perishable, poultry, shelf-stable and miscellaneous segments. The perishable segment is the most important, and makes up for a little over half of total revenues, driven by the Jennie-O-Turkey product line as well as other non-meat products. Poultry is obviously a meat business and makes up a fifth of sales.

Notably, the shelf business is focused on non-meat products such as salsas, tortillas and peanut butter, while the company offers deserts and nutritional foods as well. The exact composition of meat is hard to say in the business mix, but this deal increases the exposure to meat after dealmaking in recent years has focused on non-meat product categories.

Conservatively Financed Growth

Hormel has grown sales from roughly $6 billion in 2007 to roughly $9.5 billion at the moment of writing. Modest growth and bolt-on deals could make that the $10 billion mark come into view next year, if it weren't for a recent decline in sales.

The company has benefited from good execution and margin expansion in meat, as operating margins have risen from 8% in 2007 to 14% now. This is very high in relation to other meat producers, as well as historical margins, as margins are similar to those reported by food production conglomerates. In that light, it's hard to say which portion of the increase in margins is structural thanks to scale and better execution, and which part has been driven by favorable conditions in the meat business. Given this uncertainty, and concerns about long-term demand for meat amid health and environmental concerns, I like the diversification moves the company has been making.

Since 2011, the company has made numerous deals including the 2011 purchase of Guacamole, the 2014 acquisition of Muscle Milk, and the purchases of Applegate and Justin's. These four deals added roughly a billion in sales and came at a cost of $1.6 billion. The $425 million deal for Fontanini looks like a sizable bolt-on deal. It could add $200-$300 million in sales if the company has paid a similar sales multiple compares to recent deals, and given the sales multiple at which the company trades itself.

2017 Is a Rough Year

After years of great conditions in the Turkey business, that part of Hormel has created a drag on results so far this year. This resulted in a 5% drop in second-quarter sales, as revenues now trend closer to $9 billion a year.

Despite the challenges on the top line, margins have been stable, which is comforting to see. Based on the deterioration in second-quarter sales, Hormel is reiterating its $1.65-$1.71 full-year earnings guidance, but notes that risks to the downside have increased. Trading at $33, that translates into a 20 times earnings multiple.

The good news is the company's very strong financial position. Holding $549 million in cash, Hormel operated with a net cash position of $300 million at the end of Q2. The $425 million deal translates into a modest net debt load on a pro-forma basis, as Hormel remains conservatively financed. While the 2% yield is not very high, given the 40% payout ratio, Hormel has a great track record of 50 years of uninterrupted and rising dividends.

While a $425 million deal looks nice and could add roughly 2% to overall sales, it is important to note that Hormel has plenty of financial firepower left. Even if Hormel employs a modest leverage ratio of 1 times, it still has potential to add some $1.5 billion in debt. That debt capacity is sufficient to pursue another three or four similar-sized acquisitions.

Value Emerges

Given the renewed move lower in interest rates, a 20 times multiple for an unleveraged food business translates into a 5% earnings yield. That looks relatively solid in relation to rates, given the great capital allocation skills of the business and the conservative financing.

The big concern in my eyes is the reliance on meat and the fat 14% operating margins. If margins were to retreat from 14% to 10% of sales, Hormel's current earnings power of $1.70 would fall to $1.20 per share. As I am willing to pay a market multiple, or actually a slight premium, for Hormel given the quality of the business, I am fearful that margins could drop a bit through an average cycle. Reducing normalized earnings power to $1.50 per share, and applying a 20 times multiple, makes me a buyer at $30-$32 per share.

