Qualcomm Acquires Machine Learning Startup Scyfer

The deal is a continuation of the QCOM subsidiary's business imperative of advancing AI and ML technologies at the device level.

Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) announced that it has acquired machine learning startup Scyfer for an undisclosed amount.

Scyfer B.V. is a startup that is affiliated with University of Amsterdam and focuses on applying machine learning techniques to different fields.

Through the acquisition, Qualcomm hopes to further incorporate AI technology into different devices, including cars, machines and robotics.

Target Company

Netherlands-based Scyfer was founded in 2013 to provide AI for companies in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and finance.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CTO Tijmen Blankevoort, who was previously co-founder of Cyno Intelligent System. Scyfer is affiliated with the University of Amsterdam. Prior to this acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies established a joint research lab with the University of Amsterdam. The joint lab, QUVA, has been working on further advancing machine learning techniques for mobile and computer vision.

Below is a brief overview of Scyfer’s image recognition technologies:

(Source: 023Handy)

Technology and services provided by Scyfer include:

Medical - Combines images with patient data to detect diseases in their early stages, perform risk analysis to avoid complications, and help determine the right treatment; for pharmaceutical companies, Scyfer’s data and image analyses can help push the boundaries of drug development.

Deep Learning - Deep-learning platform optimized for speed, with a comprehensive dashboard to track experiments.

Consultancy - Solves challenging and complex data-analysis problems with machine-learning solutions.

Computer Vision For Industry - Uses deep-learning solutions to provide full control over the quality of end products to maintain or increase business’s margins.

(Source: Scyfer)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Co-founder and CTO of Scyfer, Tijmen Blankevoort, is now Senior Deep Learning Engineer of Qualcomm based in Netherland. Meanwhile, the rest of Scyfer team will continue to be based in Amsterdam.

The financial details of Qualcomm's acquisition weren't disclosed. Qualcomm did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material financial event.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM). Since its founding in 2007, Qualcomm Technologies has been focused on researching spiking neuron approaches to machine learning and its application; gradually, it has expanded its research scope to artificial neural networks and intelligence, as well as deep learning.

Currently, Qualcomm is working on applying its AI technology to different devices, including smartphones, cars, and robotics and enable functions without a network or connections to WiFi. Through the acquisition, Qualcomm hopes to further incorporate AI technology into different devices, including cars, machines and robotics.

I believe the acquisition will have positive impact on QCOM over the medium-term as it continues its progress in building AI and machine learning capabilities into hardware devices.

