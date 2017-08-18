Buffett Lightened Up On Airlines In Q2~ Except Southwest Airlines

This week, Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) (BRK.A) quarterly 13-F was released for the second quarter and there were not many surprises. I noticed in the holdings the fact that Berkshire reduced its stake in all airline stocks they hold, except for Southwest Airlines (LUV). The reductions were small, 4% for American Airlines (AAL), 3% for Delta Airlines (DAL) and 2% for United Continental (UAL). I found it interesting that Berkshire reduced its stake in all these airlines but for some reason did not reduce its stake in Southwest Airlines.

Table from Whalewisdom.com



I will be detailing a couple reasons why I believe Berkshire held onto shares of Southwest Airlines and decided to lighten up on other airlines.





Reason #1: Southwest Airlines has a wide moat





Back in February, I wrote an article where I detailed a process to compare companies within an industry to see which ones had the strongest moat. My system took into account 8 financial metrics, some of which I created to score companies to determine how much of a moat they had.



For my system the best score possible is 40 and the worst score possible is 6. The table below shows how I classify each score in terms of where they lie on my moat scale.





Min Max Very Wide 34 40 Wide 28 33 Neutral 23 27 Narrow 12 22 Very Narrow 6 11





Moat System Results





The following data shows that Southwest Airlines has the best score and thus the widest moat out of this group of major airlines. This could possibly be one reason why Berkshire held onto shares of Southwest and reduced stakes in the other airlines. *Note* For each category a score of 5 is the best possible score.





Test LUV AAL UAL DAL Rev > Rev 1 yr 5 5 5 5 Gross Margin Rank 5 3 4 2 R&D + Capex 1 4 3 2 Operating Margin 5 2 3 4 Int Exp + CP LT Debt 5 2 3 4 Debt/Equity 5 2 3 4 Retained earnings Change 5 5 0 0 Intangibles 1 2 4 3 Score 32 25 25 24





Financial metric data sourced from Gurufocus

Can the moat be maintained?





One logical question investors might ask is: Good they have a moat, but can they maintain it over time? The answer to that question in my opinion is a strong yes given the history of the the management team to grow market share & increase profitability and their ability to maintain their strong balance sheet.





Market Share & Increased Profitability



The management team of Southwest Airlines has been able to continue to grow their market share and margins over the last 10 years even though the gap between Southwest Airlines and other low cost carriers has closed. The best two ways to measure to see the impact of this gap closing are market share and margins. In the same investor presentation as the image below, the data (on pg 26) shows that in 2006, Southwest Airlines held 18% market share and as of 2016 held a 24% market share. In addition, data over the last five years shows that profit margins increased from 2.46% in 2012 to 9.64% over the last twelve months. Both of these items point to the fact that even in the face of increased competition Southwest gain grow market share and increase profitability. This will be increasingly important as other airlines are implementing low cost seating initiatives.

Southwest Airlines Investor Presentation



Strong Balance Sheet



As you will find out in the next section, Southwest Airlines is the only one in this group of airlines that has a positive net cash position. With a positive net cash position and low debt in comparison to other airlines, it is no surprise that Southwest has the best credit rating out of this group of airlines. In the future if Southwest does need to raise debt they will be able to do so at a lower interest rate than other competing airlines.





Southwest Airlines Investor Presentation

Reason #2: Southwest has strongest net cash position





Looking at the data, Southwest is the only company within this group of Airline stocks that has a positive net cash position. Having a positive net cash position allows Southwest to have more flexibility than its rivals especially if interest rates increase and companies roll their debt at potentially higher interest rates.







Cash LT Debt Net Cash LUV $3,152 $2,788 $364 DAL $2,988 $7,916 -$4,928 UAL $4,649 $10,668 -$6,019 AAL $6,886 $22,525 -$15,639





Table data from Gurufocus





Reason #3: Most room for dividend growth





If you look at the holdings of Berkshire Hathaway, what you will notice is that the overwhelming majority of them pay/have paid a dividend for a long time. In the case of Southwest Airlines, they have paid a dividend for 40+ years and as the table below shows, out of the dividend paying airlines that Berkshire holds, Southwest spends the least amount of free cash flow on dividends. This will allow Southwest to have the flexibility to significantly increase their dividend going forward.







CF for Divs (TTM) FCF(TTM) CF for Divs/ FCF LUV $261 $1,665 15.68% DAL $596 $1,300 45.85% UAL $0 $555 0.00% AAL $207 -$233 -88.84%





Table data from Gurufocus





Closing Thoughts





With Southwest Airlines being the only Airline that Berkshire did not lighten up on, I believe Southwest is worth considering given the large decline it has recently had even though the underlying air traffic fundamentals are stronger than last year at this time. The data in the following table from Southwest Airlines monthly traffic report shows strong increases in every metric year/year.





JULY 2017 2016 Change Revenue passengers carried 11,927,949 11,112,682 7.30% Enplaned passengers 14,650,994 13,630,005 7.50% Revenue passenger miles (000s) 12,361,968 11,665,756 6.00% Available seat miles (000s) 14,161,204 13,419,118 5.50% Load factor 87.30% 86.90% 0.4 pts. Average length of haul 1,036 1,050 -1.30% Trips flown 120,870 114,619 5.50%



The positive traffic data, combined with my data showing Southwest Airlines has a wide moat, a strong cash position & dividend growth potential, points to a potential opportunity to pick of shares at a discounted price given the recent sell-off.





Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.