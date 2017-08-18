Preferred Stock IPO: 7.50% From Ashford Hospitality Trust

The new issue

The total gross proceeds from Ashford Hospitality Trust's (NYSE:AHT) new issue are $85M. In the table below, there is some relevant information about the new preferred stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (AHT-H) pays fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of Aug. 25, 2022. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders.

The company

As per the company's corporate profile:

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full service hotels. The Company's management team has extensive experience in the hotel and capital markets and collectively brings a unique perspective to hotel investment sourcing, underwriting, asset managing, selling, and financing. Ashford's strategy is to make diversified hotel investments across capital structure, hotel property type, market and brand. The Company's proactive asset management strategy adjusts the operations to fit with market conditions, maximize operating margins, and enhance the guest experience. Ashford's dynamic financial market strategies monitor equity and debt trends to optimize capital structure. The combination of our investment, asset management, and capital market strategies seeks to maximize long-term shareholder value throughout all lodging business cycles while also reducing performance risk.

In 2013 there was a spin-off of AHT into two companies: Ashford Hospitality Trust and Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP). Following the spin-off, Ashford Trust's shares of common stock continued to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol AHT. Ashford Prime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, started trading on the NYSE under the symbol AHP.

You can find some price and dividend information for AHT in the charts below.

The dividend paid by AHT is regular and steady. For 2016, the common stock has paid $0.48 yearly. With a market price of $6.14, the current yield of AHT is 7.80%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $46.77M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the company's preferred stocks, for comparison, is around $43.80M. In addition, AHT market capitalization is around $600M.

Capital Structure

As of Q2 2017, Ashford Hospitality Trust had a total debt of $3.7B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series H preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stock, which totals $747.59M -- $41.43M worth of Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (AHT-A), $236.718M worth of Series D preferred stock (AHT-D), $120M worth of Series F preferred stock (AHT-F), and $155M worth of Series G preferred stock (AHT-G).

The Ashford Hospitality Family

In this section, we want to take the time to compare the new issue with the other securities issued by AHT: AHT-A, AHT-D, AHT-F, and AHT-G. Also, the preferred stock, issued by AHP (AHP-B) can be included as part of the preferred stock family.

The company uses the proceeds of AHT-H to redeem its issued and outstanding shares of 8.55% Seris A Cumulative Preferred Stock and a part of its 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, saving the company a rate of 1.00% on yearly basis. The most similar stocks with the new issue in the group are AHT-F and AHT-G (which are almost the same), being callable one year earlier than AHT-H and paying a fixed dividend rate as AHT-H does.

Some information about AHT-F and AHT-G can be found in the charts below.

AHT-G and AHT-F have a current yield of 7.41% and YTC of 7.51%. After it is expected that AHT-H will start trading close to par, there won't be much difference between the new issue and AHT-G and AHT-F.

Sector Comparison

This chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the REIT-Hotel/Motel sector by their current yield. An important thing to notice is that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for 15% federal tax rate. From the data displayed, a statement could be made that AHT finances itself on a rate that is suitable for a company from this sector.

In this chart, we can see all REIT-preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and paying fixed dividend rate. A statement could be made that the most of them are trading between $25 and $26, independently of their nominal yield. There are low yielders, which are trading at similar prices as the higher yielders. The reason can be searched in their investment-grade rating.

Special Considerations

There's nothing out of the ordinary here.

With the current market capitalization of AHT-H of about $85M, it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock AHT-H. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds.

