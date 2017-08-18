Premier Oil - A Premier Prospect Or A Lot Of Dilution

The balance sheet is leveraged with reasonable prospects of warrants conversion and convertible debt conversion in the near future. Another major find, though, could warrant more equity dilution.

Some of the oil finds have high costs that need further reduction to be viable. While this prospect appears reasonable, results are not guaranteed.

Finances were recently stabilized, but this fast-growing company will likely find more prospects that will require further financing. Access to capital markets is essential.

The Zama discovery got the headlines, but the company has far more prospects than that one.

Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) is a fast-growing company that trades over the counter. The company has several significant oilfields throughout the world and has plans to top 100 KBOED within the next year. The enterprise value of this company is in the billions. The company home office is in England, though the reports are in American dollars. The company recently got some headlines as part of a group making the Block-7 oil discovery in Mexico.

Source: Premier Oil July 12, 2017, Press Release

But it is usually a long time from discovery to actual production.

Source: Premier Oil Zama Discovery July 13, 2017, Update

Sometimes, it's difficult to contain the excitement of an initial discovery in a large field. But a lot needs to happen and the company is clearly predicting no oil for about five years. Five years from now a lot of good things need to happen and the company has to get there first. Probably the most important has to be that the field is commercial at current prices. Low-cost production is highly likely, but must be verified. Fortunately, Premier is a lot more than this one large discovery. Production increases could be on the horizon every year until this project comes online.

Source: Premier Oil - July 2017 Corporate Presentation

The company issued warrants as mentioned above and there are convertible bonds outstanding that were reset as a result of this agreement. But the size of the projects might necessitate more financing as the future unfolds. So, this company is in a race of increasing cash flow to finance some of these large finds. As shown above management is anticipating some debt reduction from new production. But this company traditionally has eyes bigger than its stomach. So more shareholder dilution cannot be ruled out. The gamble here is that the dilution turns out to benefit current shareholders to yield long-term capital gains. The track record is decent so far, but the future is definitely speculative.

Cash flow could top a $600 million annual rate by year-end. That would be tight but workable for this fast growing company. With more production increases on the way and the capital markets somewhat open, management has several viable strategies. Right now management appears to favor the fast growth-high risk approach. Shareholders could win big with this approach but it's not for the faint-of-heart.

Source: Premier Oil - July 2017 Corporate Presentation

The next cash flow boost is shown above. That boost is going to be fairly significant. The company could easily be producing 100 KBOED by the end of the year. Management mentions that the latest production costs are $15 BOE. That is not bad for an oil producer but those costs probably need to come down more and management appears to be working on that.

The balance sheet of this fast growing company does not look that great. It is definitely debt-heavy. But the significant production increases soon and more production increases in the future provide a realistic hope of warrant exercises and convertible bond conversions to significantly change some key ratios in the future. Plus, this latest project completion is expected to boost cash flow to tight but acceptable levels.

Investors are cautioned though to read the details of the various discoveries slated to come online in the future. For example, the Sea Lion project has reduced the breakeven down to $45 per barrel pricing. That turns out to be a significant reduction. But the project is still marginal at current oil pricing. If the breakeven cannot be further reduced, then at some point management may have to delay or even abandon the find.

So while the future is very bright for this speculative company. There are several challenges. First, the finds have to be accretive even with the inevitable dilutive financing or the risk of more leverage from debt. Second, the finds have to be commercially viable at today's pricing. Last, the financing markets have to stay reasonable, or this company's growth could quickly slow. Fast growth and big projects have their own risks. A commodity price crash that is sustained could really hurt this company. Nonetheless, for investors that don't mind leverage and want the enjoyment of participating in very big finds, this company could be a big winner from the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.