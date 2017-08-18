Netflix Is Still A Strong Buy

Anyone running away from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) at this moment is putting too much emphasis on the short term. I'm a long-term, value investor, and even though traditional value metrics don't support this thesis, I see tremendous value in NFLX. Netflix is set up perfectly for a "buy and hold" strategy. In five to ten years from now, the $170 stock price will be a huge bargain. While Netflix has recently become a popular "bubble pick" and has been the subject of a couple of high profile news stories about its debt levels and the Disney's (NYSE:DIS) recent decision to go from contributor to competitor, I'll explain to you why I believe NFLX is still an attractive investment opportunity that will reward long-term investors.

NFLX's "Oil"

The first reason is data. Data is a game changer. I think it can be argued that a company's "data fields" are its most valuable intangible asset, more so than brand name, economic moat, growth predictability, patents, and proprietary products, etc. Take a moment to look up some of the P/E ratios of some data-driven companies. Some of them are very high. It is not uncommon to find data-driven companies in the high double digits or triple digits. This doesn't mean these companies are greatly overvalued, it means their most important intangible asset, value, holds a lot of value.

Recent articles in The Economist have argued that data is now more valuable than oil. It goes on to say that data is now a "driver of growth and change. Flows of data have created new infrastructure, new business, new monopolies, new politics, and crucially new economies." Data is profitable, and data is cheap to "mine." And, unlike other resources, data is constantly changing, constantly learning, and constantly increasing in value. As Netflix's executives and analysts study the data, they gain a ready and applicable insight to their customers. This insight helps drive their decisions to create value. For example, to pull the plug on an original series, or as to what genre of show or movie will be the most popular and lead to the highest growth in subscribers.

The data alone that Netflix has collected and will continue to collect is worth a fortune. Data-driven companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are some of the most valuable companies in the world. Netflix is primed to join them. They know what we watch, when we watch it, how long we binge, when we push pause, when we push play, and more. This unlimited flow of data not only attracts more subscribers but also improves the user experience we all have while using the streaming service.

Is Netflix debt heavy?

Beyond data, what does the balance sheet reveal? Let's first look into the accusation that Netflix is carrying too much debt. According to the article from the LA Times, Netflix has over $20 billion in long-term debt and obligations. However, it is important to separate these two when talking about television entertainment companies. Content streaming obligations are simply a cost of doing business in this industry, and for the sake of comparison when considering similar obligations, Disney/ESPN has nearly $50 billion in obligations.

If we remove the content obligation from the equation, NFLX only has $4.8 billion in debt. Now, don't get me wrong. This is more debt than I am usually comfortable with, but even through my personal debt-aversion goggles, I can see why it has taken on so much in the recent years. The main reason is that it takes money to make money, and right now, borrowing money is cheap. And, not only is capital currently cheap to raise but NFLX has one of the best returns on capital in its industry. Its current return on invested capital is 22.86% while its WACC or its weighted average cost of capital is only 6.25%. Without questions, Netflix is financing its growth with debt (see recent debt growth above), but the return that debt is creating is in great excess of what it costs to obtain it. In other words, Netflix is maximizing earnings by taking on this debt, and as long as it can continue to generate positive excess returns, the value of Netflix will continue to increase with its growth.

Netflix has also shown the ability to maintain consistent growth. Earnings growth that you can count on hints at a certain admirable quality in that business. As visibly shown below, NFLX has had very predictable revenue/share growth, averaging 22.4% per year. This is a protective quality. Take notice of the time frame around 2008, the last United State's recession, Netflix was growing earnings even in those trying times.

Eventually, Netflix will need to find ways to mitigate its debt risk. Its value is tied almost exclusively to subscriber growth. Its best way to lessen its dependence on debt-financed growth is to find additional revenue sources. Below, I've briefly outlined three possible ways for Netflix to increase revenue that is not dependent on subscriber growth.

1. The "Netflix Plan." This is probably the easiest way to increase revenue, and it was just done in 2016. This is a simple increase in the monthly cost subscribers will have to pay. I don't own any Netflix stock, but I am a Netflix subscriber, and I'm the first to admit that it's worth more than $10 per month.

2. The "Hulu Plan." This plan taps into the massive amount of potential advertising dollars Netflix is sitting on. Simply put, it offers shows at a base price that show a limited amount of in-program advertisements and a premium price that offers a commercial free experience. This brings in additional advertising revenue and additional revenue from the rate increase from the premium subscribers.

3. The "Amazon Plan." This plan keeps its current programming but adds the ability for subscribers to rent or purchase nearly any other movie or television series they want for an additional cost. Netflix would gain revenue from the markup it charges its customers.

Admittedly, these are speculative outcomes, but they prove the point that Netflix has multiple options to increase its revenue, mitigate its dependence on debt and the risk associated with its current debt level. I truly believe that Netflix will find a way to alleviate its debt-stress and find additional sources of revenue before its overall subscriber growth stalls.

Free cash flow is another important financial metric that gives investors an idea of how much cash the company has remaining to pursue opportunistic avenues to grow shareholder value. Netflix has a negative FCF value. And it readily admits that this number will be negative "for many years." More often than not, I would agree with anyone who considers this a red flag. However, with Netflix, it's different. Its products are extremely expensive to bring to market, and they pay off over time. This strategy is accomplishing its member and revenue growth goals, and thus, it doesn't have any current reason to change what is working for them. Don't be dissuaded by the nose dive, shown in the FCF chart provided, it should show you just how impressive this company is that it is able to grow its stock price even in light of its negative free cash flow trend. If it can grow at an impressive rate when FCF is negative, what is going to happen when it becomes positive? I, for one, want to be there to find out.

No reason to change strategies... yet

So, how much time do we have before Netflix needs to bring in additional sources of revenue? How long will subscriber growth continue to grow and exceed expectations? Domestically, Netflix currently has around 52 million subscribers and has stated it believes the United States market saturation range is between 60 and 90 million subscribers. This is a wide range, but at the very least, it shows growth can continue to be expected, and that we are not yet at market saturation. According to that same article, internationally, Netflix has only begun to grow outside of the United States, "penetrating less than 10 percent of the market." This reveals a massive opportunity for subscriber growth.

In the second quarter of 2017, Netflix added approximately 1 million US subscribers and 4 million internationally. If we extend this growth into the future (4 million per year in the US and 16 million overseas), which is a very aggressive estimate, its current strategy will continue to be successful in the United States for between 2 and 10 years and, internationally, around 30 years. Again, these are very aggressive estimates, but they do show that its current strategy is no danger of becoming obsolete in the short term.

As long as Netflix can finance original programming with debt that draws new subscribers, I see no issue with its level of debt. While the horizon on significant subscriber growth comes closer to an end, Netflix has the resources, be it data, or potential advertising dollars, or increased monthly rates, to continue its strong revenue growth. If we limit our investment horizon to five to ten years, there is still plenty of opportunity for subscriber growth across the globe for NFLX's earnings to remain heavily dependent upon this growth. Even if additional revenue streams aren't pursued, you should feel comfortable investing in Netflix for the long term.

Summary

Netflix may be priced high compared to a year ago, but its large pool of data has tremendous value. From data to analysis to decision to action to value, NFLX's "new oil" will carry this company forward for a long time. Currently, Netflix may have a lot of debt and negative free cash flow, but it has continued to consistently grow its number of subscribers, revenue, and market price. When these financial warnings go from red to black, Netflix will soar. Executives have many options to mitigate their debt risk when the time is right to do so, but when the total available market is considered, they have plenty of time to stay the course. This isn't a traditional value pick, but in the long term, Netflix will pay off for those who are patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.