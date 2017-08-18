Inotek: No Products, No Pipeline, No Problem

However, the outlook is likely not as dire as it may appear as the company still has several assets that provide it with multiple options to move forward.

With no other products in the pipeline, Inotek's prospects would appear dire as the company evaluates its strategic options.

In 2017, Inotek has suffered two clinical failures with its only product trabodenoson as both a single agent and in combination with latanoprost.

Background

Inotek (NASDAQ:ITEK) was developing trabodenoson as both a single agent and in a fixed combination with latanoprost for the treatment of glaucoma. In January 2017, the phase 3 trial for trabodenoson failed and more recently the phase 2 combination with latanoprost also failed. With the failure of trabodenoson in two trials, Inotek has discontinued all further development. As a virtual company with 17 full-time employees and no other pipeline, Inotek has hired the investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to investigate strategic alternatives. As to be expected, there has been a lot negative press. Although it’s fair to be critical for the recent failures, I believe that questions about the near-term viability of the company as a going concern are overblown.

With no pipeline what assets does Inotek have?

Despite a lack of any viable products, Inotek still has three key assets:

Cash: $109 Million Federal Net Operating Losses, or NOLs: $105.3 Million (at current 35% tax rate worth $36.8 Million). Note these are only usable to offset future taxes owed on any profits and expire over time. Access to capital through a Nasdaq listing.

What about liabilities?

The company's one key liability is $49.0 Million in convertible debt due in 2021. The convertible debt contains covenants that could force repayment in the event of a change of control such as merger or acquisition.

What are the company’s options moving forward?

In my opinion, the company currently has three options:

Shut down and return cash to share and debt holders License or acquire new products Merge with another company

Option #1: Shut down and return cash

In this case, debt holders would be repaid ~$49 Million to be made whole. Assuming ~$10 Million in expenses to wind down the company, this leaves ~$50 Million in cash leftover for shareholders. Since Inotek was operating as a “virtual” company with just 17 full-time employees, this appears to be quite feasible. With 27 Million shares outstanding, shareholders would receive ~$1.85 a share in cash. This is close to double the current price that is trading just under a dollar.

Option #2: License or acquire new products

In this case, the company uses its ~$100 Million to acquire and develop a new product or products and essentially starts over. Again having operated as a virtual company, its options are quite broad and could include another product within glaucoma (like trabodenoson) or in a totally new therapeutic area. It is not clear to me (I’m not a lawyer) if in this situation the debt holders could force repayment or not. Regardless, it would have at least ~$50 Million in cash that would be adequate to bring many products into late-stage development (phase 2 proof of concept or beyond) with or without additional financing.

Option #3: Merger with another company

In this case, debt holders would also likely be repaid ~$49 Million under the change of control clause to be made whole. Assuming ~$10 Million in merger expenses, this leaves ~$50 Million in cash, $100 Million in NOLs and a NASDAQ listing.

I believe these assets could be attractive to two types of companies:

1. A private biotech looking to access cash and/or public markets

This would be what is referred to as a "reverse" merger. The cash along with access to raise additional money with a NASDAQ listing and “at the market” equity offering program (ATM facility) in place with authorization to raise an additional $50 Million would be quite attractive to privately held biotech company seeking access to public markets for funding. While many biotechs have been able to IPO, the IPO market has been fairly challenging with under-pricings, poor performers and many withdrawals year to date. Examples of withdrawn IPOs this year include: Ophthalix, BioLight Life Sciences, Lumena Pharmaceuticals, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, and Tobira Therapeutics. A reverse merger into a company with $50 Million in cash and access to funding through public markets is potentially attractive option for many private companies like these.

2. An emerging public or private company in need of capital with a marketed product (or one on the horizon)

A company launching a product or with marketed products that might achieve near=term profitability could use not only the cash (to invest in marketing etc.) but also use the $100 Million in Net Operating Losses to offset future taxes that are currently worth an additional ~$35 Million. This type of company will likely be harder to find, but could likely extract more value and viewed more favorably by investors than a developmental stage company with years of losses ahead.

What are the risks?

Although I discount the near-term gloom and doom predictions, any stock trading under a dollar is a risky proposition, if nothing else due to a lack of liquidity. I think the biggest near-term risk is a negative market reaction to a reverse merger or any new assets it acquires. Recent examples of reverse mergers include Nivalis Therapeutics (now Alpine Immune Sciences (OTC:ALPN)) and Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP). In both cases, the stocks sold off on the merger news. This is not to be unexpected as companies with prime assets should be able to access public markets on their own, typically leaving the lower tier companies as reverse merger candidates. Another headline risk would be a NASDAQ delisting notice although that should be resolvable through a reverse split.

Conclusions

It may be tempting to buy on expectations that management will fold the company and return the cash to shareholders for a quick profit. Although a feasible outcome, I think the most likely scenario is some form of reverse merger or deal to acquire a new pipeline to develop. This will give the company and its suffering shareholders a proverbial "second chance." Personally, I think there are better places for investors looking to put new money to work in the biotech turnaround space, for example XOMA (see the link to my investment case).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.