Foot Locker And Silly Ratios

This is a quick update article on Foot Locker Inc (FL) with a philosophical bent to it. My purpose for writing this is to try and help Seeking Alpha readers avoid continuing to keep making the same mistake of buying “low PE ratio” value traps. However, first let’s take a quick look at Foot Locker’s dreadful Q2 2017 results (dreadful relative to consensus expectations).

These results badly trailed analyst estimates. Same store sales were uncharacteristically and remarkably negative, at down 6%.

Unsurprisingly, when you miss and miss badly, your stock price gets dinged.

Here are consensus estimates ahead of the Q2 2017 print.

Despite the dramatically pace of creative destruction taking place in retail, FL is continuing to expand its physical store footprint. I’m not sure if management is simply in denial or doesn’t know how to adapt and pivot in this “Brave New Retail World”. Amazon plays for keep and loves no holds barred wrestling.

At face value, Foot Locker’s balance sheet looks pristine, however, if you look at page 29 of FL’s FY16 10-K, you will discover that FL had $3.6 billion in total debt if you include the present value of its operating leases.

With the housekeeping look at Q2 2017 results covered, let's move into the philosophical portion of the write up.

Let’s take a step back in time, as on February 1, 2016, I wrote this piece as my entry for Seeking Alpha’s then Best Short Idea For 2016 contest. For context, I spent upwards of 10 to 15 hours brainstorming, researching, and then finally crafting this piece on Foot Locker.

And as we traverse this terrain, I can assure you that the point of today’s piece isn’t to gloat that I got the call right, albeit early, the point is that art of investing is so much more than running backward looking financial ratio screens. The vast majority of the articles that I read, throughout the financial press, are rear view mirror centric. As Warren Buffett famous said:

If past history was all there was to the game, the richest people would be librarians.

That said, although my short Foot Locker thesis has played out, I didn’t make a dime on it. That right, I didn't make dime, as I was too early in the call. Moreover, until FL's Q1 2017 as well as Q2 2017 results were revealed, the stiff headwinds that I envisioned that would confront FL were a full twelve months delayed. Quite frankly, as good as I felt about my short FL short thesis back then, the combination of getting the timing wrong and getting distracted by other ideas lead me to forget about this idea.

This is a reminder that investing requires incredible stamina, passion, hard work, and not having lapses of concentration. Speaking of concentration, I am reminded of an excellent NPR podcast (or maybe it was a NYT article) tribute to some of the work of the late, great David Foster Wallace. According to the piece, as I recall it now, Mr. Wallace described playing competitive junior tennis, as a teenager, and how during pivotal points in the matches, he chronicled how he experienced lapses of focus and concentration. This Achilles heel was what prevent him from advances to the next level in tennis. If I had more time, I would love to attempt to read some of his books and essays, as trying to enjoy the gifts of his writing and artist genius would make me a better investor, but I digress.

Anyway, I do want to remind readers of this piece, which I am very proud of. I wrote it on September 12, 2015: For The Love Of The Game. Within the piece I share some of the secrets that I acquired from through my combination of intellectual curiosity, a propensity for making costly career mistakes, and the sheer luck of finding excellent mentors that were willing to share their expertise as successful buy side equity portfolio managers. I am still very much in touch with the PM who shared Silver Wheaton idea with me.

If we take a step back, when it comes to Foot Locker, you had to put your child like imagination cap on, as my oldest son, who incidentally turns “4” tomorrow would tell me. In fact, I actually enjoy watching endless episodes of Disney’s show Phineas and Ferb. I would argue that if we spent more time tapping into our business imagination and less time looking at financial ratios (that are inherently rear view mirror focused), we would all be better investors.

Finally, I will end this piece on a humble note, as I too know what it is like to own stocks that get dinged, as three out of the four stocks that I own are firmly in the red. That said, I revisit my theses for all names, quite frequently, and I continue to feel great about their longer term prospects .