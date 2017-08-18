Prospect Capital: Brace For Impact

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) took a heavy beating on Thursday on expectations of a large cut in the business development company's current dividend rate. With Net Investment Income not being enough to cover the dividend payout in the last three quarters, a dividend cut will likely be inevitable. I expect Prospect Capital's shares to drop well below $7 when management cuts the monthly dividend.

Investors are increasingly expecting Prospect Capital to cut its distribution on the back of declining portfolio yields, insufficient dividend coverage, and lower projected NII moving forward. Many contributors on SeekingAlpha and other platforms have argued for a while now that a distribution cut was in the cards since Prospect Capital underearned its dividend rate with Net Investment Income in the last three quarters. I have repeatedly written about Prospect Capital's deteriorating dividend coverage stats (and sold my shares), and pointed out that the business development company is at risk of a dividend adjustment. This chart here speaks a very clear language.

Source: Achilles Research

Stocks have surged in 2017 on the back of more economic optimism, and so have valuations of average business development companies. Prospect Capital's shares, for instance, traded up to Net Asset Value earlier this year, with investors pricing the BDC for perfection. In recent months, however, Prospect Capital's Net Asset Value discount has significantly widened again. Including yesterday's sell-off, Prospect Capital's shares today are priced at a 21 percent discount to NAV.

Brace For $7…When Prospect Capital Slashes Its Dividend Payout

Fear over a dividend cut reached a peak on Thursday when investors rushed to sell Prospect Capital's shares, causing them to drop 4.49 percent by the end of the day. With renewed concerns over a dividend cut taking a toll on investor sentiment yesterday, it is likely that Prospect Capital's shares will most likely get even cheaper when management indeed decides to slash its dividend payout. The chart setup is now bearish...

Source: StockCharts.com

I think that Prospect Capital will have to cut its current $0.08333/share monthly dividend ($0.25/share quarterly on a cumulative basis) by at least 10 percent in order to be able to cover its future dividend with (lower) Net Investment Income.

But this is the real question: How much downside does Prospect Capital have when management delivers the bad news to shareholders?

The extent to which Prospect Capital's shares will correct is speculative, of course, but I think it is safe to say that investors need to be prepared for a sharp correction. Should management slash its monthly dividend rate by 10 percent (or more), I wouldn't be surprised if shares dropped below $7 instantly in order to reflect shareholders' lower cash flow yield going forward. Brace for impact.

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital's valuation has become more attractive lately, but things are not looking too good right now. The business development company appears to be on the brink of what will most likely be yet another dividend cut, and the share price is now more realistically reflecting investor concerns over Prospect Capital's Net Investment Income trajectory. Should management slash its dividend payout by 10% or more, investors need to brace themselves for Prospect Capital's shares to drop hard and fast, in which case I am prepared to go bottom fishing.

