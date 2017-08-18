Foot Locker: I'm Running Away

Don't buy Foot Locker - or any other brick and mortar retailer - without asking yourself some important questions.

Is the 3.5% yield enough reason for a Dividend Growth investor to buy FL?

Does Foot Locker have any competitive advantages over its rivals?

Foot Locker (FL) released a dreadful earnings report Friday that had investors sprinting for the exits. Given the sales figures, I'm guessing those running away bought their shoes at Amazon.com (AMZN).

FL missed on both the top and bottom lines, and it gave guidance that would be described as "challenging" by even an Optimist Club member. As a result, the share price collapsed some 27% to a multi-year low of less than $35.

With a much lower price, Foot Locker now has a much higher yield - 3.5% - and that might be tempting to some of my fellow Dividend Growth Investing practitioners. But is it enough of a "pro" to counteract the many "cons"?

Rather than fill out this article with a bunch of numbers, I recommend "Foot Locker Gets Devastated" by my Seeking Alpha colleague, Jonathan Weber. Check it out for all the graphs, tables, and data you need.

Instead, I'll start with one simple, forward-looking question:

Why would any consumer interested in buying athletic footwear make his or her purchase at Foot Locker?

Later, I will discuss investing in bricks-and-mortar retail in general.

While one can argue non-stop about whether or not "B&M retail is dead," as some have claimed, there's no denying that many such businesses are in danger of becoming extinct at the hands of Amazon and other e-commerce retailers.

Foot Locker ranks high on my list of B&M businesses destined to be corporate dodo birds, probably sooner than later.

A Moat-Less Endeavor

Warren Buffett and other notable investors often refer to a company's "economic moat" - also known as its competitive advantage.

Foot Locker has no moat whatsoever. Neither its product line nor its price structure nor its mall-based store locations provide any competitive advantage. And, now that Nike (NKE) has partnered with Amazon, it's only going to get worse for FL.

(Foot Locker's report also resulted in Nike falling a few bucks, and I considered adding to my NKE position, but I am a patient guy and decided to hold out for a better price.)

Consumers can go online - not just at Amazon, but elsewhere too - to buy nearly anything Foot Locker sells for 10%, 25%, 50% less. Those who prefer touching and/or trying on merchandise can do so at Foot Locker (or any other sporting goods store), jot down information about their chosen products, and then buy them less expensively with a few mouse clicks.

Heck, even if one wants to buy sneakers in a store for whatever reason, one can go to Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) which offers the best price guarantee.

But Foot Locker Is A "Steal" Now, Right?

No doubt, some value investors took note of FL's Friday fall. And, again, there's that tempting 3.5% yield for a company that has grown its dividend 11.5% annually for the past five years and still has only a 25% payout ratio.

It's not my M.O. to tell folks what they should do with their money, but I do urge extreme caution with Foot Locker - and, for that matter, with any retailer facing serious, long-term headwinds. Is the photo below of an empty store indicative of the trend?

Quiz Yourself Before Buying B&M Retail

At the very least, before hitting the "buy" button, please ask yourself a few questions. These apply not just to Foot Locker but about many (perhaps even most) B&M retailers:

Do I see this as a long-term investment, or am I just speculating on a quick rebound that will let me sell for a quick profit?

If it's the latter, what reason do I have to believe a rebound is imminent?

If it's the former, what truly makes me think the long-term future of this company is bright?

Is there a legitimate growth story, or would I just be reaching for yield?

Why is its business model special enough to attract customers now and for the foreseeable future?

Why is it superior to its rivals? (In other words, is there any moat at all?)

Conclusion

I am not a fan of companies that lack sustainable economic advantages. That is especially true in retail, where the competition is more brutal than ever.

It's why I'm not high even on the likes of Target (TGT), despite its long history of dividend growth. I believe it offers precious little to make consumers choose it over Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), or Amazon.

As for Foot Locker ...

I've slipped on my sneakers - the ones I bought a few months ago at Costco - and I'm running the other way!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, COST, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.