Valuing Kering Through 'The Cult Of The Luxury Brand', Part 2

Using our estimates for that growth, we can then calculate the annualized total return for a long-term holder of the company's stock.

Though it is obvious that the company's sales will grow due to global economic development, my results quantify what that growth might be.

In this article, I finish that process by calculating the company's per capita sales in each region, then projecting what those sales will be in the future.

In my last article, I began the process of applying the "Spread of Luxury" model from the book The Cult of the Luxury Brand to Kering.

In a recent article, I described how The Cult of the Luxury Brand, Radha Chadha and Paul Husband’s book on the luxury industry in Asia, could be used to predict the industry’s growth on that continent.

The book argues that luxury consumption in Asia grows through a series of stages as Asian nations become more developed. As a country passes through each stage, its per capita luxury consumption rises, until it reaches the “Way of Life” stage, in which its luxury market has become saturated. The major market that best exemplifies this stage is Japan.

This model, known as the “Spread of Luxury” model, interested me because it reminded me of how Warren Buffett conceived of Coca-Cola (KO) as an investment. Even though the company’s stock looked fairly valued by traditional metrics, Buffett knew that per capita Coke consumption abroad was likely to rise until it approached U.S. levels. Because of that, Coca-Cola’s stock was actually undervalued because the company could look forward to decades of growth.

Similarly, based on the “Spread of Luxury” model, the major luxury conglomerates should be able to look forward to decades of growth as per capita consumption in Asia outside of Japan approaches Japanese levels. However, what is important is quantifying this growth. After all, anyone can predict that luxury consumption in Asia—and the entire developing world—will grow as those regions become wealthier. What matters to investors is how much it will grow and how much luxury companies will benefit. By calculating this, we will be able to see whether such companies might be undervalued, and thus might make good investments.

In previous articles, I made such calculations for LVMH group (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY). LVMH, the owner of such brands as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, and Marc Jacobs, is the world’s largest luxury goods company. I projected that LVMH would grow at around 4.6% per year for the next 30 years in one of my articles, for a total annualized return of 5.24% taking into account dividends and changes in valuation. Similarly, I calculated that Richemont, the owner of such Cartier, Dunhill, and Piaget, would grow at around 5.13% annually, for a total annual return of 5.76%, in another article.

Examining Kering’s Global Per Capita Sales By Region

Having calculated the future growth of LVMH and Richemont, I will now do the same with Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY). Along with LVMH and Richemont, Kering is the third of the three major luxury conglomerates profiled in Chadha and Husband’s book. Kering is also roughly tied with Richemont for the position of the world’s second largest luxury conglomerate.

However, Kering is different from LVMH and Richemont in that only about 68.4% of the company’s sales are of its luxury brands, such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. The remainder comes from its Sport and Lifestyle division, which owns the Puma and Volcom brands.

That said, I feel that the “Spread of Luxury” model can still be applied to Kering’s operations. Many of the same forces which drive the adoption of Western luxury brands by Asian consumers are also driving the growth in popularity of Western athletics brands in Asia. Thus, I do not feel it is inaccurate to apply calculations based on the “Spread of Luxury” model to the entirety of Kering’s operations

To make these calculations, I first calculated Kering’s sales to customers from each of its sales regions, as defined by its annual report:

Source: Kering 2017 Annual Report

Those calculations, performed in my last article, required combining the company’s sales in each region and the company’s sales to tourists from each region. The latter addition was important. Based on my calculations, over half of the company’s sales to customers from the Asia Pacific region take place outside of the Asia Pacific. Because the “Spread of Luxury” model focuses on the luxury consumption levels of customers’ home regions, not the regions where they shop, it is critical to calculate the company’s total sales to customers from each region.

Those sales can be seen in this table, which compiles data from my last article:

Kering 2017 Global Sales, by Customer Region of Origin Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales To Asia Pacific Customers 5,601.2 45.2% To Western European Customers 1,851.0 14.9% To North American Customers 1,674.7 13.5% To Japanese Customers 1,566.9 12.7% To Other Countries Customers 1,691.5 13.7% Total 12,385.3 100.0%

To estimate Kering’s growth, we need to calculate not only the company’s total sales to customers from each region, but also its per capita sales:

Kering 2017 Per Capita Global Sales, by Customer Region of Origin Sales (million euros) Approximate Population (Millions) Per Capita Sales To Japanese Customers 1,566.9 126.0 € 12.34 To Western European Customers 1,851.0 308.3 € 6.00 To North American Customers 1,674.7 584.6 € 3.17 To Asia Pacific Customers 5,601.2 4,524.4 € 1.24 To Other Countries Customers 999.5 1,982.9 € 0.50 Total 10,647.1 7,526.2

These per capita sales fit the global per capita luxury sales trends I presented in my first article about The Cult of the Luxury Brand. Japan has, by far, the highest per capita luxury sales, followed by Western Europe, the home of many of the world’s high fashion companies. Sales in North America are lower than what one would expect because our American results include both wealthy North America and less wealthy Central America and the Caribbean. Finally, per capita sales are low in the rest of Asia and the rest of the world, with sales in Asia higher due to higher sales in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and other areas.

Predicting Kering’s Sales Growth Through 2050

Using these results and the “Spread of Luxury” model, we can project Kering’s sales growth over the next several decades.

In my first article about The Cult of the Luxury Brand, I estimated that the Asian luxury goods market should become saturated by around 2050. That is my guess for when non-Japanese Asian per capita luxury consumption reaches 60% of Japanese levels. I used Japanese levels as a proxy for maximum possible consumption because Chadha and Husband’s book uses Japan as its example of a country in the final, “Way of Life” end stage of luxury consumption. However, I also assumed that luxury consumption outside of Japan would never fully reach Japanese levels due to differences in culture and development.

In that article, I also estimated that Japanese luxury consumption would grow at an average of 0.5% per year from now onwards, befitting a saturated market. Thus, we can imagine that Kering’s sales there will grow at that same rate over the next several decades. The same can be imagined for Western Europe, another saturated market.

In contrast, for the rest of the world, estimating Kering’s growth requires us to imagine what per capita luxury goods consumption will be there in 2050. Because of the significant cultural connections between North America and Western Europe, per capita sales in the former region will probably grow to be similar to those in the latter as Central America and the Caribbean become more developed. I think a reasonable estimate is that North American luxury consumption will reach 75% of European levels, with the difference in consumption taking into account cultural and geographic differences between the regions.

Similarly, we need to determine a 2050 per capita consumption level for the rest of the world—essentially, Africa and South America. If we assume consumption there still lags European and Asian levels in 2050, a reasonable consumption level is 60% of Western European levels.

Having made these assumptions, we can start building the table for Kering’s sales in 2050:

Kering 2050 Per Capita Global Sales, by Customer Region of Origin Sales (million euros) Approximate Population (Millions) Per Capita Sales Comments To Japanese Customers € 14.54 Assumes 0.5% Annual Growth To Western European Customers € 7.07 Assumes 0.5% Annual Growth To North American Customers € 5.31 75% of Western European Sales To Asia Pacific Customers € 8.73 60% of Japanese Sales To Other Countries Customers € 4.24 50% of Japanese Sales Total

The next step is, of course, to figure out what the population of each region will be so we can calculate total sales to customers from those regions. Fortunately, the United Nations recently released a projection of long term population growth. Using that projection, we can fill in the rest of the table:

Kering 2050 Per Capita Global Sales, by Customer Region of Origin Sales (million euros) Approximate Population (Millions) Per Capita Sales Comments To Japanese Customers € 1,582.0 108.8 € 14.54 Assumes 0.5% Annual Growth To Western European Customers € 3,012.7 426.1 € 7.07 Assumes 0.5% Annual Growth To North American Customers € 3,793.9 714.5 € 5.31 75% of Western European Sales To Asia Pacific Customers € 43,600.0 4,994.3 € 8.73 60% of Japanese Sales To Other Countries Customers € 14,959.1 3,528.1 € 4.24 50% of Japanese Sales Total € 66,947.7 9,771.8

If our assumptions play out as expected, Kering will have about 66,947 million euros in sales by 2050, or around 5.4 times its existing sales. This increase corresponds to a compounded annual growth rate of 5.25%.

Kering’s Expected Total Return

There are three sources of investment returns. They are, assuming all other factors stay equal:

Sales growth

Sales growth Dividends

Dividends Changes in valuation (Price to Sales ratio)

This is a well known fact, though it is commonly represented in terms of earnings rather than sales. However, if you assume a company’s margins stay constant, you can substitute sales for earnings. I will use sales because that is what we have been calculating.

We now have numbers for two of these three drivers of Kering’s future annual returns. We have estimated the company’s sales growth to be 5.25% per year. We don’t know the company’s future dividend policy, but a reasonable estimate is that the company’s dividend yield will be the same as its present yield of 1.49%.

Similarly, there is obviously no way to tell what the company’s Price to Sales ratio will be in 33 years. However, the company’s current P/S ratio is 2.77, corresponding to a Price to Earnings ratio of 32.88. If we assume that a more reasonable P/E ratio for a high quality company whose markets have become largely saturated is 20, then the company’s P/S ratio in 2050 will be 1.68. This, of course, assumes that the company’s margins in 2050 will be the same as they are today. This P/S ratio decline corresponds to an annualized drag on share prices of -1.50%.

Kering Annualized Total Return Sources Contribution to Total Return Sales Growth 5.25% Dividends 1.49% Change in Valuation -1.50% Total 5.24%

If you add up the three sources of investment returns for Kering, the result is an annualized return of 5.24% between now and 2050.

Conclusions and Caveats

On the one hand, this is a fairly uninspiring result, given how much work has gone into it. On the other hand, I think it is interesting for several reasons.

First, though not very high, the total annual return we have projected is higher than what one would expect from simpler methods of calculating the company’s expected returns. For example, inverting Kering’s P/E ratio results in an earnings yield of 3.04%. This is much lower than 5.24% in the context of the long time frame we are considering.

This is reminiscent of the situation with Warren Buffett’s purchase of Coca-Cola. When Buffett invested in Coca-Cola in early 1989, the stock was “ going for about 16x its 1988 profits,” according to The Compound Investor. This corresponds to an earnings yield of just 6%, much lower than the double-digit returns Buffett actually earned from his investment. The difference, came from the company’s future growth, which Buffett realized made the company’s stock undervalued, even if it wasn’t undervalued using traditional metrics such as P/E ratios.

Of course, today, everyone knows about the power of “Growth at A Reasonable Price,” or GARP, investments. The point of my article is not to say that Kering will grow due to the increasing wealth of the developing world. That’s already obvious to everyone. Rather, my article is intended to quantify that growth so that investors can see how much growth they can look forward to in Kering, not just that there will be growth.

After all, many investors make poor investments based on macroeconomic predictions such as “oil prices will go up” or “interest rates will fall.” Even when their macroeconomic predictions are correct, they often lose money because they don’t take the second step of quantifying how those predictions will actually affect their investments. This article is meant to make those quantifying calculations with respect to Kering.

Those calculations, unfortunately, do not predict anything as promising as the returns Buffett enjoyed in his investment in Coca-Cola. Instead of the double-digit annual growth rates Coke experienced in the 90s, my estimate is that Kering will grow at a much more sedate 5.25%, leading to an annualized return of 5.24%.

However, this may underestimate the company’s future returns. That is because, though I think my estimates have been reasonable, they have also been conservative.

For example, the calculations that went into that growth estimate were based on global luxury goods growth rates in the past two decades. Those growth rates included the effect of inflation. Because inflation in the euro, the currency used to calculate luxury sales, has been modest over that period, the effect of inflation on those growth rates has been modest as well. If you believe that the euro will experience significant inflation over the next three decades, Kering’s growth, calculated in euros, will be much higher than 5.25%.

It is also worth noting that the growth rate I have estimated is an annualized rate. It is the growth rate Kering will experience if luxury goods consumption rises linearly from now until 2050. However, real economic growth is not linear but rather more logarithmic. It begins quickly and tapers off as it approaches saturation. Because of that, an investor in Kering will actually enjoy a higher total return than the 5.24% calculated above if part or all of the investor’s holdings is sold before 2050. This is because the part that is sold off will have enjoyed a greater than 5.25% growth rate due to the logarithmic nature of actual growth.

Additionally, my estimate assumes that Kering’s margins will remain the same from now to 2050. This may be overly pessimistic. One figure profiled in The Cult of the Luxury Brand noted that China would not be “a profitable market domestically in the next three to five years because of the cost of doing business,” including “the establishment of new stores [and] the establishment of distribution channels.” Though this quote is from the mid-2000s, there is no reason to believe that the costs of growth are not affecting Kering’s profitability in emerging markets today. As those markets develop, it is reasonable to expect that margins will rise due to falling growth costs.

Moreover, there is particular reason to believe that Kering’s margins have the potential to rise in the future relative to those of its luxury peers. Nearly a third of Kering’s sales come from its Sport & Lifestyle division, which owns the Puma and Volcom brands. That division has an operating profit margin of 3.16%, versus 22.9% for its luxury brand. It’s unrealistic to expect Kering’s sports products to earn margins like those of its luxury products. However, Adidas, Kering’s European sports rival, earns operating margins of over 8% on its sales, while Nike’s are in the double digits. If Kering can even partially close the gap with its rivals in terms of its sports product operating profit margins, that will provide a major tailwind for its earnings.

Finally, it may be overly pessimistic to assume that Kering’s dividend rate will remain constant. As the company’s growth slows and it spends less on expansion, it will have more money to pay out as dividends. This will boost total returns beyond my estimate above.

That said, all of the estimates in this article are just that—estimates. As I noted in my first article on The Cult of the Luxury Brand, it is almost impossible to predict what will happen in the next 30 years. We can make some general assumptions about the world and then see what logically results from those assumptions. That is what I have tried to do in these articles about Kering. However, no company, especially not one as large as Kering, can be boiled down to a few simple assumptions. Any potential investor in the company would be advised to do much more research before investing.

In these past six articles, I have used the lessons of The Cult of the Luxury Brand to analyze LVMH group, Compagnie Financière Richemont, and Kering, the world’s three largest luxury companies. We have used the “Spread of Luxury” model featured in that book to estimate the future growth of these companies. We have then used those growth figures to project what annual returns an investor in these firms might look forward to over the next several decades.

However, the “Spread of Luxury” model is not the only part of The Cult of the Luxury Brand that is useful to investors. The book offers many additional insights about the luxury industry, and about business in general. Moreover, the luxury industry, including the three companies we have profiled, faces many challenges and opportunities that cannot be captured in the numbers we have calculated . These challenges and opportunities, as well as the many other lessons offered by Chadha and Husband’s book, will be the subject of my final article about The Cult of the Luxury Brand.

Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Amazon links in this article are associated with my Amazon Affiliates account. If you purchase items through those links, I will receive a small commission, but there will be no additional charge to you.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.