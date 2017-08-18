Ross Stores: Heading Back Towards Historical Highs

Ross Stores (ROST) added to TJX Companies' (TJX) strong Q2 report by posting a top-and-bottom line beat and reporting 4% comparable store sales gain, sending shares up double digits AH and clearing the path for both companies to begin climbing back towards highs after a dismal fear-driven performance YTD.

ROST's strong comps were driven by increases in both traffic and average basket size, reflecting what TJX's report also indicated: the discount retailing business model remains robust despite the rise of e-commerce and the broader decline in retailers such as Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS). Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that ROST drove this improvement in store sales while also boosting margins by reducing SG&A and occupancy and distribution expenses. Operating margin outperformed company projections during the quarter, increasing 50 basis points to 14.9% compared to 14.4% last year. Rising margins, traffic, and average basket size all strongly indicate that the business model is thriving, not stagnating or declining. The company also emphasized in its earnings call that its success is being driven by its distinct competitive advantages: fast and flexible inventory turnover combined with low-priced - high quality products, enabled through its economies of scale and vast vendor/merchant fleet.

Further boosting its 15% YOY EPS growth was its aggressive share repurchase program. During the quarter ROST repurchased 3.6 million shares at an average price under $60 (i.e., an excellent value), on its way to reducing float by 4% this year:

Year-to-date, we have bought back a total of 6.9 million shares for an aggregate price of $430 million. As planned we expect to buy back a total of $875 million in stock for the year under the 2-year $1.75 billion stock repurchase program approved by our Board of Directors in February of this year.

Moving forward, ROST guided conservatively: calling for only 1-2% comps and EPS only up 3-8% YOY next quarter, with similar comps and a little bit stronger EPS growth outlook for the fourth quarter due to its extra week. However, the CEO made clear at the earnings call that this slowing growth projection is due to the company's incredibly strong performance last year in these quarters (where it experienced 7% comp store sales and rapid EPS growth), not because of a declining business model:

Looking ahead to the second half, we realize that we face our most challenging prior year comparisons and a volatile retail backdrop. So while we hope to do better, we believe it is prudent to maintain a somewhat cautious outlook for the balance of this year which is reflected in our guidance. Nevertheless over the longer term we are very confident in our ability to offer customers outstanding value throughout our stores. This will always be our top priority as it has proven to be the most crucial driver in consistently delivering solid results in both sales and earnings.

Investor Takeaway:

Yesterday prior to earnings I pointed out that ROST was a golden opportunity while selling near 52-week due almost entirely to sentiment rather than deteriorating fundamentals and that analysts and top investors were bullish on the company's shares. With their strong quarter combining with TJX's to validate their bullishness and the staying power of the business model, the way has now been cleared for share prices to head back towards historical highs. Investors who got in yesterday benefited from buying near the bottom and seeing their shares appreciate double digits in after hours trading. However, I believe that there is still considerable upside for shares given that the company is selling at a relatively low P/E despite maintaining and projecting strong growth (12%-14% EPS growth for this year).

ROST and TJX remain strong buys.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.