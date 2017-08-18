Apple, Netflix And The New World (Video) Order

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 18, 2017.

Apple's $1 billion gamble

Source: Variety

Several years ago, I wrote about the disruptive impact of Netflix (NFLX) on video content delivery. Big Media companies were “fighting the future” of Internet content delivery, which only played into the hands of Netflix.

Fast forward a few years to the present and now it's simply assumed that streaming video is the right answer, and Big Media are scrambling to create their own delivery services. Thus, Disney (DIS) announced its planned service along with the eventual withdrawal of most if not all of its content from Netflix.

Big Media has awakened to the fact that they don't need Netflix to distribute their content on the Internet. These days, literally anybody can put together a streaming service. It's a new world order for content delivery in which merely being able to deliver content over the Internet is not a discriminator.

The battle ground has shifted to content development, and here, incumbent Big Media would seem to have the advantage. After all, the major TV and movie studios have been doing this for many decades.

It's in the context of this new competitive landscape that Apple's (AAPL) reported commitment of $1 billion for video content development has to be viewed. Apple is entering a field that is going to become very crowded. Success is not assured.

In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I presented my take on the risks of Apple's video content venture. What follows is a brief summary of that report.

In charge of that billion will be the Sony (NYSE:SNE) executives that Apple hired in June, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. When Apple announced the hiring of Erlicht and Van Amburg, I was delighted by the choice:

Erlicht and Van Amburg have a taste for the edgy, iconoclastic programming that works so well when unfettered by the strictures of broadcast TV. It's a dark sensibility that Apple desperately needs. With the exception of Sean Combs' documentary, Apple's very limited offerings, Planet of the Apps, and Carpool Karaoke, have been so wholesome.

The WSJ reports that people familiar with the plan think that the $1 billion would be enough to produce 10 television-style episodic shows. $100 million for a series would be at the high end of the cost range. Depending on the number of episodes produced, $100 million would put a series in Game of Thrones territory, which was estimated to cost $50-60 million for the first season of 10 episodes.

Apple's built-in risk mitigation

Apple's decision to fund original content is a much lower risk investment than the alternative of buying a large media firm, such as Disney, as I've pointed out. Nevertheless, TV-style programming is a risky business. The first-year cancellation rate for new scripted series on the four major broadcast networks in the US has been calculated to be 64.2%.

Even for Netflix, which can take its time and do a better job of program development, the cancellation rate is about 30%. Even a 30% failure rate for its original programming might be a difficult adjustment for Apple. Imagine what would happen if 30% of Apple's new product introductions flopped.

Production companies mitigate the risk of failure by producing a large number of shows and playing the odds. This is why it was necessary for Apple to commit at least $1 billion. Producing just a few shows, as it has been doing, is simply not enough to sustain a viable content creation business.

The ultimate risk mitigation for Apple is that it controls a large and profitable hardware/software ecosystem. Strictly speaking, Apple doesn't need its content business to be profitable, as long as it supports the growth of its hardware sales. In this regard, it is unique compared to its streaming video competitors.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Netflix ups the ante

At about the same time that the WSJ was running the story about Apple's content development investment, Variety ran a very interesting interview with Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix.

The takeaway that most other media outlets got from the interview was that Netflix will increase its spending on content to $7 billion in 2018, up from $6 billion this year. However, there's a lot more to the article than just those numbers, and I highly recommend it as a way to get a feel for the new world order of content development and delivery.

The impact of Netflix and Sarandos is seemingly out of all proportion to the money Netflix is spending. In Hollywood, it's still who you know, and Sarandos knows, and has recruited, a lot of important people:

For a soft-spoken man, Ted Sarandos makes a lot of thunderous news. Just consider the headlines he’s generated over the last week alone with a succession of game-changing deals. The chief content officer for Netflix stole Shonda Rhimes from ABC, lured retiree David Letterman back into talk-show mode, prodded the reclusive Coen brothers into TV production and snapped up Millarworld, a comic-book empire with buzzy titles like “Jupiter’s Legacy” and “Huck” . . . The dramatic events of the last few days suggest that Netflix is in an escalating arms race with Disney. It also ratchets up the blood sport between Netflix and all the major studios and TV networks as Hollywood grapples with how to adapt to the seismic shifts in technology and consumer habits... At the center of most industry angst — or, often, bewilderment and excitement — is Sarandos, who engineered the company’s stunning transformation from a mail-order DVD-rental company in the early aughts to a full-fledged studio that is competing dollar for dollar with a crowded field of rivals for Hollywood’s top stars, directors, showrunners and writers.

And that's the thing. What's disruptive about Netflix (as far as Big Media is concerned) is not Internet streaming per se. It's that Netflix has invaded their home turf of content development.

In the new world order, content really is king, because the streaming part is trivial and everybody is doing it. The new world order is a very crowded space of multiple offerings competing for the limited attention and viewing time of users. How this all shakes out, I really don't know, but I'm inclined to think that the expectations for continuing subscriber growth for Netflix are way optimistic. Netflix will continue to grow, but may never achieve subscriber levels sufficient to justify its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.