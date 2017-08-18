U.S. Bancorp:

With a price increase of 11% CAGR 1995 – 2017 and quoted at circa 2 times book value a prudent banks investor may get a notable return on the midterm.

Financial ratios were at the top of the industry: Return on Equity stood at 13.4 percent and Return on Assets was 1.35%, the best amongst major banks.

US Bancorp’s second quarter 2017 results were good and an excellent omen for the future, with the Minneapolis lender efficiently re gearing through the cycle.

In our article "If you believe in America buy US Bancorp" we said:

"US Bancorp is an expanding commercial bank with a superior execution model, better financial returns compared with peers and a huge market to grow. Investing in US Bancorp on the long term is investing in the future of America, the American economy and the US financial system with it. Leveraged 1.5 times a banks investor will get a nice return for its money - 12.35% - with a moderate degree of volatility and an optimistic future, as optimistic as the long term perspectives of the US economy."

Since we recommended the stock in July 2016 US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) price has increased from $45.21 to current levels of $52.79, or by 16.7 percent. If we had leveraged the acquisition 1.5 times as suggested in the article the return for the period would have been 19.2%.

Results Q2 2017: a bank as profitable and solid as expected

US Bancorp presented results for the second quarter on the 19th July 2017. Numbers were good and a good omen for the future, as it could be expected from the historic trajectory of this outstanding American lender.

Revenues increased 3.1% quarter on quarter to $5,487 million and 0.7% compared with the same period in 2016. Revenues keep the traditional internal distribution levels between net interest income (56%) and non interest income (44%).

Net Interest Income increased 5.9% compared with the same period in 2016, driven by the growth in the loan book and the general increase of interest rates in the United States. USB Net Interest Margin (NIM) was again top in the industry, at 3.04% compared with 3.02% one year ago.

Part of the NIM increase was fueled by an increase in lending to US businesses and households: the loan book increased 3.4% year on year, driven mainly by increases in commercial loans (3.8%) and mortgages (5.5%).

Non Interest Income decreased 5.2 percent but, excluding one off events - mainly the sale of USB membership in Visa Europe Ltd. - this P&L line increased 2%, fueled by better payment services, treasury management and trust & Wealth Management fees.

Expenses were contained, and barely increased 1% compared with those in the second quarter of 2016. Stable expenses combined with higher revenues generated an excellent efficiency ratio of 55.2%. It is legitimate to wonder how the efficiency ratio will look at the top of the cycle if it shows such a good reading now.

Finally, credit quality remains very good, the direct outcome of an outstanding loan book nurtured over decades: cost of risk was around 49bps, or $340 million, compared with 48bps in the second quarter of 2016; equally NPLs ratio is very low, at 0.49% of the whole stock of loans to businesses and households.

Financial ratios and stock price: still a good idea

Bottom line - those P&L drivers described above - high NIM, stable expenses, low cost of risk - generated excellent returns and financial ratios for the quarter: Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 13.4 percent and Return on Assets (ROA) was 1.35% the best amongst major banks in the industry.

How has USB stock price reacted to these developments? The behavior of the stock has been traditionally more conservative than other major US lenders in terms of volatility but the long term exceptional returns for a USB invested value investor are undeniable: over the period 1995 - 2017 US Bancorp stock price increased 11% compounded year on year, excluding dividends; results would have been even more impressive if USB had been purchased after the financial crisis of 2007, at around $8 compared with current levels of $51.72.

Recently, USB stock has followed a similar pattern to that followed by US peers and the KBW Nasdaq Banks Index during 2016 and 2017 - crisis in early 2016 and a major boom during the second part of that year - but with less volatility.

After the stock price increase experienced during the second part of 2016, is US Bancorp still a good investment? We believe so.

US Bancorp is quoted at 15.38 Estimated Price Earnings for 2017 and 2.08 times price book value. These ratios are pricey when compared with competitor Wells Fargo - 12.80 estimated Price Earnings for 2017 and 1.46 times price book value -, a lender similar in terms of profitability and business structure to the Minneapolis bank.

Comparisons with other US megabanks - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) - are less meaningful due to the different business model - JPMorgan Chase - or lower structural margins and return on equity - Bank of America.

Nevertheless, with a ROE of 13.4%, which will certainly increase over the cycle, a price book value of circa 2 times and limited leverage - a prudent banks investor may get a very significant return on capital invested during the upside of the cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.