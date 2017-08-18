Good News: Singapore Current Account Surplus US$15.7B For June 2017

Added to the forecast fiscal flows for Singapore, macro income is accelerating and more growth can be expected from this rich city state and makes very fertile ground for investment.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a good prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Singapore has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks, for example, defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit by about $7B in 2016 and have already exceeded this in 2017 and now stand at $10.9B. This is a 2.3% growth rate.

Credit growth looks to be on trend to contribute 3.7% of GDP in 2017.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account strongly positive and is not a misprint; it really is 19% of GDP and is tracking to be so again for 2017. This is one of the strongest flows in the world.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that over the last year, the government has been draining money out of the private sector by taking surplus budgets.

For 2017, the same trend is in place and may well be slightly more.

Singapore is a monetary currency sovereign and does not need to tax or issue bonds in order to spend. It is the source of the unit of account and has an unlimited supply with the confines of inflation and available real resources. Surplus budgets in this context are merely a venting of excess aggregate demand that might otherwise be inflationary when the supply of goods and services is less than the demand for them.

Having been to Singapore and seen the slums, tight living conditions and poverty, it is clear that there is more spending the government could have done before taking a surplus budget out of the economy and thereby simply destroying financial asset in the private sector.

This shows the perils of a government run by an administration that still believes it is running an antiquated gold standard, commodity-based money system.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards. Singapore gets top marks as all three are positive and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based on a percentage of GDP:

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.5% -1.3% 19% 20.2% NOW 3.7% -1.5% 19% 21.2%

(Source: Trading Economics, and author calculations based on same)

The Singaporean sectoral flows are positive and very strong at just over 20% and look to modestly accelerate into 2017 due to an acceleration in private credit creation and the other two sector tracking to the same result as for 2016.

For all that, GDP growth peaked in 2014 and has fallen since. This is only because the above chart is denominated in USD. In terms of Singapore dollars, GDP has risen steadily as the table below shows:

(Source: Department of Statistic Singapore)

The results for Singapore in terms of fiscal flows are very strong, but Singapore is only small, and one could get similar results by analyzing other port cities in the world and treating them as a city state. The difference is that Singapore is a sovereign nation and does have an ETF that allows one to trade its stock market as a single entity. They can do via the following ETFs:

EWS iShares MSCI Singapore ETF FXSG Guggenheim CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust ETF

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds. The growth rate is extraordinarily high but it is also a small localized market.

