Pfizer Looks To Sneak In the Market Before Heavy Hitters

On Thursday, Pfizer (PFE) received FDA approval for its drug Besponsa to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This is a good FDA approval for Pfizer, which will have a good head start in this space. That is because there are many CAR-T therapies that are offering up potential cures to certain forms of ALL. For instance, Novartis (NVS) last month won a unanimous panel decision for its CAR-T therapy treating patients with B-Cell ALL. More about the positive panel backing for Novartis' CAR-T drug CTL019 can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Novartis Wins FDA Panel Backing For New CAR-T Therapy Treatment."

Another CAR-T company developing treatment for many different types of ALL indications is Kite Pharma (KITE). In either case, Besponsa must obtain as much revenue as possible before these CAR-T therapies hit the market. For now, Pfizer is safe with respect to its Besponsa drug.

Phase 3 Data

The approval of Besponsa is based on a phase 3 study by the name of INO-VATE ALL study. The trial recruited a total of 326 patients with relapsed or refractory CD22-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Patients either received Besponsa or investigator-choice chemotherapy. One of the primary endpoints of the study was complete remission. Of the 218 patients that were evaluated, 35.8% treated with Besponsa achieved complete remission.

Of those treated with chemotherapy, 17.4% obtained a complete remission. This was statistically significant. The other co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) favored treatment with Besponsa, but was not statistically significant. In my opinion, these results were quite good. That is because some patients don't respond well to other therapies. That means that life expectancy for these patients with R/R B-Cell ALL is very low. Think of it this way, patients with this form of cancer have a five-year survival rate of less than 10%. Even worse, if the disease is left untreated it can be fatal within a few months.

Market Opportunity

As of 2016, there have been an estimated 6,590 cases of ALL in the United States. ALL accounts for about 12% of the leukemia market. The total leukemia market is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2020. This means that it is possible for Pfizer to potentially expand and test Besponsa in other leukemia indications as well. Pfizer is in the process of running and starting such trials in other ALL indications. At least 20% to 40% of newly diagnosed ALL patients are sometimes cured with current treatment regimens. Although, they don't always work. That's where a drug like Besponsa will come in handy.

Risks

The first biggest risk factor would be the newer CAR-T treatment options. Once those reach the market, if they are approved by the FDA, then Besponsa sales could start to drop. That is because the new CAR-T treatments are closer to cures for a variety of ALL patients. The second risk would be current therapies for this indication. Depending on how many newly diagnosed patients are cured with current treatments, there could be no need for Besponsa. That would likely have an impact on sales.

Conclusion

Pfizer obtaining approval (ALL) before new CAR-T therapies have been approved for is a very good thing. That means that the company will have some room to make money before the heavy hitters from Novartis or Kite Pharma reach the market. The Phase 3 data was very strong. It doesn't change the fact that Besponsa is a good new treatment option for R/R B-Cell (ALL) patients. From the FDA it had received both breakthrough therapy designation, and priority review. That just shows you how fast the FDA wanted to get a drug like Besponsa approved for these patients.

